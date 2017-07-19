all mine

Summer has been saved! Sisqo releases EDM verion of Thong Song!




With the lack of bops this summer- Miley stopped poppin' Molly and released boring af Malibore, we don't even know if Selena Gomez is talk/whispering Selena Gomez songs and nobody checking for Debbie. Mark Althavean Andrews, is captain save a hoe by rescuing Summer 17 through re releasing the Thong Song via EDM remix.

source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/887733942404743170

