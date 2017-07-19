Mayim Bialik posted a photo of her own tiny royalty cheque for a single appearance
that's right. GROSS was $0.02. NET to me: $0.01. #math #youbetimcashingit #everypennycounts #immigrantrefugeegrandparents #straightouttaellisisland #abislundabislmachtafulleshisl #yiddishproverb
tiny royalty cheque for a single appearance on the ’90s Neil Patrick Harris series “Doogie Howser, M.D.”.
source
I started watching Doogie Howser on Hulu and I'm not far in. He was actually like 16/17 while filming and in the first two episodes, grown women are hitting on him. The second woman literally asked for his sperm so she could have a baby.
once I got a settlement check of $0.27 because I worked at round table and there was apparently a class action lawsuit
Edited at 2017-07-19 08:29 pm (UTC)
https://twitter.com/missmayim/status/56
she says not to believe anti-vax rumors but they weren't rumors... She gave an actual interview. If sis was suing whoever for libel or calling out the interviewer, I wouldn't be poking fun of her.
Also bc this woman is tainted for me thanks to her anti-vax stance.