Thranduil fanfiction, here I come! Reply

Thread

Link

My dreams have come true!!! A boba place is opening up within walking distance of me!! Reply

Thread

Link

ayyyyy congrats :p the dream tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really excited. They have more than the usual add ins too! I was really sad when the only place that had egg custard closed down but now there's gonna be one five minutes from me! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The one closest to me (which was across town) closed a couple of months ago. *Ive always preferred poppers over boba.



But it was a sad day when I had my last tea there!! 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

luckyyy my favorite boba place is 35 mins away :( I miss living in southern california where boba was pretty much everywhere 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love boba but ik people who say it freaks them out when the pearls go up the straw, I love it tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I couldn't sleep last night and ended up watching a shitload of Gordon Ramsay videos on YouTube. There is so.damn.much excellent Gordon Ramsay content on YouTube, it was amazing.



This woman is my new hero:

Reply

Thread

Link

I love Gordon Ramsay.



This video is amazing and I love that woman. Clitorial bush omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that woman slays. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is amazing. Do you have any more of that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, sorry Nathan, I don't. But there's a bunch of clips of Gordon learning new things. I really loved watching him learn how to make proper croissants.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gordon is one of my faves. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You won Prom Queen but didn't get the guy

You won prom queen and didn't end up with the guy—and you know what? That's actually preferable, because Zack was a jerk and you're way more awesome than everyone at your high school. Plus, now you're only a couple of months away from college, where you'll meet way cooler people.







https://www.buzzfeed.com/katangus/can-y ou-become-prom-queen?utm_term=.luzK5Rv5v# .ne8r5x959 You won prom queen and didn't end up with the guy—and you know what? That's actually preferable, because Zack was a jerk and you're way more awesome than everyone at your high school. Plus, now you're only a couple of months away from college, where you'll meet way cooler people. Reply

Thread

Link

You got: You didn't win Prom Queen but got into art school

You lost the crown, but you stayed true to yourself and didn't buy into all that "popularity" nonsense. And you managed to channel your feelings into your art, which your art teacher noticed and appreciated. Now you're getting a full scholarship to your first choice school! Suck it, Zack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You lost Prom Queen but got the guy



The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have to thank you for introducing these quizzes here. it helps pass the time at work since buzzfeed adds about 50 new ones a day lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You won Prom Queen AND got the guy

The whole school impressed with your resilience and bad-assitude over the last few weeks, and they rewarded you by voting you Prom Queen! Plus, Zack embarrasses himself by making a heartfelt apology in front of EVERYBODY, so you accept his apology and dance with that hunk for the rest of the night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You lost the crown, but you stayed true to yourself and didn't buy into all that "popularity" nonsense. And you managed to channel your feelings into your art, which your art teacher noticed and appreciated. Now you're getting a full scholarship to your first choice school! Suck it, Zack



You got: You didn't win Prom Queen but got into art schoolYou lost the crown, but you stayed true to yourself and didn't buy into all that "popularity" nonsense. And you managed to channel your feelings into your art, which your art teacher noticed and appreciated. Now you're getting a full scholarship to your first choice school! Suck it, Zack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You lost Prom Queen but got the guy

The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got: You lost Prom Queen but got the guy

The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You lost Prom Queen but got the guy

The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all.



Wow, I got the guy even after punching him in the dick. Whodathunk? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am obsessed with that gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, my coworker is being passive-aggressive because she doesn't feel well (never does, honestly) and her bosses are assholes. Not my fault, lady!



Whatev, riding some coasters later. STOKED. Reply

Thread

Link

Tucker Carlson blocked me on twitter last night, I'm on a roll lmao Reply

Thread

Link

So god damn sick of my boss being so condescending towards me. It had gotten better for a while and now it's back in full force. Reply

Thread

Link

Update on my ants situation: They're no longer in one of the bathrooms and only strays are in my bathroom. They're mostly in the kitchen but there's not nearly as many as there were on Monday.



