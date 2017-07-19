Shadowhunters - 2x17 Promo and Sneak Peaks "A Dark Reflection" & More

still haven't watched this show but i'm gonna be here from now on knowing this show pisses off cassie claire. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks bb!! We all have to do our part in making her seethe <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm like 3 eps behind so haven't been in your post to avoid spoilers OP. But great job on these posts! Reply

Thread

Link

I've missed you bb!! Catch up soon and return to us! Especially as they're at SDCC this weekend so there's bound to be something juicy to tell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* Will and Alan were so great in their scenes, especially Will. I was so captivated watching them and was glad Valentine didn't go to Edom in the end, because I want more of their dynamic. LOL at Valentine's creative naming skills, good thing he didn't just call them Demon Jonathan and Angel Jonathan in that journal. Also, he finally go a kid who will appreciate his spaghetti.



* I guess 'went to the Seelie court' is the downworlders' version of 'went to Idris'.



* It was interesting having Robert again after not seeing him since S1. Not here for his excuses, but at least he managed to blackmail the Inquisitor and let Alec stay in charge, where he deserves. When they were first talking about his fire messages to the Inquisitor, I thought that's who he was having his affair with.



* How long has Max been in his room, off screen? LOL.



* Isabelle is their best shadowhunter, confirmed.



* The Jace-Clary wilderness beach adventures dragged a tiny bit, if I'm being honest. Not a whole lot actually happened there.



* Maia makes everything better. I loved hearing more about her backstory and that she's studying to be a marine biologist. What family has that reverse-thanksgiving tradition of 'things you're atoning for'??? And no way did Bubbie Helen come for Yom Kippur, she came for Rosh Hashana which is ten days before Yom Kippur and the major family get together holiday that month, then stayed for Yom Kippur. Also I guess this means we're around Sep-Oct? I did appreciate seeing more of Simon's Jewish heritage.



About the promo...



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* *sighs* Once again Alec does something, Magnus gets mad and Alec will have to apologize. Why do the writers keep doing this and making the relationship seem one sided and unhealthy for Magnus?



* Bye Bye baby Shadowhunter, you should have stayed in your room.



* 'She's my sister, she loves me'- dude she doesn't know you, wasn't raised with you, I get that you're a bit delusional, but still.



* Sneak peek- oh hi Luke's missing sister nobody really cared too much about! Why does Sebastian want to activate the sword, wouldn't it kill him too?





* Will and Alan were so great in their scenes, especially Will. I was so captivated watching them and was glad Valentine didn't go to Edom in the end, because I want more of their dynamic. LOL at Valentine's creative naming skills, good thing he didn't just call them Demon Jonathan and Angel Jonathan in that journal. Also, he finally go a kid who will appreciate his spaghetti.* I guess 'went to the Seelie court' is the downworlders' version of 'went to Idris'.* It was interesting having Robert again after not seeing him since S1. Not here for his excuses, but at least he managed to blackmail the Inquisitor and let Alec stay in charge, where he deserves. When they were first talking about his fire messages to the Inquisitor, I thought that's who he was having his affair with.* How long has Max been in his room, off screen? LOL.* Isabelle is their best shadowhunter, confirmed.* The Jace-Clary wilderness beach adventures dragged a tiny bit, if I'm being honest. Not a whole lot actually happened there.* Maia makes everything better. I loved hearing more about her backstory and that she's studying to be a marine biologist. What family has that reverse-thanksgiving tradition of 'things you're atoning for'??? And no way did Bubbie Helen come for, she came forwhich is ten days before Yom Kippur and the major family get together holiday that month, then stayed for Yom Kippur. Also I guess this means we're around Sep-Oct? I did appreciate seeing more of Simon's Jewish heritage.About the promo...



Edited at 2017-07-19 07:37 pm (UTC) I really should wear more sunscreen, my solution is just to avoid the sun entirely. Reply

Thread

Link

lllllloollllll he basically did just call them Demon Jonathan and Angel Jonathan right???



At the end there I was like on tenterhooks - will Demon Son like the spaghetti? Will he be like "did you cook spaghetti for all your other experiment children?" and throw it back in Valentine's face? How will this spaghetti go down.



ikr I was also convinced Robert was fucking Imogen too, like... mess. When he was just "there's this big secret and you can tell no one but the Clave don't have the Soul Sword" I was like OH IS THAT IS SO YOU'RE NOT SLEEPING WITH JACE'S GRANDMOTHER?????



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He called them 'Jonathan Christopher Herondale/Morgenstern', but it's a close enough distinction.



