Telltale Games announces new seasons for Batman, Walking Dead & The Wolf Among Us

With Comic-Con schedule to officially start tomorrow, Telltale Games has started early and announced new seasons of their popular games.

Season 2 of Batman will be titled "The Enemy Within" with the Riddler as the main villian. The season begins August 8.

Season 4 of The Walking Dead will be its last and will begin sometime in 2018.

Also in 2018 will be Season 2 of The Wolf Among Us. Season 1 wrapped in July 2014.

Video announcements for each can be found at the source.

