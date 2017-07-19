The View reacts to Trump's additional meeting with Putin during G-20 and chats with Bernie Sanders

If you haven't visited the daily beast today for that Rohrabacher story, go now. Reply

They have been killing it the past week. Reply

It's insane Reply

Dang. There were a lot of different connections in that article. Should be interesting once the whole picture comes together. Reply

And, if you're paying attention, he was the rep named along with Trump in that leaked GOP conference call.



Edited at 2017-07-19 04:55 pm (UTC)

and Trump originally wanted him as secretary of state...yikes! Reply

http://articles.latimes.com/1997/de c/05/news/mn-60879 His wife is a piece of shit too: Reply

LINK Reply

I feel like I need a detailed spreadsheet to keep track of how all of this is interwoven. Reply

and pretty much the rest of the world. Reply

I don't feel sorry for him. He has a job with healthcare. Reply

Right? And he dug himself into the hole he's in. What a baby. Reply

Can't believe I have something in common with a Trump. Reply

if only there was a way for a presidents child to be a private citizen and not be involved with politics. but alas the law says he must so i guess there is absolutely nothing fredo can do. Reply

He was loving it before everyone started calling him Fredo lmao Reply

he didn't have to embed himself so deep with his dad. I know the Bush twins were younger, but the worst they got was some criticism of their wild parties in university (iirc, please correct me if I'm wrong and they got worse). they never really spoke about politics. that's why Tiffany is the best off of these losers. Reply

lmfao Reply

fuck this jawless bitch Reply

Boo hoo hoo. You're a grown ass man who could have stayed out of politics and your dad's campaign. Instead, you chose to become immersed in it and now you're facing the consequences. Reply

And I'm waiting for his dad's life to end. Reply

ha, suffer Reply

lol someone replied to this tweet with "fake news" like...how is this so hard to believe?! I swear Donny Jr could stand up and say in a press conference he wants his dad's presidency to be over and the Trumpers would be like "he didn't say that at all!! fake news!!" Reply

Oops wrong comment but ia with Don jr. I too am misrable with trump as president





Edited at 2017-07-19 05:19 pm (UTC)

lmfaoo Reply

lmfao. put this shitstorm to an end, honestly. damn Reply

I need a history channel ancient aliens Nostradamus conspiracy theory special on this administration Reply

It's not illegal!!! They were just talking about adoption! He's the president!! They were doing locker room talk! They weren't talking about collusion and what the little orange bitch owes his master. Reply

"It was another white guy in the forest"



lmao Reply

is the investigation on bernie's wife legit or just a crazy republican witch hunt Reply

it's legit Reply

Complete and total witch hunt. Reply

lol your comment with the one above Reply

It's definitely a witch hunt, I forget all the facts now but I was looking into it last year and I was like are they serious lol. People will do anything to overshadow the fact that Bernie is out there calling the GOP on their shit every day. Reply

it's legit, she seems to have really fucked up running that school



LOL@ the answers you're getting. I don't know if she did something criminal.. that's the point of an investigation. I *do* think it could be a witch hunt in the sense that republicans plan to use in if Bernie is too popular going into the midterms and 2020 and use that to smear him even if there is no evidence of wrongdoing. That doesn't mean that Jane is definitely innocent either, so it's legitimate to investigate.



Edited at 2017-07-19 05:50 pm (UTC) Reply

yay bernie 💕



i saw a bernie 2020 bumper sticker yesterday. it's finally gonna happen in 2020! Reply

Did you actually see it or did you MSpaint "Bernie 2020" on avery sticker paper and attach it to a random parked car



Edited at 2017-07-19 04:38 pm (UTC)

lol 'avery sticker paper'

Are you sure that's what you saw? Cause you would be surprised how distorted things can look when you are seeing it from the window of your bedroom. Reply

Congrats once again to everyone who enabled this pic.twitter.com/r2zLWQE6cH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2017 I know I post about how I hate Louise Mensch a lot, but she's seriously gone off the deep end this time. I hope no one will take her seriously after this (but I say that every time she posts one of her more crackpot theories). Reply

I seriously don't get how so many otherwise reasonable people don't realize that she, Claude Taylor, etc. are the Alex Jones of the left. Reply

right? come on. it pains me to see people on my timeline liking her stuff. and these are the same people who turn around and criticize Alex Jones and his ilk. Reply

donna brazile sucks so i'm not surprised Reply

for real I know waaaay too many people who believe their bullshit. Just proves a lack of critical thinking skills exists on both sides of the political divide. Reply

