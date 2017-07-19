Sandra Bullock to star in Netflix film Bird Box
- Sandra Bullock will star in Netflix film Bird Box
- Susanne Bier (Serena, Night Manager) to direct, script written by Eric Heisserer, who also wrote Arrival
- "a woman and a pair of children who are blind-folded" travel across a post-apocalyptic setting
I love Bier, I love Sandy B and the description of that sounds AMAZING.
The three must make their way on a terrifying journey — 20 miles in a rowboat — while blindfolded, with nothing to rely on but the mother's wits and the children's trained ears.
The only downside to this is that fucking netflix means I won't be able to see this in a theatre. :'(
*hacker voice* i'm in
I saw War Machine starring Brad Pitt on Netflix and I was shocked at how good it was.