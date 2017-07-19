Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveils Kylie Jenner wax figure
Kylie Jenner revealed her wax figure and it's creepily accurate https://t.co/yKQ2QKmAtG pic.twitter.com/bMjHb4eoM7— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 19, 2017
- @KylieJenner wax figure looks so real I'm trippin😭😍😳 pic.twitter.com/NmkLRdIrrK— Calvin Zaire 🌙 (@CalvinZaire) July 19, 2017
Theory: Kylie Jenner's wax figure is good because she is plastic in real life 🤔 Bey is too flawless to be able to capture correctly https://t.co/ADdJE46ycN— Brooke Hazard (@hazard_brooke) July 19, 2017
Kylie Jenner wax figure looks exactly liker "her" cuz that bitch made outta plastic not so hard to duplicate.— lee (@haveaseatbihh) July 19, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
https://www.madametussauds.com/san-fran