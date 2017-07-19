O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing Tomorrow
O.J. Simpson has "strong chance of getting out" at parole hearing, former prison guard believes https://t.co/0ugdzV5hlM pic.twitter.com/JjhteC5GCc— ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2017
O.J. Simpson will likely be eligible to leave prison on October 1 if his parole hearing goes as expected tomorrow. In October of 2008, Simpson was convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, conspiracy, burglary and coercion for his part in a September 2007 crime. Simpson and others entered a Las Vegas hotel room and took hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from two men at gun point. Simpson later claimed he was trying to retrieve items that belonged to him, such as family photos, but it was later discovered the group left with many items that had nothing to do with Simpson. Simpson has been serving time in Lovelock, Nevada for the crime. The parole hearing will be broadcast live on television and online tomorrow at 10 am PT.
Are you ready for O.J. to be free, ONTD?
Ugh, of course they'll let this pos out.
This psychopath wrote a fucking book called "If I Did It" and I'm honestly astonished that no one has had him killed yet.
it's OJ fucking Simpson
This is some sick shit.
...But blame the prosecution and the LAPD. I swear I only say this as someone who is a lawyer, and with age i can hold both these thoughts as reasonable: 1) OJ for sure did it, but 2) there was also reasonable doubt in that trial. The jurors did what they were supposed to do.