Sandra Bullock to star in Netflix film Bird Box

YESSSS.



I love Bier, I love Sandy B and the description of that sounds AMAZING.



The three must make their way on a terrifying journey — 20 miles in a rowboat — while blindfolded, with nothing to rely on but the mother's wits and the children's trained ears.



The only downside to this is that fucking netflix means I won't be able to see this in a theatre. :'( Reply

right? I hate when Netflix distributes films.. like Okja should've been in theaters Reply

part of me is glad i couldn't see okja with other people because i was a fucking disaster at the end of it Reply

their distribution strategy for their original films is so bizarre to me. like amazon is winning oscars bc they're willing to put stuff in theaters first, why wouldn't netflix...want that??? idgi Reply

a theatre near me had screenings of okja. do u have any like indie/arthouse theatres in ur area? Reply

the book was really good Reply

Both Sandy and Julia are doing Netflix films. Interesting. I wonder if they are just really good projects or were having a hard time finding roles? Reply

the people attached to this film are good. Sandra Bullock just wrapped up Ocean's 8 so I doubt she's having any trouble finding roles Reply

Oh ok, I didn't mean it in a snarky way was just curious cause I know how Hollywood is when you hit an age. I'm down to watch it, sounds interesting. Reply

nah, a list actors are just flocking to netflix, hbo and tv as a whole now Reply

They were probably attached to the film before the distribution deal was worked out. Netflix is putting $$$ into movies, so probably a few big ones will get bought by them when they were initially intended for theatrical release. Reply

This book was so good, I hope they capture the atmosphere in the movie Reply

yesssssssss. I'm pumped Reply

The ending frustrated me a little bit tbh. I know the whole ~what you can't see can be even scarier~ thing is true but I'd have liked at least some answers. Reply

i'm intrigued Reply

it sounds cool, but I'm tired of there being all these Netflix films Reply

why Reply

cause I feel like there's a new thing on Netflix almost every day, how are we supposed to watch all of it and keep up with all of it? Reply

I don't have Netflix so ia Reply

HFT Reply

whats her dermatologists @ Reply

Are the children blindfolded because they have mouths where their eyes should be. Reply

sounds interesting Reply

script written by Eric Heisserer, who also wrote Arrival



*hacker voice* i'm in Reply

same Reply

I loved the book. It was terrifying. Reply

Yeah it was really good. Reply

I LOOOOOOOOOVED that book! Reply

Lemme get this book real quick. ONTD, don't let me down w/ your book tastes Reply

I hope you're okay with not having answers. If you are, this is a great book. Reply

This sounds really good.



I saw War Machine starring Brad Pitt on Netflix and I was shocked at how good it was. Reply

I don't want to give him my money thoughhhhh Reply

This book was sooo creepy but also really good. I didn't really liked the final chapters but that's just me. Reply

