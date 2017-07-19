July 19th, 2017, 09:51 pm evillemmons Harry Styles (Full Interview) | Chelsea Trapped in an airport hangar, Chelsea puts Dunkirk star and irl cherub Harry Styles in the hot seat to answer pressing questions about nipple rumors, his newfound acting career, Kanye West, and moresource Tagged: chelsea handler, kanye west, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5959 comments Add comment
Forever bitter that my friend went & got to watch the movie with Harry a few rows behind her. lol
Edited at 2017-07-19 08:12 pm (UTC)
actor Harry >>>> musician Harry ty!!!
lmao that was cute
He looks great, don't bookmark me.
i did like her interview with barbara boxer right after the election, tho that's highly powered by my liking boxer
Edited at 2017-07-19 08:29 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
does he have nudes btw?