Fox is giving away a chance to be frozen when you die

I would like to be cremated and then friends and family can spread my ashes in places I've always wanted to go/my favorite places. We did the same thing for my grandma and my mom wants it done as well.



But damn...that is the weirdest fucking contest I've ever heard of.

Apparently, when you go to the website, there's like some application you fill out like you're gonna apply to work on the spaceship.



But, if you apply in person at SDCC, you go to the

oh shit, lemme check it out sometimes tbh Reply

Hahahahaha. I wouldn't make it. I would literally barf. Reply

WHO GONNA FINANCE THIS SELFISH SHIT!?



#Compost I aint paying to fly your dead ass across the world. WHO GONNA FINANCE THIS SELFISH SHIT!?

Do ppl just.....not understand how death works.... Reply

also I barely wanna live through 2017, let alone putting it on pause and waking up in 2417. Catch me stealing a flying car and throwing myself into the red eye of Jupiter tbh. Reply

they believe technology will be invented to bring u back to life & top form and shit Reply

Wouldn't you have to be frozen while still alive in order for a chance that you'd be thawed out alive again in the future. Especially if a cure for your disease to be utilized.



Lol can't revive dead organs or tissue. Unless thats what they accomplish of course. Reply

I like the idea I read about in Stiff from one of the Northern European countries--you're freeze-dried, turned into fertilizer and a tree is planted with you. There are memorial forests instead as cemeteries. Reply

Now, that sounds cool Reply

That's fucking lovely. Reply

That I would do Reply

I think that's really beautiful Reply

Agree Reply

yeah!! that's totally cool. does that work the same way with cremation? I want to do that for my grandma who died four or five years today.... we haven't gotten around to scatter the ashes, well it's really up to my mom tbh. She's still holding up... i think this is just so lovely. Reply

Where do they do that? Reply

i like this idea bc its feels like people are giving back life into the world with trees. if they choose mango trees, i bet they produce the best mangos ever

I like this idea.



I honestly feel like cemeteries are such a waste of space. Reply

We have birth forests, so why not death ones. Reply

There are memorial forests instead as cemeteries.



Aw, I like this idea. Reply

i love that. Reply

that's a very nice idea Reply

lmaoo <3 Reply

lmao mte.. ashes to ashes Reply

If you're dead now then you'll be dead in the future. Who's tryna do it now tho? Reply

I'll wait until we have the technology to become cyborgs. I don't want to be brought back from the dead just to be some old confused woman who doesn't understand the trends and the technology. No thanks. Make me a cyborg so I can live forever and see the end of the world.



kthanxsciencebye.

Yo, they've already started research into growing organs. How far could we be from boi-mechanical organs? Reply

Hearts and lungs are easy to recreate mechanically. Other organs are harder. I know there are two different projects to make artificial kidneys, which would be a serious accomplishment. Anybody who got an artificial kidney wouldn't have to take anti-rejection meds and it would last far longer than a transplanted kidney. Reply

That's what I'm saying! I'm sure by the time I'm like 60 they'll have this figured out. Reply

Same tbh. It'd be cool.



At least give me the technology to wait until we have space travel so I can outrace the collapsing of the universe Reply

My dad always joked that cyborgs were already among us and that I was one of them! (bc I need glasses to see and have an IUD). He's very cheeky/literal lol



I think having some sort of regenerative microbots would be pretty cool.

fuck yeah! CYBERPUNK FOREVER. I would do the same, lbr. I can live as a half human and a half cyborg, IDGAF. I'll forever appreciate it no matter what life takes me on my own journey to see and live. It'd be sad to know everyone I love will be no longer with me, but I'll carry their beautiful spirit in my human heart and soul. Never forget~~~ Reply

I'm into it but do I get a new body when they thaw me out or am I stuck with the old model. But I also don't think I want an old head and young body tho so I dunno. I need to think this through a bit. Reply

What's the point if I can't see the future because I'm dead? I'd rather be brought back through a seance. Reply

Yeah, this. I'd rather die and hang out in the afterlife (assuming I don't go to hell I guess), and then just show up to the land of the living whenever I'm summoned/whenever I feel like it. Reply

On second thought I want to be frozen now and awakened in four years, 8 if it gets real bad. Reply

ah, finally Reply

this is cool. I mean, no thanks to preserving my carcass on ice like old lasagna, but it's a fun contest nevertheless.



Some times I think it could be fun to wake up in the future but what if it just gets worse and worse until the death of the universe. Scrounging for algae with the crab golems. I'd rather live now. Reply

nah bitch I don't want that. Toss me in the furnace and turn it up to 1800 degrees, then scatter my ashes in places I loved to visit! Reply

all the land will be underwater by then anyway lol Reply

We'll be on Mars or some shit by then! Reply

Sofia the "I will destroy humans" robot will be a legal person *and* the motherfucking President Reply

