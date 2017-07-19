Usher settles million dollar lawsuit over infecting a former lover with herpes

Yikes at both of them



She needs to love herself more. Ladies when you see green where it should be clear or whitish you need to get tf out pronto.



maybe she had an american (sex) education Reply

seriously what the fuck. someone just says "nah it's nothing" and you go "cool?" i didn't even know something down there could go green jfc i'd be out of there. Reply

OP and wetpaint aint shit for choosing that photo with this news info. Lol



Wetpaint new what they were doing. So in THAT sense, its fucked up.



Also, usher has always been ugly to me with his weak ( falsetto or was it lower register?) live vocals, but this validates his all around ugliness.









And side eying the woman for not being like yeah... Im coo with that discharge tho.. Reply

Let_It_Burn.mp3



/he's trash Reply

LOL Reply

He had so many bops. Confessions was also a masterpiece. Reply

What an asshole. Reply

he's fucking disgusting. not for having herpes but for lying about it. also wtf is that shirt Reply

lmao okay I remember that the shirt was about voting, like if you don't vote and make your voice heard you consent to the results.



Just a terrible message out of context, and even with context it's not great. Reply

horrible choice of word tho Reply

I think it was supposed to be an activist thing as in not participating and fighting fighting for social change is consenting to the way things are, but clearly it was created by really dumb men. Reply

i was about to ask about the shirt as well. I was about to blow up here. Reply

what the fuck is that shirt



also "greenish discharge" is not a phrase I needed to read right after lunch



I have the same birthday as him Reply

ohhhhh wait I think that shirt is supposed to be a social justice-y statement about oppression? maybe? I still wouldn't wear it Reply

consent is def a weird word for that, if that's the case Reply

without context that shirt is so fucking stupid. silence is compliance would've been slightly better Reply

the fuck at that shirt? Reply

What the fuck is his shirt in reference to? Reply

I was so mad about his shirt it took me a minute to remember to read the post, but



"The woman noticed a "greenish discharge from his penis" but Usher lied and said his STD tests were negative and they continued to have unprotected sex."



Personally the moment I notice 'greenish discharge' is the moment I'm getting the hell out of there, but fuck him. Reply

its supposed to mean that if you are silent about a tragedy that doesn't involve you, you are basically allowing it to happen to that person.



it's like that quote about how "being neutral" in a situation is still choosing the side of the oppressor



BUT OBVIOUSLY it did not read that way AT ALL Reply

Oh yikes, yeah. I think I've heard that but phrased a little differently - silence is agreement or something like that? But it doesn't, especially not paired with this story. Thanks for explaining though! I skipped straight to disgusted. Reply

POLICE BRUTALITY Reply

Greenish Discharge



Ok, that is when you ZIP THE DICK BACK UP, and walk out. Reply

yeah you shouldn't fuck anyone after that no matter what they say, especially raw Reply

♫There's always that one person that will always have your herpes Reply

LOL and I can't at people on twitter calling him Herpsher instead of his name now Reply

oh no oh no oh no oh noooo Reply

Wow he is disgusting. I would never allow anyone with a green leak from his dick to fuck me. Reply

The woman noticed a "greenish discharge from his penis" but Usher lied and said his STD tests were negative and they continued to have unprotected sex.

Did she...actually believe that? Reply

This was my question as well. Its not really easy to explain away a greenish discharge in that scenario. Reply

lol I'd like to know what she thought was going on there then. Reply

mte like damn sis Reply

maybe he told her he eats a lot of spinach Reply

maybe she never had any sex ed Reply

Parent

That woman is either really dumb or really naive. Reply

She's such a bad actress. Still can't believe she's getting movie roles. Reply

Who is she? Reply

