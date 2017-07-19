Youtuber Jake Paul is a nightmare neighbor
YouTube prank star Jake Paul is terrorizing his Los Angeles neighborhood https://t.co/kQde6IrOnF— New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 18, 2017
Jake Paul who is former Vine star and current famous Youtuber who dropped out of high school to make it in Hollywood is causing trouble for his neighbors. He lives in a home in West Hollywood with a "rotating cast of fellow influencers" and his stunts and chaos are reportedly "terrorizing" the neighborhood.
A local news crew came to do a segment on it and Jake Paul does a short interview after running and climbing on top of the news van.
Jake Paul accused of terrorizing an entire LA neighborhood and the interview he did on it is INSANE https://t.co/A6c1HMSNle pic.twitter.com/yAf2W9HxNk— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 18, 2017
When the reporter tells him the neigbors say it's a circus, he responds "yeah, I mean but people like going to circuses right?"
Someone just sent me transcripts of all the Jake Paul complaints on the local community message board and they're... incredible pic.twitter.com/FySGUrtXXw— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 18, 2017
It appears that perhaps a class action lawsuit is the next course of action after ideas like boycotting standing-in-street Youtube videos didn't work but Jake Paul doesn't believe it will happen as he commented on a tweet with a segment from the interviewer where he makes fun of the reporter's shoes and the reporter explains that the neighbors are meeting to discuss a potential lawsuit.
I'm dead 😂— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 18, 2017
@ neighbors you won't do it pic.twitter.com/FafPcvPKfD
Don't conform to society💥— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 18, 2017
Crazy how many ppl care about me being a "bad" neighbor— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 19, 2017
bigger fish 2 fry...
innocent ppl r getting shot everyday
U shld worry about tht
The "Jake Paulers" seem to fully support him and his shenanigans:
We are Savages. We are always Lit. We Are Powerful. We prank people. We Love Team 10. We love Bizzarkvark. We are JakePaulers. @jakepaul.— AmazingSavage345 (@gracethesavage4) July 19, 2017
There is 8.5m people who would do anything to live next to the Team 10 house. 🤷🏽♀️ @jakepaul @ImTessaBrooks @Team10official @ImChanceSutton— Ashley McCoy (@ashleyxmccoy) July 19, 2017
ONTD, Are you always Lit Powerful JakePaulers?
