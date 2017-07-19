July 19th, 2017, 11:54 am theqinra Trailer for BOO2! A Madea Halloween Source Tagged: black celebrities, film, film - comedy, film - horror, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2222 comments Add comment
Also, can't wait for Halloween. Only holiday that matters.
He writes shit that makes white people believe in all the racist shit they believe we do and think.
Exactly this.
i live for madea movies just like a live for shitty syfy movies but the first hallowe'en one wasn't even enjoyable in that way. why the hell are they making another?? jesus.
Edited at 2017-07-19 06:12 pm (UTC)