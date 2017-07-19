The Flash Pre-SDCC Roundup - New S4 Details, Filming, Awards, Cast on Social Media & More

Has Iris gotten any decent storylines in Flash recently? I dropped this show a season or two ago because of how crappy it got. They did her so dirty by downgrading her to just being a boring basic love-interest. I loved her character in the beginning. If the shitty writers decide to make her her own person again I'd consider begin watching this again. Reply

I'd say she's definitely her own person, and a lot of last season was basically about saving her life from Savitar who was determined to kill her, for reasons I won't spoil you about.



Like it was stupid af that she didn't have much agency in saving her own life throughout the season, but she's not just a basic love-interest.



Hopefully with the new harder tougher team leader Iris Candice has been talking about, we'll see her really be given the spotlight she's due next season more so than season 3. Reply

candice is a goddess. well deserved.



lol that's a slightly awkward wedding pic but i'm happy for danielle.



and is tom felton gone? do we know yet? :'(



but ngl this post only made me realize that a) i'm over the flash and b) i'm so excited for s3 of legends, seeing those few pics of caity and franz had me excited. that show is my new surprise fave, and i think it'll be the only ~flarrowwhatever~ show i will watch this season. unless ONTD tells me the flash has actually improved.



tom f is in Europe. I'm assuming he is a goner. Reply

:''''''(



i loved julian. but ngl he was (in my eyes) the new harry, so now that we have the old harry back (i think? lol) i guess it'll be easier to stomach that loss.



but omg i loved julian :''''''( Reply

He's confirmed to return for the season. He's probs just still on holiday until after SDCC though, same as TomCav who is in Nantucket this time every year and doesn't go back to Vancouver until right after the con.



I haven't heard of Danielle being on set either, so I presume Julian and Killer Caitlin's absence is related during ep 1. Reply

Errrrrmmmmmmm excuse me YOU BETTER NOT STOP WATCHING BECAUSE I'LL MISS YOU IN MY POSTS DON'T BREAK MY HEART LIKE THIS BB 💔



Also Tom Felton has been confirmed as returning as Julian, so he'll be back, he just hasn't been for the first ep, maybe second. But like also Barry wasn't in first ep, and TomCav is as usual in Nantucket as he is at this time of year every year. Generally everyone is back straight from SDCC. Reply

CANDICEEEEEE BABE she deserves the world also grant is also very pretty Reply

lmao grant?! He's ok I guess as far as basic white boys go.



CANDICE HOWEVER IS A GODDESS AND QUEEN AND EMPRESS AND WE ALL BOW BEFORE HER ETHEREAL SPLENDOUR. Reply

Damn, OP, I think you outdid yourself.



I appreciate the interview highlights, the short movie sounds like it could be amusing.



That puppy is precious.



I love Caity with the red/pink and purple hair. Keiynan has some nice colors there too. Violett is a blond now? Is she back on The Flash? I thought I read elsewhere she wasn't returning for now. Should be nice seeing Peek-a-Boo again, but when am I getting Linda back? Glad Cynthia will be back and that Iris-Cisco will lead team flash. Is Tom Felton coming back? I have so many questions.



* All those 'open ethnicity' casting, what are the chances all three will be white?



Congrats Danielle.



* What summer hiatus? I've been working non stop. From the show? I've had other shows to keep me busy, I can always count on your posts to remind me this show exists.



Oh this isn't at all my longest post!!! And copy/pasting embed codes is easy enough, it's when I have loads of interviews to summarise and discuss that it's really time consuming.



Tbh my annual SDCC posts are the ones that kill me, I was working on last year's for like over 16 hours.



Correct - Violett is not back yet!

I do believe Tom Felton is back, yes, from what i've heard.

From what i've heard, The Mechanic will be a WOC, but who knows really, they're not cast yet.



lmao yes I meant summer hiatus from the show, because as you're well aware this is the only show there is so when it isn't on nothing else is happening.

When in actuality I have a million other shows (I submitted this back to back with my Shadowhunters post aterall), have been hella busy with exams and travel and work, and summer is going insanely fast. Reply

Oh, I remember that legendary post and how long it took you to make it.



Felton is back? Someone in the thread said he was in Europe, so I wasn't sure what his status was. I can't believe after Savitar's 'I have plans for you' excuse to get rid of Jesse, we didn't even see her again at any point afterwards. I do hope she comes back.



I'm here for the Mechanic being a WoC, it'd be nice if at least one of the three wasn't white.



At least you finished your exams and did some travelling! One day I will learn to take time off from work and do something nice and long. I feel like I've had more summer shows now than usual, I'm not complaining, it definitely helps pass the time till the Fall shows come back.



