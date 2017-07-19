Usher settles million dollar lawsuit over infecting a former lover with herpes
Recent legal documents have revealed that Usher knew that he was infected with genital herpes and didn't disclose it before repeatedly having unprotected sex with a woman who was one of the bridesmaids in his wedding to his ex-wife.
The woman noticed a "greenish discharge from his penis" but Usher lied and said his STD tests were negative and they continued to have unprotected sex.
Usher agreed to pay the woman 1.1 million dollars to settle the case.
She needs to love herself more. Ladies when you see green where it should be clear or whitish you need to get tf out pronto.
(Boo at him but that's a given)
Wetpaint new what they were doing. So in THAT sense, its fucked up.
Also, usher has always been ugly to me with his weak ( falsetto or was it lower register?) live vocals, but this validates his all around ugliness.
And side eying the woman for not being like yeah... Im coo with that discharge tho..
/he's trash
Just a terrible message out of context, and even with context it's not great.
also "greenish discharge" is not a phrase I needed to read right after lunch
I have the same birthday as him
"The woman noticed a "greenish discharge from his penis" but Usher lied and said his STD tests were negative and they continued to have unprotected sex."
Personally the moment I notice 'greenish discharge' is the moment I'm getting the hell out of there, but fuck him.
it's like that quote about how "being neutral" in a situation is still choosing the side of the oppressor
BUT OBVIOUSLY it did not read that way AT ALL
Ok, that is when you ZIP THE DICK BACK UP, and walk out.