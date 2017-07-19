



are yall over these pictures cause im not pic.twitter.com/NuZJKRAVPW — della (@womenlyrics) July 19, 2017





|Pictures| Harry at the Dunkirk movie premiere in NYC today! pic.twitter.com/0aHc21YymH — 1D Fandom Alert (@1DFandomAlert) July 18, 2017







Forever bitter that my friend went & got to watch the movie with Harry a few rows behind her. lol The solo life agrees with him. He looks so happy all the time & the promo interviews lately have actually been funny/entertaining. He looked good last night at the Dunkirk premiere too.Forever bitter that my friend went & got to watch the movie with Harry a few rows behind her. lol Reply

i can't believe i'm saying this as a forever long hair fan but dunkirk promos are legit the best he's looked in a long ass time Reply

RIGHT??? I cannot believe I am not here for the shorter look. I was all about long hair Harry. 2014-16 me would be so ashamed. lol



IA. Best look since BSE tbh. Reply

um i usually think he looks hideous, and he does 99.999% of the time, but not lately... what's he doing differently? bathing? his haircut? Reply

same lmao. i'm a long hair stan too but i've really come around to the short hair now. Reply

ia ia Reply

his hair is great short he should cut it again plz dont grow Reply

That's so fun re: your friend! One day it will be you in that theatre, bb, one day. Reply

too bad Fionn is the most boring person ever Reply

I was at the premiere in London and he was GLOWING.



actor Harry >>>> musician Harry ty!!! Reply

"what part of london are you from? "manchester"

lmao that was cute Reply

Don't know if that was fun or annoying, the line was tiptoed a few times.



He looks great, don't bookmark me. Reply

LOL Yeah, he already knows her so I'm sure she was doing her deadpan shit on purpose. Reply

Oh, I know. Some parts were funny even, others though... Reply

*bookmarks this comment to be used to attack at a later date* Reply

ik they're friends and all but the first thing i thought after watching this was that i still can't stand her lol



she's a pretty dreadful interviewer because she really plays up the schtick of dumb white woman who wants to loudly ask you borderline off-color questions



i did like her interview with barbara boxer right after the election, tho that's highly powered by my liking boxer Reply

she's obnoxious to a point where it stops being funny and just becomes plain annoying, like she would be the friend i would be apologising for to everyone around us







Same. She annoys me so much. Reply

i like her show because she interviews interesting people but the way she interviews is pretty awful Reply

Parent

"isn't north and west the same person" that was funny but at the same time don't act like you don't know when we all saw you macking on her aunt on a yacht for a week straight Reply

lmao ikr? Reply

he's trying to forget that happened just as much as I am Reply

i think he joked Reply

he has one of those smiles that makes you smile back.... i hate him Reply

aw yaaas stan this cherub Reply

watching this tonight, and given the INSANE hype and good reviews, i'm gonna head in with very low expectations of 1000% white british men in my face for 2 hours bah Reply

He wins my vote for "most likely to succeed", in a long-term sense.



Edited at 2017-07-19 08:29 pm (UTC)

Idk when I'm going to see dunkirk because I'm too busy but I'm looking forward to it! He's should kee short hair forever because it looks healthy and not stringy and gross. He had no idea how to keep long hair. Reply

Yes Grammy Award winning, 1989 muse! Rise! Reply

he looks cute



does he have nudes btw? Reply

yeah but he was like 16 lmao Reply

nnnn rebuke Reply

forever grateful to Christopher Nolan for making Harry cut his hair Reply

