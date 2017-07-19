Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveils Kylie Jenner wax figure

LMAO of course this wax figure is a perfect copy. I'm cackling. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, when you aren't real yourself... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

I was wrong in the last post. Kylie's wax figure has MORE life behind the eyes than she does. Reply

Thread

Link

who dis? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She used to be so cute :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If you had not told me this was a wax figure, I would not have guessed. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. Not sure what that means honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MFTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The wax one looks real because the real one looks wax. Reply

Thread

Link

When I first saw that Insta pic I thought Kylie was Vanessa Hudgens and the wax figure was real Kylie Reply

Thread

Link

Lol welp Reply

Thread

Link

Okay, but what happens when she gets plastic surgery again? Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the wax figure looks better than she does Reply

Thread

Link

Kylie really does have pretty eyes. /positivecomment Reply

Thread

Link

she's also had an eyelid tuck/blepharoplasty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how sad Reply

Thread

Link

HOW can they do her so right, and beyonce so wrong tho? Reply

Thread

Link

kylie probs posed for hers and bey didn't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks more like they used all their budget for beys doll on buying another kylie from her surgeon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is actually such a good answer, that makes SO much sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. bey posed for her original wax figure at madame's and it looked just like her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Natural is more difficult to recreate than artificial. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thats what I came here to ask lmao. They got Kylie 3D printed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cuz she's a white person who likes to use and appropriate non-white things so obviously they'd wanna do her justice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kylie is made out of 99% wax and plastic herself so it's not hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the real question Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://www.madametussauds.com/san-fran cisco/en/whats-inside/music-zone/beyonce/ as someone said, kylie posed for her's. beyonce posed for her original one back when she first went solo. they updated her's but she didn't pose for it and well that's what happened. you can see the old one here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY GOD Reply

Thread

Link