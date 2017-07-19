Seth NASCAR

Fox is giving away a chance to be frozen when you die




*To promote The Orville during SDCC, Fox is holding an online contest where you can register to win a membership to a cryopreservation program.

*The randomly selected winner will be frozen upon their death, and thawed out in the year 2417 (the show takes place 400 years in the future.)

*You can enter the contest beginning tomorrow at www.jointheorville.com

Would you like to be frozen when you die ONTD? Or would you prefer to be a floating head in a jar ala Futurama?
