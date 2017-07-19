the first one was so bad. omg. but i took my mom to go watch it. the theater was full of older people and it was a riot. lol Reply

Man am I glad we've got more people making movies with black folks than just Typecast Perry. Reply

i need summer to be over and halloween to be now tbh (jk i need to work on my halloween bod). i've had my costume planned since april, Reply

I can't wait for Halloween! What's your costume? Reply

i'm going as one of the hanson brothers from the movie slapshot but like... a sexy version lmao. i went as a puck bunny a couple years ago and tbh an oversized hockey sweater and tights is the most comfortable costumes ever. i just have to buy the sweater and glasses and learn how to do black eyes and cuts with makeup. Reply

Never saw the first. Was it any good?



Also, can't wait for Halloween. Only holiday that matters. Reply

No and same Reply

Halloween is my fave too. (ok Xmas is up there too but that's why Nightmare Before Christmas exists - a perfect combo). Reply

it was, by leaps and bounds, the worst tyler perry movie made. Reply

I was so irritated watching this IN THEATERS I really thought Tyler was going to do a campy Elvira film. The trailers fooled me. Reply

I can usually entertain Madea movies to a point but the first one of these was...so bad. I legitimately do not remember the last half of the movie. And I feel like Halloween is such rich material to work with. Reply

I had no idea that this brock guy from Instagram is an actor now. Reply

I have a soft spot for his films and usually enjoy them but it was so hard sitting through the first Halloween one that I can't imagine sitting through a second. Reply

I can't stand Tyler Perry. Not only is his stuff riddled with stereotypes, overt Christian biases, misogyny, and colorism, it's not even fucking funny and it's all very dumb "humor". And it sucks cause every single person in my big black family loves all of his work, and I'm just sitting here like: Reply

No offense to your family but Tyler Perrys writing appeals to ignorant conservative black people and every time I see my momma watching his movies it annoys the shit out of me.



He writes shit that makes white people believe in all the racist shit they believe we do and think. Reply

None taken. Ignorant conservative black people is my family. Reply

Exactly this. Reply

was this shot in 6 days too? Reply

what?? no.

i live for madea movies just like a live for shitty syfy movies but the first hallowe'en one wasn't even enjoyable in that way. why the hell are they making another?? jesus. Reply

I watched the first one on bootleg, might watch this again on bootleg. Tyler Perry isn't getting a dime from me!



Edited at 2017-07-19 06:12 pm (UTC) Reply

who even goes to see his movies anymore? Reply

