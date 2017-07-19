Mayim Bialik posted a photo of her own tiny royalty cheque for a single appearance

What a waste of paper!



I started watching Doogie Howser on Hulu and I'm not far in. He was actually like 16/17 while filming and in the first two episodes, grown women are hitting on him. The second woman literally asked for his sperm so she could have a baby. Reply

Could be worse



Like...I watched this a few months back and it's SOOOOO INAPPROPRIATE. Also, a million dollars would never go that far even in the 90s Reply

lmao i loved this dumb ass movie Reply

This used to be one of my fave movies as a kid and I don't remember this at all lol I need to go back and watch it Reply

Omg I remember loving this movie as a child but now as an adult wtf Reply

like in 'big' when a 13yo boy (in the body of tom hanks) gets into a sexual relationship with a grown adult woman. 🤢 idk how she didn't start throwing up when she saw him turn back into a kid. Reply

I remember Bill Murray once said he got an SNL royalty check for one penny, but I always thought he was joking, lol Reply

Doogie Howser was one show I never watched growing up. Reply

Same. I've only ever watched the show's segment on I Love the '80s Reply

Omg me, too! Reply

me neither. even as a little girl I was bored by white men Reply

lmao



once I got a settlement check of $0.27 because I worked at round table and there was apparently a class action lawsuit Reply

wow u made bank Reply

get dat money Reply

I got nearly $500 from Walmart because they didn't give me 15 minute breaks like they said. I think that's the reason. My husband got the same sized check since we were both Walmart workers. We bought all our Christmas presents, a TV, a beef tenderloin, and saved the rest for a Disney trip. I've mended my fences with Walmart and we both avoid each other out of respect. Reply

it's a shame there's no way to accumulate royalties for a set amount of time that are for an amount this small, because my God, what a waste of A) paper and B) effort to cash the damn thing Reply

Right? You'd think they'd just have a standard minimum of $100 or so. Reply

better yet, direct deposit!! surely that's feasible Reply

i liked doogie houser. i remember my mom commenting every episode about how unrealistic the premise of the show was



Even though there really are child and teen prodigies that have their medical degrees. Reply

heh she was so wrong. i just googled youngest md, i'm going to have to tell her. Reply

your mom must be fun at parties, tbh. I loved Dougie as well. I had such a crush on him lol Reply

This doesn't has to become a trend. Reply

why not ? Reply

its always been a thing lol... Reply

i'm kind of interested in seeing these thangs! Reply

I hope it does so that someone in the Friends cast posts theirs Reply

right? I was thinking the same thing. It was funny with Drake and Degrassi because he's more relevant and most people tend to forget his Jimmy days. Reply

Even that's more than she deserves. She's a terrible actor. Reply

It probably costed more to stamp that mail Reply

Pictures of you vaccinating your kids next plz Reply

lmao Reply

lmao seriously Reply

lmao ikr Reply

It very well could be, but I'm hesitant to believe her.

she says not to believe anti-vax rumors but they weren't rumors... She gave an actual interview. If sis was suing whoever for libel or calling out the interviewer, I wouldn't be poking fun of her. Reply

They only do that on tv Reply

cackling Reply

Lmao +1 Reply

Bloop Reply

Royalty checks get a lot smaller as the years go by. I'm surprised she even still gets money from that appearance tbh Reply

Vaccinate your kids, jackass. Reply

hahah mte Reply

I thought she did end up vaccinating them. Reply

Just looked it up and apparently after 6 years of telling the world her family was non-vaccine, she took to sm to say that her kids haven't not been vaccinated but has said nothing about it in the past 2 years. Mess. Reply

lol why is she posting this? She was in ONE episode of a show in that ran in the early 90s and was never a show that see you running much in syndication. Even the DVDs are out of print. No shit that the check is for nothing. Reply

Yeah idgi either. Wanted to jump on the Drake trend I guess? Idk Reply

idk it was funnier when Drake did it, maybe bc I liked his caption more



Also bc this woman is tainted for me thanks to her anti-vax stance. Reply

My sister was an extra with very few lines in a soap opera here and she still gets those to, but they're usually 20-82 cents lol Reply

