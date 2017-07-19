‘Hawaii Five-O’ Adds Three Series Regulars After Season 8 Casting Shakeup

it's crazy to me that Daniel Dae Kim couldn't get a salary raise since he was the biggest name on the show, but at least now he can move on to better projects



saaaame. i mean he was coming right off lost, he should have been given a raise long before negotiations this year.

MFTE! that's so disrespectful.

especially since one of the "lead" white dudes was only working part time. Reply

It's crazy to me that he was clearly getting paid so much less than the leads in the first place since he was just coming off of Lost. That CBS offered him an unprecedented raise and it still didn't bring him to parity goes to show just how much he was low-balled coming in. Reply

yeah I wonder if his agents also fucked up when he was first offered the role

For real. Who the fuck was watching this show for Scott Caan and Alex O'Loughlin?! I still remember when I first heard about it I was only interested in Grace and Daniel. Reply

YOU UP IAN ANTHONY DALE BUT NOT KEEP GRACE PARK! Reply

ikr???? how is that gonna work?

LIKE I DON'T KNOW HOW THIS IS GOING TO WORK FOR THE PLOT. I mean I don't watch the show regularly but it will piss off my mom. Reply

Last time I watched they were married...



Are they going to kill her off? They better not kill her off. Asshats. Reply

i have never watched this show before, but i love meaghan rath. when i wanted her in bigger/more accessible projects, this is not what i meant. -.-



Edited at 2017-07-19 08:02 pm (UTC)

I fucking love Ian Anthony Dale. Can't believe I watched The Event for him Reply

mte. he's so gorgeous but he's always on some shitty show or other. then again, good for him for working steadily.

Exactly! I just wish he had a leading role in a good show, so I wouldn't have to get in to different shows just to watch him Reply

he's so hot, like rugged hot lol

I watched the Tekken movie for him D:

same



it kind of wigs me out he's the same age and exact same ethnicity as me (at least according to imdb) Reply

i guess cbs was shook by all the articles. good. but wait they're keeping kono's (hotass) husband? how? Reply

I like Ian Anthony Dale, but I don't watch this. I tried watching his TNT show, but I stopped after Season 1. Reply

How are they keeping Adam without Kono? Lol this show is a joke at this point. Reply

It's a joke if there is Adam and no Kono. LIKE HOW DOES THIS WORK PLOTWISE?! Reply

i have this feeling that chin and kono are going to be killed off in an explosion and their bodies not found or something and adam'll be brought onto the team because family. Reply

Ian Anthony Dale has been upped to a series regular.



hope he got a pay rise!

We all knew CBS was going to hire actors of color to replace Park and Kim but this way they get to pay the new people even less than they were paying Park and Kim. They basically won. It's awful. Good for these two though for booking work. It certainly isn't their fault. Reply

thats great but they are still white washing their shows and not paying POC the same as their white colleagues who are in the same league as them.



thats great but they are still white washing their shows and not paying POC the same as their white colleagues who are in the same league as them.

also "The casting changes will result in more diverse actors in series regular roles on the CBS roster."thats great but they are still white washing their shows and not paying POC the same as their white colleagues who are in the same league as them.also http://tvline.com/2017/07/19/code-b lack-season-3-melanie-chandra-leaving-ma laya-pineda

thanks for sharing the news

I am not suprised, the writers gave Dr Pineda NOTHING to do in season 3 Reply

Dale will continue in his role as Adam Noshimuri



ugh I hated that whole Adam subplot. I wanted that character to die lol Reply

I love Meaghan Rath, but not more than Daniel and Grace lol Reply

Love Ian Anthony Dale, he's fine af, but it makes literally no sense for him to be a series regular without Grace Park even on the show anymore.



Like why would Adamh even be in it other than occasionally showing up to give ~intel about yakuza goings on if Kono isn't on the Island anymore?



So she's off on a permanent mission to stop sex trafficking on the mainland, but her hubby remains on the Islands to permanently turn up at her old workplace and help out her old colleagues?! Reply

if chin and kono are killed off (in an explosion so their bodies aren't found so they could return), they'd make it make sense because adam's family or some shit lik that. Reply

If that happens and then he is all "......FOR KONO." I will fucking stab someone I swear. Reply

I was so in love with Ian Anthony Dale on Charmed. If Hollywood was fair, he'd be James Bond (I know he's not British but neither was Pierce Brosnan seaux) or a leading man in some blockbuster franchise. Reply

