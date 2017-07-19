GoT Showrunners Announce New HBO Show "Confederate": Where Slavery Hasn't Been Abolished!

why Reply

So like The Man in the High Castle?

MTE

Yup

more like underground airlines

Was that book good -- should I read it?

Uhhh

1. no white people stop this shit.



2. sounds like this:





yeah, this already exists in the form of the CSA documentary. we dont need a tv show run by white men on the same topic



and the difference between this and the future hbo bullshit is that the csa is directed and written by a black man. its depressing how all of the fake "commercials" are based on real products/belifs/television shows.

Edited at 2017-07-19 10:23 pm (UTC)





I knew this sounded familiar.

WTF, why? Like in what world would people want to watch this? Oh the creators are white? That explains it...

FUCK THEY'RE NOT!!!!!!! Can this be stopped?!!





THEY are so not the choice for this already shitty premise.









what the fresh fuck

This is the last season of GOT?

Second to last.

I thought the books were still being written (?). Are they creating their own ending for the show / is the author going to tell them what his plans for the ending of the story are? Or will the final book be published by then? I have so many questions and I don't even watch the show.

Fuck, D&D are the last people I would trust to handle a concept like this

So this is what they do when they're criticised for a lack of diversity? Fuckin' hell.

UMMM ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?? why can't we have just one alternate history show about white slaves instead????

I actually read a book a few years ago in which that was the premise and I'm honestly not sure what I thought about it. It was Blonde Roots by Bernardine Evaristo and it was... a trip. I really wish I had read it as part of a class or it was more popular so I could discuss it with someone although at this point I don't really remember much about it tbh

That would be worse imo

yeah i suppose the implication would be that people of color would be the villians

no it wouldn't lmao

White people would legit have strokes or storm the streets to take down this perceived threat.

God this comment is reminding me of the epic LJ posts about that "Save the Pearls" novel

Those Irish slavery truthers don't need that kind of ammo.