Right? I can't believe they cut before telling us what Jonathan thought of the spaghetti/if he ate it.



Right? I thought it'd be hilarious if Robert was having an affair with Jace's grandmother, imagine if that happened and Maryse hooked up with Luke, it'd be pretty hilarious how characters on the show reacted to it.



The soul sword being missing is not as juicy since we already knew it, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The scenes between Valentine and Sebastian/Jonathan were SO GOOD. A+ acting there!



Not enough Magnus. *sadface*



Daddario continues to be a wooden plank. Take some vitamins, dude. Seriously.



I'm not here for Maia to be the show's bicycle that everyone can ride. She also deserves better than to be stuck in a relationship with Whiny Nice Guy Simon. I still have no fucks in my pockets for his storylines.



I would have legit preferred to have Mama Lightwood as the Idris envoy instead of Cheater-Father Lightwood. Sorry not sorry, plus the actress playing her is gorgeous and pretty great with her acting, we need her around regularly.



I have a bone to pick at this episode: SHADOWHUNTERS SHOULD CARRY THEIR STELES WITH THEM 24/7, JACE. *eyerolls* What a dumb plot point/hole that was.



Jace and Clary in the wilds was boring, dragged like the damn camping in the last Harry Potter book. This show needs more action tbh. And more Izzy kicking ass.



Also... possible unpopular opinion but I don't think Paul Wesley's directing was anything special? If I didn't know about him I would have thought it was one of the regular episode directors doing it.



From the previews it looks like the show is finally hitting some good plot points. Sucks we're going to get some weird ass incest. Oh, and we keep getting Wooden Plan Daddario. Ugh. Harry Shum deserves better.



Edited at 2017-07-19 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I think Daddario is improving he reminds me that he hasn't really improved that much. He has such a lack of awareness of his face and body it's disconcerting to watch. And it makes me not care about Alec tbh. Like he is pretty as hell but he is an actual Ken doll - except even those are more expressive than he is. Which... yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly my thoughts. And you notice it the most when he's up against Harry Shum or the actors playing Alec's parents. It's really sad and it's starting to weigh on the Malec scenes and giving this idea that Alec isn't into Magnus anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I now actually read it as Alec isn't into Magnus, and that Daddario is playing him that way deliberately. And tbh, Alec's actions sort of reflect that to a degree. I'm still bitter that he didn't listen to his 'gut' feeling and at least try to investigate the possibility of Magnus being trapped in Valentine's body. If it was Jace or Izzy, he would've done that in a heartbeat. Instead he participated in the torture mess, and Magnus almost got killed. Then asking for the DNA a week later was not the business.



There's a weird inequality or difference of intensity in the relationship. Esp with Magnus being written and acted as though he's ALL about Alec, willing to forgive even the most egregious things and disregard the interests of warlocks and downworlders for Alec (and other shadowhunters). Whether the writers know it or not, they're writing this in a way where Alec is markedly less invested in Magnus than the other way around.



Personally, I'm hoping they break up at the end of this season. And the whole ship has a reset, and don't get back together for at least another season. It all feels rushed and uneven - and I think they'd benefit from a break where the ship can re-calibrat. And there's book precedent for it, so maybe my wish will come true lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't start watching the show for Malec but it really grew on me so the way it's going is really disappointing now. So I agree with you on it needing a soft reboot of sorts. I have this idea that Daddario was told this might happen so he has been unconsciously showing it in every scene with Magnus by being super distant in everything. I hope he gets into some acting classes for season 3. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr about Maia!!!! Like it's a given that I can't stand Whiny Nice Guy Simon, he's really the worst character in the show, but how come all of a sudden Maia is like "YES I'M YOUR FAKE GIRLFRIEND NOW INVITING MYSELF TO FAMILY HOLIDAY DINNER" like giirrrrllllll that was flat out unbelievable creepy behaviour on her part.



But basically all for the convenience of Simon/Maia, when you KNOW that means that any minute now the show is going to make Sizzy a thing, because Maia only gets with someone right before they drop her for some other basic bitch.



And ia about Mama Lightwood, like she's actually amazing, Nicola Correia-Damude should be way more full time.



AS IF JACE WOULD GO 5 METRES ANYWHERE WITHOUT HIS STELE???!!!!



Idk if it's an unpopular opinion - like had they not been hyping this up every 5 seconds, and a million articles about it a day, like the directing would not have even been noticeable or worth remarking on. It was just like totally standard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm happy we got some backstory on her and such but jesus, that dinner was cringe-y AF. I'm sure Maia had better places to be at like... at work. Or eating some good food at the Jade Wolf.



