The View reacts to Trump's additional meeting with Putin during G-20 and chats with Bernie Sanders
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
MIDWEEK MADNESS, not really! The panel reacts to the additional meeting that Trump had with Putin during the G-20 summit. Other politicians at the event were flummoxed that he would gravitate towards Putin because of the investigation and the OPTICS. Jed argues this is normal to mingle with others during G-20. Sunny is outraged at Jed that you could have an hour long casual conversation. HOUR LONG. Sara is confused if it's small talk why do you need a damn translator? Joy is mad for another reason nobody seems to care. HINT HINT: REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!
They interview Bernie Sanders. They talk about a 2020 presidential run. How you should not be having email chains with a foreign government? They bring up his wife's investigation. Most importantly, they talk about healthcare.
BONUS: Sara was livid during GoT because Ed Sheeran appeared on the show. The topic is brought up during show.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
lmao
LOL@ the answers you're getting. I don't know if she did something criminal.. that's the point of an investigation. I *do* think it could be a witch hunt in the sense that republicans plan to use in if Bernie is too popular going into the midterms and 2020 and use that to smear him even if there is no evidence of wrongdoing. That doesn't mean that Jane is definitely innocent either, so it's legitimate to investigate.
i saw a bernie 2020 bumper sticker yesterday. it's finally gonna happen in 2020!
Can we just stick to the issue of interference in the election & Trump's shadiness involving Russian business and money, and not devolve into "Russians are scary people"? Xenophobia is not cute.
Wait, are you just part of Putin's astroturf agenda to keep Americans frightened? 🤔
That's why I hate tumblr kids who claim to be communists and are like "I'm a proud commie!!! *sickle and hammer emoji*"
He's never once given any evidence and he never will. Now he's just covering up his old conspiracies with new conspiracies. He's such a piece of shit.
I was at a yankees game where every time A-Rod was up to bat he got booed by the whole stadium. It was great. There was a fan from the other team sitting next to us and he was like, "Wait...you boo your own team?" and I was like, "Lol yeah dude. A-Rod sucks."
