Ed Sheeran is finally back on Twitter!
After deleting his Twitter following his Game of Thrones appearance on Sunday, Ed Sheeran's twitter is back!
Ed Sheeran returns to Twitter after account disappeared following Game Of Thrones cameo https://t.co/RaRHBMeCxe— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 19, 2017
All of his tweets before April 15 2015 have been deleted and he only has 13 million followers now. Before he deleted, he had 19 million.
SOURCE
CRINGEWORTHY and im not even sure why. Its just.. why?
Does anyone actually know why?
Edited at 2017-07-19 07:57 pm (UTC)
Except for the main one and maybe one more.
also didn't he just delete his account like a day ago?
rme
/sarcasm
He's only going to delete again when all of people who haven't watched it yet on DVR are going to watch it and react and get on twitter all over again