GoT Showrunners Announce New HBO Show "Confederate": Where Slavery Hasn't Been Abolished!
#GameofThrones Showrunners Reveal Next @HBO Project: 'Confederate' https://t.co/VJu6204LTC pic.twitter.com/s7SH7sYS38— TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 19, 2017
- With the hit HBO show Game of Thrones coming to an end, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have announced their nex project for the network.
- Confederate is a show that revolves around how slavery has continued into the modern era and the reprocussions that come with it.
- The show takes place in a world where the South was successful in seceding from the North during the Civil War.
- The story takes place during what’s called the Third American Civil War and follows a group of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon line, now a demilitarized zone. The groups the characters belong to are vast and include freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists and others. One specific group are the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families they control.
- The show begins production after GoT wraps and aims for a Fall 2018 premiere.
And HBO thought this was a good idea? White men......
2. sounds like this:
and the difference between this and the future hbo bullshit is that the csa is directed and written by a black man. its depressing how all of the fake "commercials" are based on real products/belifs/television shows.
JFC!!!!!!!!!! I fucking hate white men.
I'm surprised it took so long for something like this to happen. We already have a few "what if the nazies won ww2" stories.
On second thought, they do love brown and black slaves on GOT so....