‘Hawaii Five-O’ Adds Three Series Regulars After Season 8 Casting Shakeup
Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale have joined the cast, while Ian Anthony Dale has been upped to a series regular.
Rath will play Tani Rey
Koale will play Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL
Dale will continue in his role as Adam Noshimuri
source
Are they going to kill her off? They better not kill her off. Asshats.
it kind of wigs me out he's the same age and exact same ethnicity as me (at least according to imdb)
hope he got a pay rise!
thats great but they are still white washing their shows and not paying POC the same as their white colleagues who are in the same league as them.
also http://tvline.com/2017/07/19/code-b
I am not suprised, the writers gave Dr Pineda NOTHING to do in season 3
ugh I hated that whole Adam subplot. I wanted that character to die lol
Like why would Adamh even be in it other than occasionally showing up to give ~intel about yakuza goings on if Kono isn't on the Island anymore?
So she's off on a permanent mission to stop sex trafficking on the mainland, but her hubby remains on the Islands to permanently turn up at her old workplace and help out her old colleagues?!
Doesn't Ian play Kono's husband? Or are they going to/did they break up? How's that going to work?