Wait is she pretending to be right wing now? She was a conservative MP before smh Reply

I don't follow her and I hate when ppl retweet her stuff...esp since she tweets constantly! Reply

also that account she has linked says "VICARIOUS ACCOUNT" so like it's fake homegirl can't even check her sources to tag the right twitter Reply

LMAO. Joy Anne Reid is such a fucking joke too Reply

There are so many horrible people in the alt-center but her, Eric Garland, Seth abramson and Joy Reid are among the worst. I get why Donna Brazille is acting insane, she doesn't want to own up to how she and others ran the DNC into the ground Reply

Omg she's that bagshawe lastly that wrote those terrible trash books? Reply

thank god this era of miley is over Reply

Criiiiiiinge Reply

God this little girl is embarrassing. Reply

That story about Dana is fucking nuts. Reply

Can they add him to Mueller's case load? Reply

Hmm let's see. He may as well be tied into all of this. We're in good hands with Mueller.



Edited at 2017-07-19 04:38 pm (UTC)

jfc Joy - "He comes from the country that made me hide under my desk"



Can we just stick to the issue of interference in the election & Trump's shadiness involving Russian business and money, and not devolve into "Russians are scary people"? Xenophobia is not cute. Reply

mte i've seen some pushing that narrative and it's so embarrassing Reply

Yes please. Some of this Russia rhetoric is straight out of the Cold War. Reply

Yeah I side eyed that shit too. Reply

Russians are scary as fuck though Reply

You would know better than me, sis



Wait, are you just part of Putin's astroturf agenda to keep Americans frightened? 🤔 Reply

Yeah, it's tiresome. I also hate it when people use fake Cyrillic and think they're being hilarious. Or calling Russians "commies" (saw that on Twitter just today) or using the hammer & sickle. Russia is not the Soviet Union. Reply

According to some people on ontd you can't be xenophobic against white people lmao. A few months ago on here I made a joke about how awkward it is to be Russian-American and having a Russian last name these days, and some random tried to come at me like "lol Russians are white you can't be xenophobic against white people" etc and apparently it's ok that my coworkers call me a commie.





That's why I hate tumblr kids who claim to be communists and are like "I'm a proud commie!!! *sickle and hammer emoji*"



It's super frustrating trying to find good news sources on certain countries, Russia being one of them. Not that I think I know what it's like living these places or anything like that, but more often than not the tone and slant of the article are such obvious bullshit you can't believe a thing it says. Reply

He's never once given any evidence and he never will. Now he's just covering up his old conspiracies with new conspiracies. He's such a piece of shit.



DJT: “If any state does not want to share that information, 1 has to wonder what are they worried about. There’s something, there always is” — Zachary Roth (@zackroth) July 19, 2017





This integrity commission fucking infuriates me. It's so evil. The only way the GOP can win any election is thanks to voter suppression and gerrymandering. It's still not talked about enough that the voting rights act was gutted.He's never once given any evidence and he never will. Now he's just covering up his old conspiracies with new conspiracies. He's such a piece of shit. Reply

There's already 7 lawsuits against the commission Reply

that can be applied to trumps taxes so bye bitch Reply

The same thing could be said about Trump's tax returns. There's something there Donald, there always is. Reply

They are going to do a mass voter roll purge. We are so fucked. :( Reply

I love Joy Reply

Chris Christie caught a foul ball at Citi Field, then got heavily booed and dunked on by a dopey play-by-play guy pic.twitter.com/n2GpN0EEQd — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) July 19, 2017

ok back to work. here's Chris Christie getting booed Reply

lmfao Reply

Lol being a Mets fan has little perks this season, but this was lovely. Reply

lmao well deserved boos



I was at a yankees game where every time A-Rod was up to bat he got booed by the whole stadium. It was great. There was a fan from the other team sitting next to us and he was like, "Wait...you boo your own team?" and I was like, "Lol yeah dude. A-Rod sucks." Reply

lol love it Reply

lmfao I love that even the announcers fucking hate his guts Reply

Everything about this is amazing. Reply

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/sco tt-pruitt-ethics-probe_us_596cf43ce4b0e9 83c05800ed?section=us_politics



RI Senator is trying to get EPA Administrator Pruitt disbarred in Pruitt's home state. But how? you might ask- ofc the answer is emails. Seems like everything is going to boil down to emails in one way or another. Reply

Thread

