Hip-Hop/R&B is now the dominant genre in the US surpassing Rock
Hip-hop/R&B has surpassed Rock as the dominant genre in U.S. music for the first time https://t.co/lKc7PMNgcs pic.twitter.com/ELZD0kdBuG— Forbes (@Forbes) July 17, 2017
- For the first time ever, Nielsen has found that the combined genre of R&B and hip hop is now the top genre in terms of the overall consumption of music in the United States. Hip-hop/R&B now make up 25.1% of all music consumption with Rock trailing behind claiming 23%.
- Streaming is to thank, Hip-hop/R&B is responsible for 29% of on demand streams in the United States.
- This comes as no surprise if you take a look at 6/8 BB #1s of 2017:
The Weeknd - Starboy
Rae Sremmurd - Black Beatles
Migos - Bad and Boujee
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
DJ Khaled - I'm The One
SOURCE
ONTD, do you also think Nielson is late on this reporting?
when will edm die?
that's why I just avoid top 40 radio in general, since it's always the same 5-10 songs anyways.
same
*goes to wikipedia to see why my gut thinks that*