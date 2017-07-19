Hip-Hop/R&B is now the dominant genre in the US surpassing Rock



- For the first time ever, Nielsen has found that the combined genre of R&B and hip hop is now the top genre in terms of the overall consumption of music in the United States. Hip-hop/R&B now make up 25.1% of all music consumption with Rock trailing behind claiming 23%.
- Streaming is to thank, Hip-hop/R&B is responsible for 29% of on demand streams in the United States.
- This comes as no surprise if you take a look at 6/8 BB #1s of 2017:

The Weeknd - Starboy
Rae Sremmurd - Black Beatles
Migos - Bad and Boujee
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
DJ Khaled - I'm The One


