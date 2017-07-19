‘Hawaii Five-O’ Adds Three Series Regulars After Season 8 Casting Shakeup




Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale have joined the cast, while Ian Anthony Dale has been upped to a series regular.
Rath will play Tani Rey
Koale will play Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL
Dale will continue in his role as Adam Noshimuri

