Telltale Games announces new seasons for Batman, Walking Dead & The Wolf Among Us

fuckkkkkkkkkkkk yes the wolf among us season 2



now we need tales from the borderlands season 2



and clem better not die in twd Reply

if clem dies, we fight Reply

I had the exact same reactions to everything!! Reply

Praying so hard for a tftb one Reply

Love TFTB. Went in not expecting anything, and absolutely loved it. Reply

Fucking finally! Thought they gave up on TWAU. Reply

I'm so happy about The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us! Time to start a campaign for Tales From The Borderlands season 2...



I've been playing FFXIV. It's my first MMO and it's so much fun, I'm on vacation now and I'm itching to get back to it lol. Reply

I'm currently doing dishonored and I just got hitman but I haven't been able to beat the first mission lol



I'm getting a switch on friday hopefully and then I'll be playing splatoon for the next 2 weeks Reply

no tftb? they're killing me... Reply

next, give us a tales from the borderlands sequel please!!! i wouldn't say no to a game of thrones sequel either. damn, was just posting this! i can't believe the wolf among us is finally getting a sequel 😭 the cast reading mean tweets cracked me tf up (@9:47). the struggle has been real lmao.next, give us a tales from the borderlands sequel please!!! i wouldn't say no to a game of thrones sequel either. Reply

Only here for The Wolf Among Us, meh to everything else. Reply

me too! First Telltale game I played, I don't think I'm missing out on the others. Reply

my friend is laughing at me for freaking out over twau s2 ;n; she saw the news a while ago and was waiting for me to find out lol i'm so excited!! i had honestly just about given up on it. now my hopes for tftb have been restored! Reply

really excited for twau and twd! s3 of twd was so lackluster (i literally hated everyone except clem) but i'll play as long as clem is there. idgaf about batman. what about game of thrones, have they given up on it?



last game i played was persona 5 which i absolutely loved and i can't wait for the spinoff Reply

I love how so many of us made this mistake. Who the fuck was expecting that?! Reply

TWD =( It's gonna be emotional af. Reply

Yes, I'm excited for everything.



Wolf among us is so damn good, love that game! Reply

The world of TWAU was so amazing, I really appreciated it and enjoyed it. I liked how it was dark but never too much. Let's hope the four year wait will be worth it. Reply

I want TFTBL season 2!!! Apparently they're putting off making any new games while they try to make movies out of the franchise. I think the world setting could make a fun movie but I also don't think it'll do the franchise any favors and also I WANT BORDERLANDS 3, so I wish they wouldn't. Reply

Waiting for Last of Us 2! Reply

same but at least we're getting another uncharted game Reply

currently playing breath of the wild and league of legends Reply

