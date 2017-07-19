Hip-Hop/R&B is now the dominant genre in the US surpassing Rock

r&b is the peak of music so im happy!!! Reply

mte

good

The white people in the replies of this on twitter were so mad lmao

when aren't they lbr

of course.

LMAO and they complain about POC getting mad about certain/important things while they complain about the stupidest things.

ugh im getting really tired of hip hop its almost like a uniform with everyone playing the same shhht rolling down their windows. With the exception of KDot everyone else is pompous, homophobic, or just plain pricks. I love R&B and alternative rock but yeah they have alotta that dudebro mentality. Also kind of applies https://www.alternativenation.net/court ney-love-reveals-alternative-rock-sexist-h omophobic/

I love rock, but I do agree with Courtney, there's like hardly any female rock stars out there.

Rock's been dead for a while, man.

rock? lol

Good, rock music sucks. Guitars should be banned next.

wish it was more r&b and less hip hop

90s to early 00s rnb was the best. never really got into hip hop lol

it was. i like hip hop but the current sound that's popular rn is boring. current r&b tends to be boring too tbh lets just go back in sound

Same! 90s R&B is everything.

i love r&b but i also like to turn up to hip hop lol. r&b is so slept on, the 90s/00s were amazing when that was the mainstream genre of choice.

when will edm die?



when will edm die? Reply

I miss R&B/soul myself. :(

i must be an old cause everyone is commenting and completely forgetting about 80s r&b. new edition, guy, THE SYSTEM, prince, sade, whitney, janet, michael... etc

if only women r&b could get some of these numbers bc that's where the real talent/jams are. NAO, Abra, Kelela, LionBabe, Jean Deaux etc. all need more love.

Lionbabe is so amazing

Love Lionbabe. <3

lionbabe is love and light

exactly that's where all the fresh music is, not the charts

Yesss to Kelela

I miss hearing rock on the radio, I mean when the closest thing we have is Ed fucking Sheeran, that's how you know the current state of music sucks.

that's why I just avoid top 40 radio in general, since it's always the same 5-10 songs anyways. Reply

I miss hearing rock on the radio

same



same Reply

It feels like mostly hip-hop with a couple of guys doing R&B.

And mostly trap Hip Hop

on a relatable note, idk why, but 2004 in my head seemed like an absolutely massive year for R&B.



*goes to wikipedia to see why my gut thinks that* Reply

Cause that was the year of Usher's Confessions

I like rock, but for some reason I have a hard time enjoying it outside of classic rock. I tried at first, but I just embraced the fact that I love my classic rock and that's about it, aside from the couple of Venezuelan alt/indie rock acts I follow.

