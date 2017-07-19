July 19th, 2017, 09:28 am brenden ONTD Roundup For Sunday, July 16, 2017: Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Shatters HBO Ratings RecordsThe Reviews Are in for ‘Dunkirk’Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat Founder in Dior Dress Evan Rachel Wood comes for Ben Affleck on TwitterDianne Kruger FaceTimes Norman ReedusMindy Kaling’s Baby Daddy UpdateYesterday’s ONTD Roundup Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 635635 comments Add comment
But it was a sad day when I had my last tea there!! 😭
This woman is my new hero:
This video is amazing and I love that woman. Clitorial bush omg.
Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
You won prom queen and didn't end up with the guy—and you know what? That's actually preferable, because Zack was a jerk and you're way more awesome than everyone at your high school. Plus, now you're only a couple of months away from college, where you'll meet way cooler people.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/katangus/can-y
Re: Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
You lost the crown, but you stayed true to yourself and didn't buy into all that "popularity" nonsense. And you managed to channel your feelings into your art, which your art teacher noticed and appreciated. Now you're getting a full scholarship to your first choice school! Suck it, Zack
Re: Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all.
Re: Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
Re: Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
The whole school impressed with your resilience and bad-assitude over the last few weeks, and they rewarded you by voting you Prom Queen! Plus, Zack embarrasses himself by making a heartfelt apology in front of EVERYBODY, so you accept his apology and dance with that hunk for the rest of the night.
Re: Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
You lost the crown, but you stayed true to yourself and didn't buy into all that "popularity" nonsense. And you managed to channel your feelings into your art, which your art teacher noticed and appreciated. Now you're getting a full scholarship to your first choice school! Suck it, Zack
Re: Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all.
Re: Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all.
Re: Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all.
Wow, I got the guy even after punching him in the dick. Whodathunk?
Re: Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
Whatev, riding some coasters later. STOKED.
I'm 95% sure I cooked/burned some because I used the toaster oven.
Someone bring me some drugs or something. Oxy, heroin, idgaf.
Edited at 2017-07-19 06:32 pm (UTC)
And it's helped me, I think. It's a mix of different supplements known to help you sleep and relax.
If You're Over The Age Of 24, You Should Get More Than 8/12 On This 2007 Quiz
You sort of remember 2007
You remember all of the major things from 2007 that were something of a big deal to you at the time, but the less important stuff is just part of an overall, late '00s blur.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/jasminnahar/ho
Re: If You're Over The Age Of 24, You Should Get More Than 8/12 On This 2007 Quiz
You remember 2007 like it was yesterday!
You have an encyclopaedic knowledge of everything that went down in 2007, so you either have an excellent memory, were REALLY paying attention at the time, or a bit of both!
I'm surprised by what I remember since I was graduating college that year. The ones I got wrong were couples and Kardashian stuff. lol
Edited at 2017-07-19 04:36 pm (UTC)
Re: If You're Over The Age Of 24, You Should Get More Than 8/12 On This 2007 Quiz
Re: If You're Over The Age Of 24, You Should Get More Than 8/12 On This 2007 Quiz
there were some questions that I was like "wtf I would never know that anyway" like the Doctor Who one. Like idk just a bunch of british white guys.
Re: If You're Over The Age Of 24, You Should Get More Than 8/12 On This 2007 Quiz
You remember 2007 like it was yesterday!
You have an encyclopaedic knowledge of everything that went down in 2007, so you either have an excellent memory, were REALLY paying attention at the time, or a bit of both!
That was the year I turned 21 so I was vv drunk for half the year and I still got most of them right!
Re: If You're Over The Age Of 24, You Should Get More Than 8/12 On This 2007 Quiz
You sort of remember 2007
You remember all of the major things from 2007 that were something of a big deal to you at the time, but the less important stuff is just part of an overall, late '00s blur.
Re: If You're Over The Age Of 24, You Should Get More Than 8/12 On This 2007 Quiz
You remember 2007 like it was yesterday!
You have an encyclopaedic knowledge of everything that went down in 2007, so you either have an excellent memory, were REALLY paying attention at the time, or a bit of both!
I thought Kardashians was 2008
Re: If You're Over The Age Of 24, You Should Get More Than 8/12 On This 2007 Quiz
me as an introvert