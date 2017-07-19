Usher settles million dollar lawsuit over infecting a former lover with herpes


Recent legal documents have revealed that Usher knew that he was infected with genital herpes and didn't disclose it before repeatedly having unprotected sex with a woman who was one of the bridesmaids in his wedding to his ex-wife.

The woman noticed a "greenish discharge from his penis" but Usher lied and said his STD tests were negative and they continued to have unprotected sex.

Usher agreed to pay the woman 1.1 million dollars to settle the case.


