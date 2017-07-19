[celeb] gadot:fight

The View reacts to Trump's additional meeting with Putin during G-20 and chats with Bernie Sanders


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
MIDWEEK MADNESS, not really! The panel reacts to the additional meeting that Trump had with Putin during the G-20 summit. Other politicians at the event were flummoxed that he would gravitate towards Putin because of the investigation and the OPTICS. Jed argues this is normal to mingle with others during G-20. Sunny is outraged at Jed that you could have an hour long casual conversation. HOUR LONG. Sara is confused if it's small talk why do you need a damn translator? Joy is mad for another reason nobody seems to care. HINT HINT: REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!

They interview Bernie Sanders. They talk about a 2020 presidential run. How you should not be having email chains with a foreign government? They bring up his wife's investigation. Most importantly, they talk about healthcare.

BONUS: Sara was livid during GoT because Ed Sheeran appeared on the show. The topic is brought up during show.





