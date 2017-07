I love ha, she has got some good remixes on Spotify too. Reply

Thread

Link

norwegian queen Reply

Thread

Link

why are we creating so many bops lately ili Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iknoooow, i love it! fuck sweden, their time is up. rise, norway! RISE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

excuse u, miss Gabriellegend would like her title back tyvm

Sigrid can be the princess alongside Astrid and Aurora tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um excuse YOU? susanne sundfør will remain THE norwegian queen.

but sigrid, along with the ones you posted are walking circles around everyone else now, so i will call them all queens Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do all songs have that creaky door noise sound now



and the annoying breathy vocals Reply

Thread

Link

love her, love this song. Reply

Thread

Link

lover herrrrr Reply

Thread

Link

commenting again because she's so cute and i want every goodness for her Reply

Thread

Link

Love her so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Reply

Thread

Link