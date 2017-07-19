July 19th, 2017, 07:42 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday Lasagna Soup[Globe][The National Enquirer][People]Blueberry Lemon Pound CakeSources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Tagged: tabloid cover wednesday Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
lol @ Jen Garner hooking up with Chris Pine. I thought he was dating his co-star from Star Trek and The Mummy movie
Also, I didn't think Marasa Tomei was old enough to be on the Closer cover
Edited at 2017-07-19 11:52 pm (UTC)
Guy's apparently been busy...but then not really. lol
I then pointed out the eye. Someone did this pic while hungover, didn't they? 10 minutes before layout was due.
I see National Enquirer still doesn't pretend not to be a Trump shill.They almost make Fox News look fair and unbiased.
Doesn't everyone know about Clint Eastwood's messy-ass personal life? For which I have absolutely no patience, btw. Like, you're rich as fuck. Condoms are cheap. If you're gonna be a fuckboy, at least be sensible about it.
I don't believe that about Jennifer Garner.
Brad looks good on that cover
What in the Photoshop hell is that Star cover? It's like a mash-up of Ben and David Beckham. Terrifying.