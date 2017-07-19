John Boyega calls out Game of Thrones and LOTR for lack of diversity

He's not wrong.



Also OP I think all the visible POC cast in the Lord of the Rings trilogy were all orcs and shit. Reply

yup, orcs & uruk-hai were my first thought :/ Reply

i love the lotr movies as much as the next chick who watched them in elementary school and grew up with them but tolkien was racist af. some choice commentary:



In one of his letters, Tolkien described Orcs as "...squat, broad, flat-nosed, sallow-skinned, with wide mouths and slant eyes; in fact degraded and repulsive versions of the (to Europeans) least lovely Mongol-types."



""The dwarves of course are quite obviously - wouldn't you say that in many ways they remind you of the Jews? Their words are Semitic obviously, constructed to be Semitic.""



also even as a kid i realized that the ~evil men who served sauron (the haradrim, easterlings) were cultures depicted to correspond with asian and africa while the beautiful ~noble heroes elves were fair skinned aryan types Reply

I knew about his orc descriptions, but WTFFFFF at the dwarves description!!! It actually makes sense why he made them so isolated from other cultures and obsessed with gold and riches, with big noses and hall hairy. Cashing in on all the anti-Semitic stereotypes. WOW fuck Tolkien. Reply

Yup. I remember reading the books in middle school and got to the part where Sam is ~musing about the brown men from over yonder and finally considering their humanity for the first time or what the fuck ever, and I was like... do you want points for this? It's literally the only time these people are shown as something other than masked hordes to kill Reply

okay i don't know if it's historically antisemitic because idk the climate around the 14th century but tolkien seriously did not come up with the troll/goblin/dwarf folklore portrayal of living underground and being greedy of gold? or am i missing something here? Reply

Peter Jackson is a creep and somehow always manages to seek out projects with anti black racism (District 9, King Kong, LoTR etc) Reply

he's not wrong. I'd love more development for missandei/grey worm, plus in the books theres places like naath, summer island, yi ti, etc. with POC characters I wish we'd see more of Reply

Missandei/Grey Worm do nothing for me mostly because they're so far removed from the overall plot. I really wish they had done a better job with Dorne but they completely fucked it up. Reply

ia they feel like filler characters Reply

We might see those places in one of the spin-offs. I'd love to see Yi Ti and the Five Forts. Reply

love him!! I'm glad he has his own production company already. can't wait for pacific rim 2 Reply

this is part of why fantasy is so boring tbh like it's all just straight white people stories (esp straight white men). like somehow dragons and immortal elves are believable but diverse groups of people are not?



Edited at 2017-07-19 07:29 pm (UTC)

Who was that comedian who was like "elves, dwarves and orcs, but a brown hobbit is not believable???" Reply

I wanna say prince Wyatt Cenac. Reply

the thing is, there ARE brown hobbits, the stoors, who are boaters and grow beards, and i feel like there's a description of them having nut brown skin. it just so happens that the five main hobbits in the lotr universe are all the more rare and fairer~ fallohide hobbits of course. i think smeagol was a stoor, but of course we only see him in his ring corrupted state.



Edited at 2017-07-19 10:11 pm (UTC)

It's so hard for the writers to write about then complexities of a person of color, but damn do they do a good job at knowing exactly how a fairy feels in any situation.



It's a crock of shit. Didn't Stan Lee say he didn't write for LGBT characters or women because he isn't a part of their community? Why not collaborate? Reply

sad truth Reply

Literally everyone in the first Hobbit movie was a white male excluding Cate's 2 minute cameo. It was so jarring. Reply

I love me some LoTR, but he is so right. When I was younger and less aware, I didn't notice it so much, but when I got older and I was like "wait.....all the evil people are from the 'east' and the 'south' and have darker skin tones..."