I have my doubts about the show going the Sizzy way some days. It would be nice if they didn't. I would love to see Cassarole Crocodile and her minions all upset. Both Izzy and Maia deserve better.



Dumbest plot point ever. I can't even.



Let's be honest: all the hype was just because he's a former CW actor. Nothing more. I saw nothing especial in the directing of the episode. Just because you spent like 8 seasons acting on a show it doesn't make you a director.



Your icon makes me want to cry for Malec. I miss it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god damn that eyeliner. Every time I scroll by these posts, it's there staring back at me.

I'm living for it. Reply

Thread

Link

Magnus' makeup, accessories and wardrobe is the TRUE star of the show! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where to start.



Magnus' absence was felt BUT the Valentine and Sebastian scenes were so brilliant that they almost made up for the mediocrity of the rest of the episode. Will and Alan delivered a master class in acting, like others have said, they were riveting. I care more about them than I do half the mains (Clary, Jace, Simon, Alec).



I need to get my Simon irritation under control. Any time he opens his mouth I grit my teeth. It doesn't help that he chose to angst about helping to kill that girl in the most boring manner possible. I personally found the dinner awkward as hell - thank god for Alisha, saving grace of all things. I really will get mad if they stick Maia with Simon romantically, LOVE YOURSELF, sis. Him even asking her out next week is bothersome.



I enjoyed Izzy getting her badass on.



Clary and Jace remain a waste of space together. It's a shame, Maia really managed to make Jace hot for an episode and that's all frittering away.



Malec look so awkward and stilted in that sneak peek. What is going on with them? Am I imagining it? Is my irritation with Magnus being written to be way too into Alec with no reciprocation from Alec colouring my judgment? Their chemistry is so off, practically non-existent. And it makes their scenes such a chore. I'm looking forward to them arguing, I hope it's a good, explosive argument and that it lasts a couple episodes at least. I think maybe some tension in the form of a disagreement might make me ~feel~ for them again.



Paul wasn't anything special (I think Joseph Morgan and Charles Michael Davis are far better/more compelling directors). But, what he did well (Valentine and Sebastian scenes), he did very well. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe I actually ship Jace and Clary now. What is wrong with me? Wish there was more romantic tension in this episode.



Maia and Simon were cute even if she deserves better. Jonathan's real body is gross as hell.



Paul Wesley directed tonight's episode. You could tell someone was trying with the direction. Kinda pretensions, lol.



Reply

Thread

Link

Did you see how overly hyped up Paul Wesley was allllllll over social media? Like Freeform were trying to milk the fuck out of that for ratings, but really he was about as decent as anyone else would have been. Anyone could have made some artsy shots in the woods like that like lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like looking at izzy, but the actress can't act for shit. i mean, she's one of the worst actors i've ever seen in my life, and i love cw trash. take a class, fuck.



i now am solely here for malec. the rest has gotten boring and even maia's annoying me now. Reply

Thread

Link

It's annoying what's happening with Maia, like why the sudden Simon interest? That feels like it's come out of nowhere again all of a sudden. And you just KNOW they're going to drop some aggravating Sizzy shit on us any minute now and yet again Maia is being dropped for someone else.



Werewolf Queen deserves better tbqh.



lmao she's not good by any means, but i've seen way way way worse than Emeraude. Like basically the entire cast of Teen Wolf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was into maia and simon at the very beginning, before they fucked it all up and had him and jace switch roles. now i'm over all 4 couples. all they can do now is try clary/maia and mb i'll like that lol. they don't know what to do with maia and it shows and it's annoying af.



i didn't know that was her name. that's a really pretty name. and see, i don't watch TW and now that i know they can't act for shit, i don't have to! but oh god, she's awful. i want her to do well, too, bc there are SO few latina actresses portraying latinas and i don't want her to suck. but. she sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like maia/simon alot, they have cute chemisty with eachother. I wish they would have spent the whole season with them instead :/ also im tired of magnus and alec always having some type of problem like whats going to happen in the next ep 😩



lmao tho at sebastian saying clary loves him... if theyre doing what i think theyre doing then ew Reply

Thread

Link

I think Sebastian's Clary love is more just the general possessiveness than like incesty shit? iddkkkkk sis but I doubt they'd get THAT messy on this show.



idk idk idk about maia/simon, like anyone can have cute chemistry with Alisha, and she deserves better than Simon inevitably getting with Izzy instead of her.



Like you KNOW when Maia shows one iota of interest in someone, they're about to suddenly have her and drop her for some other woman smh smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link