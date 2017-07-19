Shadowhunters - 2x17 Promo and Sneak Peaks "A Dark Reflection" & More
{Highlights from This Week's Twitter Livechat}
Anyone else craving BBQ? #ShadowhuntersChat pic.twitter.com/HxVnPPDX7u— Alisha Wainwright (@WainwrightAE) 18 July 2017
Honey is a good moisturizer but it makes you sticky and attracts bees. #tipsforsebastian #ShadowhuntersChat— Matthew Daddario (@MatthewDaddario) 18 July 2017
Alec looks so tired of everyone's crap. Dude needs a vacation. On the water. On a b***? #ShadowhuntersChat— Matthew Daddario (@MatthewDaddario) 18 July 2017
Fun fact. It was too expensive to actually film in Idris so we built a city of glass and alabaster on the moon. BTS! #ShadowhuntersChat— Matthew Daddario (@MatthewDaddario) 18 July 2017
I bet lots of people love that useful runes are conveniently placed on Shadowhunter bellies. #ShadowhuntersChat— Matthew Daddario (@MatthewDaddario) 18 July 2017
Next season on Shadowhunters, the who-kisses-who web diagram looks like a painted sphere. #ShadowhuntersChat— Matthew Daddario (@MatthewDaddario) 18 July 2017
{Todd Slavkin Answers About Seeing Catarina Loss Soon}
You will see her soon, but if I tell you when it will ruin the surprise. I can tell you the actress is amazing #catarinaloss #shadowhunters https://t.co/Ti1cWFdjA1— Todd Slavkin (@toddzer1) 19 July 2017
Source: Promo, Sneak Peak 1, Sneak Peak 2, Todd Slavkin, Alisha Wainwright, Matthew Daddario, MD2, MD3, MD4, MD5
Is this angelic show reminding you to wear SPF 50+ every day, ONTD ShadowFam?
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Will and Alan were so great in their scenes, especially Will. I was so captivated watching them and was glad Valentine didn't go to Edom in the end, because I want more of their dynamic. LOL at Valentine's creative naming skills, good thing he didn't just call them Demon Jonathan and Angel Jonathan in that journal. Also, he finally go a kid who will appreciate his spaghetti.
* I guess 'went to the Seelie court' is the downworlders' version of 'went to Idris'.
* It was interesting having Robert again after not seeing him since S1. Not here for his excuses, but at least he managed to blackmail the Inquisitor and let Alec stay in charge, where he deserves. When they were first talking about his fire messages to the Inquisitor, I thought that's who he was having his affair with.
* How long has Max been in his room, off screen? LOL.
* Isabelle is their best shadowhunter, confirmed.
* The Jace-Clary wilderness beach adventures dragged a tiny bit, if I'm being honest. Not a whole lot actually happened there.
* Maia makes everything better. I loved hearing more about her backstory and that she's studying to be a marine biologist. What family has that reverse-thanksgiving tradition of 'things you're atoning for'??? And no way did Bubbie Helen come for Yom Kippur, she came for Rosh Hashana which is ten days before Yom Kippur and the major family get together holiday that month, then stayed for Yom Kippur. Also I guess this means we're around Sep-Oct? I did appreciate seeing more of Simon's Jewish heritage.
About the promo...
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* *sighs* Once again Alec does something, Magnus gets mad and Alec will have to apologize. Why do the writers keep doing this and making the relationship seem one sided and unhealthy for Magnus?
* Bye Bye baby Shadowhunter, you should have stayed in your room.
* 'She's my sister, she loves me'- dude she doesn't know you, wasn't raised with you, I get that you're a bit delusional, but still.
* Sneak peek- oh hi Luke's missing sister nobody really cared too much about! Why does Sebastian want to activate the sword, wouldn't it kill him too?
Edited at 2017-07-19 07:37 pm (UTC)
At the end there I was like on tenterhooks - will Demon Son like the spaghetti? Will he be like "did you cook spaghetti for all your other experiment children?" and throw it back in Valentine's face? How will this spaghetti go down.
ikr I was also convinced Robert was fucking Imogen too, like... mess. When he was just "there's this big secret and you can tell no one but the Clave don't have the Soul Sword" I was like OH IS THAT IS SO YOU'RE NOT SLEEPING WITH JACE'S GRANDMOTHER?????
Right? I can't believe they cut before telling us what Jonathan thought of the spaghetti/if he ate it.
Right? I thought it'd be hilarious if Robert was having an affair with Jace's grandmother, imagine if that happened and Maryse hooked up with Luke, it'd be pretty hilarious how characters on the show reacted to it.
The soul sword being missing is not as juicy since we already knew it, lol.
Not enough Magnus. *sadface*
Daddario continues to be a wooden plank. Take some vitamins, dude. Seriously.
I'm not here for Maia to be the show's bicycle that everyone can ride. She also deserves better than to be stuck in a relationship with Whiny Nice Guy Simon. I still have no fucks in my pockets for his storylines.
I would have legit preferred to have Mama Lightwood as the Idris envoy instead of Cheater-Father Lightwood. Sorry not sorry, plus the actress playing her is gorgeous and pretty great with her acting, we need her around regularly.
I have a bone to pick at this episode: SHADOWHUNTERS SHOULD CARRY THEIR STELES WITH THEM 24/7, JACE. *eyerolls* What a dumb plot point/hole that was.