Like the Haradrim and people from Khand are straight up modeled after North and Sub-Sahara African peoples, and orcs are straight up, literally black. Like, I SEE YOU, TOLKIEN, I FUCKING SEE YOU. Reply

Was that Tolkien or Peter Jackson, tbh? (I don't know the books as well) Reply

Tolkien wrote that into the books. I mean, orcs are ugly, smelly, evil, work as slaves for an evil lord, and are BLACK.



Then they engineer "super orcs", Uruk-hai who are big, muscly, ugly, smelly black people. Reply

I remember at the time they were filming the original trilogy, there were calls put out for extras and I legit wanted to fly out to New Zealand and be a part of it and then realized that they weren't going to cast an Asian person. :( I don't understand though. Why couldn't there be Asian elves? Why couldn't there be black Rohirrim? It's still my favorite movie series of all time. But I do think it was a shame that it was such a white cast. Especially since most of the stunts people were Maori, so even on set them must have noticed a glaring divide between the people who got to play elves and the people who got to play orcs. :/



I think they tried in the Hobbit films to do better and you can spot the occassional POC in the crowd. But it's not much to be honest. Reply

Parent

and the good guys are literally the "men from the west" lol, I love those movies but they have some problems looking back Reply

This just reminds me of that Argentinian kid who got plastic surgery to look like an "elf" which basically meant skin-bleaching, a nose job to make his nose slimmer, eye-lightening, and hair-lightening.



It makes me so damn mad because I had so many mutuals praising him for committing to a look and it's like "but why does 'looking elf-like' mean looking as white as possible?" Reply

Parent

Holy shit. You're not wrong. Reply

Parent

Aragorn literally yelling "MEN OF THE WEST" in Return of the King was so uncomfortable to sit through considering all of this. Reply

Parent

ugh, so true Reply

Parent

so fucking true Reply

Parent

Yeah. I still love them and think they're beautiful movies and the storytelling/world building is good, but them and the books they're based on are racist as hell. I didn't notice as a kid, but rewatching them was quite an eye-opener between the clear pure-white-elves/dark-evil-orcs, and the glorification of "men from the west". Reply

Parent

I mean, it's a fantasy world modeled after medieval Britain. It was a pretty white country. Anyway, of course greater diversity is important, but there are people of colour in GoT too. Missandei, Grey Worm, arguably the cast in Dorne, the Dothraki, Xharo Xhoan Doxas, some of the red Priestesses of Asshai have been women of colour, etc. Reply

Medieval times were not really as white as most people believe, keep in mind that history as we know it is largely white washed.



And even if it was, that's not really a great excuse since these are fantasy worlds we're talking about and writers are free to make the racial makeup their preference and that wouldn't really prevent them from being influenced by history. Taking influence from history doesn't mean you're bound by it, otherwise GoT would not have magic and dragons in the first place.



GoT may have some poc but it's not free of it's issues, like the post says many of those poc are in subservient roles in the series and the majority of them are only supporting characters. One of the plot lines with the most poc are is also where most of the trouble is; aka Dany's whole plot line being extremely "white savior." Reply

Parent

Exactly what I wanted to say, but far more eloquently, lol. Reply

Parent

was gonna say exactly this too so ia Reply

Parent

Thank you for saying this, I was just about to go "What a 2011 era comment, '''''''in theory I agree, but history has been so whitewashed, you might as well just leave fantasy that way too!''''" Reply

Parent

Yeah, sure. He also could have changed the position of women since there are dragons, zombies, White Walkers etc., and historical accuracy is irrelevant in this case. He also could have made queer people not subordinate or tertiary characters who are derided by heterosexist, cissexist Westeros (poorly Renly, Ellaria, Yara, Oberyn, Loras, etc...). He did make a couple women relatively powerful given medieval Britain, though (hullo Daenerys and Cersei).