Can't wait for comic con and all the news for my shows. Reply

all i care about going into season 4 was 1) getting more iris and 2) getting more cynthia. looks like both of those are happening. i hope this "iris as team leader" lasts for more than just an episode and that cynthia gets some good stuff.



is barry even in episode 1? i haven't been following cast sighting/filming in van for flash anymore but from his post on insta it seems like he started later than the rest? Reply

Barry isn't in episode 1! That has been confirmed. 4x01 is just Iris and Cisco-centric thankfully.



Ia though she should be team leader forever, I trust no one else to make the big decisions.



Cynthia is hella cute but she also gets in the way of my desperate Harrisco shipping lmao so i'm not fussed about her. Reply

awesome! he shouldn't be in any ever again! (or he can be there as iris' boyfriend [because westallen] while she and wally and cisco become the only focus)



i've been totally heart eyes for cindy since she came through that breach and shipping cynco HARD. i want all the brown lovin between them lol Reply

I'm shipping firestorm and wally now....it just took a photo.



Honestly, Wally should just be the permanent flash in CC.



I'm so weirdly attracted to Jeremy Jordan. Esp in the above photo.



I hope gets a storyline about her this season where she is actually involved and present. Reply

Honestly i've been somewhat shipping them since I had that joint coffee lounge meet & greet with Keiynan and Franz last year, and only me and like 3 other people turned up, all 3 of whom were basically mutes.



So I just got to chat with them both for the full half hour and they were both so CUTE and humble and down to earth and lovely and sweet, and clearly good good friends.



So I was like "i'll ship your characters now kk" in my head.



WALLY IS THE ONLY TRUE FLASH OF EARTH-1. Reply

Oh my, that must have been fun. Was there chemistry between them? I feel weird saying that but whatever. Reply

i'm ready it's the season for spoilers and speculationi'm ready Reply

Yassssss!!! Let the holy spoiler solstice BEGIN! Reply

Season 3 was a shit show I hope they can redeem themselves. Reply

I'll be making posts until the bitter end either way, but SAME tbh. It's not as fun stanning a show that's going downhill! :( Reply

Bless op for this post I've learned so much. Barry isn't in ep 1 but is Iris and Cisco centric? Sounds like fun!



So glad that Julian will be back, I was worried. Also yay at Harry being back I've missed him <33



Can't wait to see what they have in store on Saturday!! Reply

Bless YOU for being in my post, bb!! <333



Reply

i hate candice patton bc she's so beautiful



i'm all here for hardened iris west as long as when barry comes back i don't have to sit through "iris actually moved on and here is some pining and angst and stupidity again".



also still sitting on team barry with like three ontd members. Reply

Candice Patton is the bane of my life because she's so beautiful it makes it difficult to function knowing she exists in the world tbh



I don't think Iris will have moved on tbh, not at all, but I guess we'll soon see!



Good job on Team Barry, bb! Someone has to hold down the fort so I praise your dedication. Reply

why do people hate on barry oh my god? he is so benign Reply

love op's post but a cut or two or three would be nice. Reply

Gurllll there are 7 cuts already in this post!



Now if you're talking cuts AFTER the cuts... lbr if you've entered one of my posts you've already doomed yourself sis and gotta take the rough with the smooth.



I promise that the SDCC post will have plenty of double cuts though to save FlashFam bandwidth and scrolling fingers. Reply

I entered from e-mail, didn't recognize the name but now I know. I will avoid in future! Reply

BB you continue to be captain of all the best fandoms <3



blllegh why is G*psy back??? she was annoyyyying and stop trying to force love interests that arent Harry on Cisco! (they are basically an old married couple already)



im glad the writers realised Harry was the best version of Wells they are gunna get



gah that puppppppy!!



Can Candice be anything OTHER than perfection?? no? didn't think so.



keiynan(sp?) is precious Reply

Thanks bb, and your icon continues to be a perpetual turn-on! 💖💖💖



ikr about Gypsy? Like Jessica Camacho is cute, but the show keeps trying to force love interests on Cisco and has him act all weird about it. Like just pair him with someone he actually has chemistry with ty???



SOMEONE CALLED HARRY.



Reply

as does yours bb!!!

yes Jessica is super cute but Cisco has zero chemistryy with any of the girls they put him with!! and yet his chemistry with Harry off the scale!



Reply

i'm actually excited to see ralph/elongated man show up in season 4 omg?!?! but then again i'm always excited to see actual canon comic book characters outside the regular flash mythos show up on the show. Reply

I wonder how they're going to do him tbh! Like what kind of departure from the usual humdrum characters lmao Reply

I want them to allow Keiynan to dye his hair red! Let him do it! Reply

