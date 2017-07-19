Mayim Bialik posted a photo of her own tiny royalty cheque for a single appearance


that's right. GROSS was $0.02. NET to me: $0.01. #math #youbetimcashingit #everypennycounts #immigrantrefugeegrandparents #straightouttaellisisland #abislundabislmachtafulleshisl #yiddishproverb

tiny royalty cheque for a single appearance on the ’90s Neil Patrick Harris series “Doogie Howser, M.D.”.