Of course diversity is important, but the books are inspired by medieval Britain where there were white, patriarchal, heterosexist, cissexist families dominating peasants. I'm not trying to bait and switch away from criticisms of a lack of racial diversity. It's important, but if the logic is that this fantasy world shouldn't reproduce white supremacy because it's a fantasy, it shouldn't reproduce gender, sexual, or class inequities either. Reply

Parent

exactly. plus GOT's universe is arguably far more Renaissance than Medieval. They have crossbows and the kind of technology they simply didn't have in Medieval times. Reply

Parent

Fixed your comment for you



I mean, it's a fantasy world modeled after medieval Britain. It was a pretty white country. Anyway, of course greater diversity is important, but there are people of colour in GoT too. Missandei, Grey Worm, arguably the cast in Dorne, the Dothraki, Xharo Xhoan Doxas, some of the red Priestesses of Asshai have been women of colour, etc. though they still aren't represented as well as they could be.



Edited at 2017-07-19 07:52 pm (UTC)

Parent

lol yes a fantasy world modeled after medieval Britain with dragons and undead people needs to be realistic a.k.a. as many white people as possible Reply

Parent

Mess at the point going right over your head lol Reply

Parent

lmao this is such a delusional comment Reply

Parent

I think the key word is 'fantasy' Reply

Parent

There is no reason for the lack of diversity in fantasy/sci-fi stories. It's fucking make believe with dragons and aliens and shit, you can't argue "historical accuracy" (which is a bullshit argument, but i digress) Reply

Calling it racist is racist in itself though. Reply

Is it? Reply

Is it?

lmao Reply

Parent

....you can't be serious Reply

Parent

They're not, it's a Tyler Oakley quote from the time he was a member here. Reply

Parent

I expect better from you, Legolas. Reply

Parent

Knowing you, I can't tell if you're being serious or if this is a throwback. Reply

Parent

It's a triangle hat. Reply

Parent

LMAO so many new kids don't get this. Reply

Parent

just incase anyone comes for you lmao Reply

Parent

lol Reply

Parent

You always commenting some dumb shit Reply

Parent

citation needed next time lol Reply

Parent

lmao Reply

Parent

this fucking thread made me depressed



what happened ontd Reply

Parent

he's right. i love fantasy but i hate how white it always is. and i'm tolerating shows and movies with a majority white cast less and less Reply

as much as i like GoT, she show is incredible white Reply

he's not wrong. and idk why people mention missandei and grey worm as if they're main characters (jacob andersen isn't even included in the credits). two supporting characters are not enough (and let's not even get into how racist dany's storyline sometimes get). all of the major houses except for martell are white. Reply

Seriously, and two supporting characters who were former slaves and now follow the white woman savior. I love both of them but they're really not a good example of diversity. And then there is Dorne I guess. Which is a mess with no screen time. Reply

Parent

Yeah Missandei and Grey Worm are complete throwaway characters unfortunately Reply

Parent

ia, Missandei and Grey Worm are secondary characters and well...they're also freed slaves. The show loves to portray brown and black people as servants and slaves but less so in roles of power. Reply

Parent

People always cling to the "but what about" excuse. They use one single instance to disprove a point that has a lot of traction. It's silly. Reply

Parent

was missandei even of color in the books? i gave up on finishing so long so because DwD is such a slog to get through and i can't even remember anything about her aside from her actually being a young girl in the books. Reply

Parent

iirc grrm describes her as having dusky skin Reply

Parent

I watched a vid yesterday of what the characters on the show should look like when comparing the books, and Missandei should look like more of an east Asian descent than black, but still POC. Reply

Parent

bloop, damn straight. that's what's up. I'm super happy that he calls this out tbh Reply

He's right.



Also, why did the drunk ginger devil have to ruin the first episode of GoT this season? Why wasn't there a disclaimer before the episode to switch from HD to LD? Shook. Reply

Sarah Haines, is that you? Reply

Parent

I googled her but didn't get the reference (granted, I just clicked the first link which was her Wikipedia page). But also, no. Reply

Parent

