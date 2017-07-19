Telltale Games announces new seasons for Batman, Walking Dead & The Wolf Among Us
With Comic-Con schedule to officially start tomorrow, Telltale Games has started early and announced new seasons of their popular games.
Telltale Announces New Seasons of Batman, Walking Dead & Wolf Among Us https://t.co/GrR6K6LC4e pic.twitter.com/0v8F01cUad— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) July 19, 2017
Season 2 of Batman will be titled "The Enemy Within" with the Riddler as the main villian. The season begins August 8.
Season 4 of The Walking Dead will be its last and will begin sometime in 2018.
Also in 2018 will be Season 2 of The Wolf Among Us. Season 1 wrapped in July 2014.
Video announcements for each can be found at the source.
video game post! what are you playing right now, ontd??
now we need tales from the borderlands season 2
and clem better not die in twd
I've been playing FFXIV. It's my first MMO and it's so much fun, I'm on vacation now and I'm itching to get back to it lol.
I'm getting a switch on friday hopefully and then I'll be playing splatoon for the next 2 weeks
next, give us a tales from the borderlands sequel please!!! i wouldn't say no to a game of thrones sequel either.
last game i played was persona 5 which i absolutely loved and i can't wait for the spinoff
Wolf among us is so damn good, love that game!