Fox is giving away a chance to be frozen when you die
#SDCC2017 EXCLU: @SethMacFarlane #theorville wants to take fans to 2417 - literally Check this @FOXTV activation out https://t.co/63TV8Gvjgl— Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) July 19, 2017
*To promote The Orville during SDCC, Fox is holding an online contest where you can register to win a membership to a cryopreservation program.
*The randomly selected winner will be frozen upon their death, and thawed out in the year 2417 (the show takes place 400 years in the future.)
*You can enter the contest beginning tomorrow at www.jointheorville.com
Source
Would you like to be frozen when you die ONTD? Or would you prefer to be a floating head in a jar ala Futurama?
But damn...that is the weirdest fucking contest I've ever heard of.
Apparently, when you go to the website, there's like some application you fill out like you're gonna apply to work on the spaceship.
But, if you apply in person at SDCC, you go to the Space Training Center they have set up on the lawn at the Hilton and you have to ride on some spinning gyroscope ride to be able to enter.
WHO GONNA FINANCE THIS SELFISH SHIT!?
#Compost
Lol can't revive dead organs or tissue. Unless thats what they accomplish of course.
http://www.promessa.se/
i like this idea bc its feels like people are giving back life into the world with trees.
I honestly feel like cemeteries are such a waste of space.
Aw, I like this idea.
kthanxsciencebye.
At least give me the technology to wait until we have space travel so I can outrace the collapsing of the universe
I think having some sort of regenerative microbots would be pretty cool.
Some times I think it could be fun to wake up in the future but what if it just gets worse and worse until the death of the universe. Scrounging for algae with the crab golems. I'd rather live now.