GoT Showrunners Announce New HBO Show "Confederate": Where Slavery Hasn't Been Abolished!


  • With the hit HBO show Game of Thrones coming to an end, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have announced their nex project for the network.

  • Confederate is a show that revolves around how slavery has continued into the modern era and the reprocussions that come with it.

  • The show takes place in a world where the South was successful in seceding from the North during the Civil War.

  • The story takes place during what’s called the Third American Civil War and follows a group of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon line, now a demilitarized zone. The groups the characters belong to are vast and include freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists and others. One specific group are the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families they control.

  • The show begins production after GoT wraps and aims for a Fall 2018 premiere.


Source

And HBO thought this was a good idea? White men......
