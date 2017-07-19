O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing Tomorrow

Just listened to the court junkie podcast episode about this. He should rot in jail tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

No thanks. He can stay there forever. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, of course they'll let this pos out. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't imagine being the families involved having to go through this over and over and over again.



This psychopath wrote a fucking book called "If I Did It" and I'm honestly astonished that no one has had him killed yet.



Reply

Thread

Link

I can't imagine how he and Nicole's kids feel tbh. I'd be hard pushed not to choke his ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope he's not getting any profits from all the shows and movies about him Reply

Thread

Link

That's actually a very good point. Since he was acquitted he can profit off of the crime without restraint but I'd imagine any money he/his estate makes goes straight to the kids + the Goldmans/Browms. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes because iirc he has not even begun to pay off the civil suit judgement against him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, the Goldmans got all the money from the book since they won the civil suit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe that this guy is so flagrantly and shamelessly guilty of killing his wife that he tried to release a fucking book called "If I Did It," and the thing he finally got booked for was armed robbery. Reply

Thread

Link

he should stay in jail, but eaux at this public lynching. Reply

Thread

Link

What are you talking about? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just reading through internet comments and even though OJ deserves everything, there are people happy to just watch a black person go down on live TV Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh ffs I hate this website



it's OJ fucking Simpson Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am disappointed you didn't ask if we were ready for the juice to be loose instead. Reply

Thread

Link

And of course it's being broadcast live on television. It's honestly disgusting to me that this shit is all a ratings game. Let's make documentaries and tv shows and lets air this fuckers parole hearing live on tv. And then let's stalk the Browns & Goldmans to make sure we have their reaction whichever way this goes on film or at least print.



This is some sick shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah when I heard it was going to be televised I was like 'really? do we really have to do this?' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. I refuse to watch when it airs and instead will just wait for the news to come out about it that I can read online. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope every original juror regrets their decision Reply

Thread

Link

i doubt it. have you seen oj made in america? the two jurors they interviewed were....quite something



Edited at 2017-07-19 04:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You are putting it very nicely LOL. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That woman who said she had no sympathy for Nicole because "she stayed", like jfc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte lmaooo They were proud!



Edited at 2017-07-19 05:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of the jurors was a mess, I thought the juror in the yellow shirt gave reasonable answers and clearly stated that she did not feel that the prosecution met their burden. Between the glove and Mark Furhman the idea that there was not reasonable doubt is wild to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, this one's definitely on the prosecution, not the jurors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LORD HELP ME FOR WHAT IM ABOUT TO SAY...



...But blame the prosecution and the LAPD. I swear I only say this as someone who is a lawyer, and with age i can hold both these thoughts as reasonable: 1) OJ for sure did it, but 2) there was also reasonable doubt in that trial. The jurors did what they were supposed to do. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They knew what they were doing at the time. It doesn't matter that the prosecution screwed up and a lot of stuff went bizarrely wrong, common sense tells you that if a woman literally says "if something happens to me, he did it" and then something happens to her, he fucking did it. There's virtually no one even the most crooked cops in the world could plant THAT much evidence. If he'd hurt someone else after being let out, which he kind of actually did, I would absolutely say the jurors have blood on their hands. Karma will get them eventually. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was so weird explaining this case to a class of college juniors and seniors and just having them no idea of how huge this case was. Reply

Thread

Link

I was only 7 at the time but I remember very clearly when it was going on and HOW LONG it took. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was everywhere. you couldn't escape it. sitcoms mentioned it. all the late night talk shows. every single news show had an OJ update. every magazine be they weekly or monthly had updates. it was unreal. everyone talked about it. everyone had an opinion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The OJ Simpson trial will never be matched again in terms of size. It was a perfect storm or celebrity, race, a beautiful blonde victim (and Ron Goldman who I do not want to forget), a team of lawyers who knew how to put on a show and the explosion of cable news. Just the fact that the crime and trial were West Coast events made it perfect for TV. I'd get home from school just after 3 pm and I'd get the watch the entire afternoon's proceedings live (and I was 9 at the time). The East Coast audience watched the trial from the moment they got home until primetime TV started. My elementary school, in Ottawa, announced the verdict over the PA system. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my dad used to read me what happened in the paper over breakfast. it was wild. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love how ESPN can't bother putting the women's Euro on the main network but make sure to devote money and time to this live. Reply

Thread

Link

This was a sports ~tragedy tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uggggggh Reply

Thread

Link