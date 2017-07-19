Dominic Cooper

John Boyega calls out Game of Thrones and LOTR for lack of diversity



John Boyega opens up about fantasy projects and their lack of diversity and specifically Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings.

“There are no black people on Game of Thrones. You don’t see one black person in Lord of the Rings,” Boyega said in a recent interview with GQ. “I ain’t paying money to always see one type of person on-screen. Because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day. Even if you’re a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers.”

It should be noted that while there are a few POC actors on the GOT cast, most of the characters are in subservient roles to other white characters, if not outright slaves.

As for The Lord of the Rings, there were very few POC cast. I haven't watched them in ages but source points out that a casting agent was let go from The Hobbit after he published newspaper advertisements "seeking extras with light skin tones" and told a potential cast member "she was too dark to appear in the movies" per the source.


Source
Tagged: , , ,