I'm 95% sure I cooked/burned some because I used the toaster oven. Reply

Thread

Link

Idk if anyone has given you this advice yet, and I am late to this post, but the only thing that has ever worked for me in getting rid of ants is if you spray PAM (yes PAM, like the butter/oil spray) where they are coming into the house. Idk if I read this somewhere or if this is my crazy hypothesis, but I think it gives of a smell that smells like pheromones of dead ants so the ants stop coming that way. Or maybe they just hate the smell of pam, who knows?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These cramps are insane, it's 90 degrees and I'm still using a heating pad to try and make them go away.



Someone bring me some drugs or something. Oxy, heroin, idgaf. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you have any muscle relaxers? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Try masturbating! It always helps ease my cramps.



Edited at 2017-07-19 06:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i stayed over at my parents' place last night and didn't bring anything v work appropriate to wear today so i'm just wearing an old oversized sweater over a skirt and like no shirt oop. Reply

Thread

Link

I need to start taking melatonin or something. I legit slept like 2 hours last night. Idk what's wrong with me. It's not like I'm not tired. I just can't sleep. I may need to just put all my electronics in another room. See if that helps. Reply

Thread

Link









And it's helped me, I think. It's a mix of different supplements known to help you sleep and relax. I've been taking thisAnd it's helped me, I think. It's a mix of different supplements known to help you sleep and relax. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have you tried zzzquil? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to take melatonin and I thought it worked super well. GNC sells different levels of it so you can pick one that you think would suit you best. Do you have an iphone? I have mine set to go into nightshift mode at 7 pm and it's supposed to lower the blue light that keeps people up when they finally go to bed, I think that's really helped me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I take the 1mg time released melatonin and it works like a fucking charm (I noticed if I take the 5mg I have crazy nightmares) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME!!!!!!!!! my damn phone! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I either take a Benadryl (it's the same stuff in the ZZzzzyquil but a lot less money) or 3mg Melatonin from Nature's Made (they test according to the USP) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





You sort of remember 2007

You remember all of the major things from 2007 that were something of a big deal to you at the time, but the less important stuff is just part of an overall, late '00s blur.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/jasminnahar/ho w-well-do-you-actually-remember-2007?utm _term=.coK4Lqeqe#.fa8QmPMPM You got 7 out of 12 right!You sort of remember 2007You remember all of the major things from 2007 that were something of a big deal to you at the time, but the less important stuff is just part of an overall, late '00s blur. Reply

Thread

Link

You got 9 out of 12 right!



You remember 2007 like it was yesterday!

You have an encyclopaedic knowledge of everything that went down in 2007, so you either have an excellent memory, were REALLY paying attention at the time, or a bit of both!



I'm surprised by what I remember since I was graduating college that year. The ones I got wrong were couples and Kardashian stuff. lol



Edited at 2017-07-19 04:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

11/12 ✨ i just didn't know the doctor who one bc i've never seen that show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got 5 out of 12 but I'm exactly 24 so lol

there were some questions that I was like "wtf I would never know that anyway" like the Doctor Who one. Like idk just a bunch of british white guys. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got 8 out of 12 right!



You remember 2007 like it was yesterday!

You have an encyclopaedic knowledge of everything that went down in 2007, so you either have an excellent memory, were REALLY paying attention at the time, or a bit of both!



That was the year I turned 21 so I was vv drunk for half the year and I still got most of them right! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got 6 out of 12 right!



You sort of remember 2007

You remember all of the major things from 2007 that were something of a big deal to you at the time, but the less important stuff is just part of an overall, late '00s blur. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got 11 out of 12 right!



You remember 2007 like it was yesterday!

You have an encyclopaedic knowledge of everything that went down in 2007, so you either have an excellent memory, were REALLY paying attention at the time, or a bit of both!



I thought Kardashians was 2008 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got 7 out of 12 and I'm not even 24 : ) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm about to do a Target run and there are only 3 things on my list but it's Target soooo I'm gonna walk out with at least 7. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm obviously stoned/faded in every decent picture of me lol Reply

Thread

Link

i take my best pictures when im drunk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always feel like an asshole taking pictures of myself sober lol so that plays a big part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link