July 19th, 2017, 09:01 am fka Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry (Music Video) Source: YouTubeDoes Demi Lovato have more gay friends than you? Tagged: demi lovato, jamie foxx, music video, paris hilton Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 127127 comments Add comment
Her hairline looks very weird in that pool shot.
Paris was perf, as expected.
Like ok we get it just be cool sis we hear you we see you we get it like take it to Capital Hill yeah totally we
Edited at 2017-07-19 04:27 pm (UTC)
6 people showed up.
This is what happened.
Is that Paris Hilton? nvm, just noticed the tag. She looks good.
Edited at 2017-07-19 04:35 pm (UTC)