Jace and Clary in the wilds was boring, dragged like the damn camping in the last Harry Potter book. This show needs more action tbh. And more Izzy kicking ass.
Also... possible unpopular opinion but I don't think Paul Wesley's directing was anything special? If I didn't know about him I would have thought it was one of the regular episode directors doing it.
From the previews it looks like the show is finally hitting some good plot points. Sucks we're going to get some weird ass incest. Oh, and we keep getting Wooden Plan Daddario. Ugh. Harry Shum deserves better.
Edited at 2017-07-19 07:37 pm (UTC)
There's a weird inequality or difference of intensity in the relationship. Esp with Magnus being written and acted as though he's ALL about Alec, willing to forgive even the most egregious things and disregard the interests of warlocks and downworlders for Alec (and other shadowhunters). Whether the writers know it or not, they're writing this in a way where Alec is markedly less invested in Magnus than the other way around.
Personally, I'm hoping they break up at the end of this season. And the whole ship has a reset, and don't get back together for at least another season. It all feels rushed and uneven - and I think they'd benefit from a break where the ship can re-calibrat. And there's book precedent for it, so maybe my wish will come true lol.
But basically all for the convenience of Simon/Maia, when you KNOW that means that any minute now the show is going to make Sizzy a thing, because Maia only gets with someone right before they drop her for some other basic bitch.
And ia about Mama Lightwood, like she's actually amazing, Nicola Correia-Damude should be way more full time.
AS IF JACE WOULD GO 5 METRES ANYWHERE WITHOUT HIS STELE???!!!!
Idk if it's an unpopular opinion - like had they not been hyping this up every 5 seconds, and a million articles about it a day, like the directing would not have even been noticeable or worth remarking on. It was just like totally standard.
I have my doubts about the show going the Sizzy way some days. It would be nice if they didn't. I would love to see Cassarole Crocodile and her minions all upset. Both Izzy and Maia deserve better.
Dumbest plot point ever. I can't even.
Let's be honest: all the hype was just because he's a former CW actor. Nothing more. I saw nothing especial in the directing of the episode. Just because you spent like 8 seasons acting on a show it doesn't make you a director.
Your icon makes me want to cry for Malec. I miss it.
I'm living for it.
Magnus' absence was felt BUT the Valentine and Sebastian scenes were so brilliant that they almost made up for the mediocrity of the rest of the episode. Will and Alan delivered a master class in acting, like others have said, they were riveting. I care more about them than I do half the mains (Clary, Jace, Simon, Alec).
I need to get my Simon irritation under control. Any time he opens his mouth I grit my teeth. It doesn't help that he chose to angst about helping to kill that girl in the most boring manner possible. I personally found the dinner awkward as hell - thank god for Alisha, saving grace of all things. I really will get mad if they stick Maia with Simon romantically, LOVE YOURSELF, sis. Him even asking her out next week is bothersome.
I enjoyed Izzy getting her badass on.
Clary and Jace remain a waste of space together. It's a shame, Maia really managed to make Jace hot for an episode and that's all frittering away.
Malec look so awkward and stilted in that sneak peek. What is going on with them? Am I imagining it? Is my irritation with Magnus being written to be way too into Alec with no reciprocation from Alec colouring my judgment? Their chemistry is so off, practically non-existent. And it makes their scenes such a chore. I'm looking forward to them arguing, I hope it's a good, explosive argument and that it lasts a couple episodes at least. I think maybe some tension in the form of a disagreement might make me ~feel~ for them again.
Paul wasn't anything special (I think Joseph Morgan and Charles Michael Davis are far better/more compelling directors). But, what he did well (Valentine and Sebastian scenes), he did very well.
Maia and Simon were cute even if she deserves better. Jonathan's real body is gross as hell.
Paul Wesley directed tonight's episode. You could tell someone was trying with the direction. Kinda pretensions, lol.
i now am solely here for malec. the rest has gotten boring and even maia's annoying me now.
Werewolf Queen deserves better tbqh.
lmao she's not good by any means, but i've seen way way way worse than Emeraude. Like basically the entire cast of Teen Wolf.
i didn't know that was her name. that's a really pretty name. and see, i don't watch TW and now that i know they can't act for shit, i don't have to! but oh god, she's awful. i want her to do well, too, bc there are SO few latina actresses portraying latinas and i don't want her to suck. but. she sucks.
lmao tho at sebastian saying clary loves him... if theyre doing what i think theyre doing then ew
idk idk idk about maia/simon, like anyone can have cute chemistry with Alisha, and she deserves better than Simon inevitably getting with Izzy instead of her.
Like you KNOW when Maia shows one iota of interest in someone, they're about to suddenly have her and drop her for some other woman smh smh.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i'm getting whiplash from the ships being set up on this show. Bringing sebastian on was a smart move bc the couple drama among the original cast is getting stale and they don't seem to have much else to do. Will is absolutely brilliant in the role--he makes an otherwise one-note character much more interesting. Dreading the inevitable sizzy and i am rme at maia being used as the interim love interest yet again.
i'm always so late to these posts but op i just wanted to say i appreciate your shadowhunters posts! i hope i'm part of the ontd shadowfam, albeit the perpetually late one