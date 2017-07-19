Shadowhunters malec adorableness

Shadowhunters - 2x17 Promo and Sneak Peaks "A Dark Reflection" & More







{Highlights from This Week's Twitter Livechat}













{Todd Slavkin Answers About Seeing Catarina Loss Soon}



Source: Promo, Sneak Peak 1, Sneak Peak 2, Todd Slavkin, Alisha Wainwright, Matthew Daddario, MD2, MD3, MD4, MD5

Is this angelic show reminding you to wear SPF 50+ every day, ONTD ShadowFam?

photo ontd izzysmilegif_zpsnbzgrt9s.gif
Tagged: ,