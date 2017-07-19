John Boyega calls out Game of Thrones and LOTR for lack of diversity
John Boyega opens up about fantasy projects and their lack of diversity and specifically Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings.
“There are no black people on Game of Thrones. You don’t see one black person in Lord of the Rings,” Boyega said in a recent interview with GQ. “I ain’t paying money to always see one type of person on-screen. Because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day. Even if you’re a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers.”
It should be noted that while there are a few POC actors on the GOT cast, most of the characters are in subservient roles to other white characters, if not outright slaves.
As for The Lord of the Rings, there were very few POC cast. I haven't watched them in ages but source points out that a casting agent was let go from The Hobbit after he published newspaper advertisements "seeking extras with light skin tones" and told a potential cast member "she was too dark to appear in the movies" per the source.
Also OP I think all the visible POC cast in the Lord of the Rings trilogy were all orcs and shit.
In one of his letters, Tolkien described Orcs as "...squat, broad, flat-nosed, sallow-skinned, with wide mouths and slant eyes; in fact degraded and repulsive versions of the (to Europeans) least lovely Mongol-types."
""The dwarves of course are quite obviously - wouldn't you say that in many ways they remind you of the Jews? Their words are Semitic obviously, constructed to be Semitic.""
also even as a kid i realized that the ~evil men who served sauron (the haradrim, easterlings) were cultures depicted to correspond with asian and africa while the beautiful ~noble heroes elves were fair skinned aryan types
It's a crock of shit. Didn't Stan Lee say he didn't write for LGBT characters or women because he isn't a part of their community? Why not collaborate?
Like the Haradrim and people from Khand are straight up modeled after North and Sub-Sahara African peoples, and orcs are straight up, literally black. Like, I SEE YOU, TOLKIEN, I FUCKING SEE YOU.
Then they engineer "super orcs", Uruk-hai who are big, muscly, ugly, smelly black people.
I think they tried in the Hobbit films to do better and you can spot the occassional POC in the crowd. But it's not much to be honest.
It makes me so damn mad because I had so many mutuals praising him for committing to a look and it's like "but why does 'looking elf-like' mean looking as white as possible?"
And even if it was, that's not really a great excuse since these are fantasy worlds we're talking about and writers are free to make the racial makeup their preference and that wouldn't really prevent them from being influenced by history. Taking influence from history doesn't mean you're bound by it, otherwise GoT would not have magic and dragons in the first place.
GoT may have some poc but it's not free of it's issues, like the post says many of those poc are in subservient roles in the series and the majority of them are only supporting characters. One of the plot lines with the most poc are is also where most of the trouble is; aka Dany's whole plot line being extremely "white savior."
Of course diversity is important, but the books are inspired by medieval Britain where there were white, patriarchal, heterosexist, cissexist families dominating peasants. I'm not trying to bait and switch away from criticisms of a lack of racial diversity. It's important, but if the logic is that this fantasy world shouldn't reproduce white supremacy because it's a fantasy, it shouldn't reproduce gender, sexual, or class inequities either.
I mean, it's a fantasy world modeled after medieval Britain. It was a pretty white country. Anyway,of course greater diversity is important, butthere are people of colour in GoT too. Missandei, Grey Worm, arguably the cast in Dorne, the Dothraki, Xharo Xhoan Doxas, some of the red Priestesses of Asshai have been women of colour, etc. though they still aren't represented as well as they could be.
Also, why did the drunk ginger devil have to ruin the first episode of GoT this season? Why wasn't there a disclaimer before the episode to switch from HD to LD? Shook.