Summer has been saved! Sisqo releases EDM verion of Thong Song!
1999 forever: Sisqo is back with an EDM reboot of 'Thong Song', just because https://t.co/8WbTwQRW1J pic.twitter.com/PJQmjSJaeC— NME (@NME) July 19, 2017
With the lack of bops this summer- Miley stopped poppin' Molly and released boring af Malibore, we don't even know if Selena Gomez is talk/whispering Selena Gomez songs and nobody checking for Debbie. Mark Althavean Andrews, is captain save a hoe by rescuing Summer 17 through re releasing the Thong Song via EDM remix.
source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/887
I guess it's okay as long as it's nostalgic. 🙄🙄🙄
OVER @ ~tropical house~
that being said, the new video is all kinds of horrible.
This comment made me see if I still remember the dance. I do! Still got it.
haters can go listen to nickelback this is still a bOP! k thanx baaai
