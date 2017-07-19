Youtuber Jake Paul is a nightmare neighbor

jake paul is a nightmare person Reply

He's an IRL version of Matt Brody in Baywatch



He reminds me of the destructive ass hole skateboarders I used to be friends with Reply

YouTube was a mistake Reply

Seriously sometimes I go through the popular videos and I'm like what IS this website. People on here are quick to call tumblr a hellsite but youtube is SO much worse. Reply

burn it to the ground Reply

yup Reply

it gives the worst people way too big a platform. Should have left people like this alone and let them grow up to be the sleazy used car salesmen they were meant to be. Reply

Omg this accuracy, lol. Reply

lmao Reply

damn Reply

LOOOL Reply

it amazes me that youtube is a JOB for these ppl. Reply

I've found some great tutorials for Photoshop effects and playing instruments (like doing vibrato on the violin), and I'm a sucker for cute animal videos, but Youtube as a whole is indeed a fucking mess with guys like this and those "prankster parents" channels. Reply

mte Reply

kill it with fire Reply

Totally. Why do people support these tools?! Reply

Too true, the only YouTubers I've ever liked are Kingsley and graveyard girl before they both sold out.





Remember lelepons a few weeks ago and her pretending she donated her hair but it was extensions then she came up with a fake ass excuse that made no sense and everyone let it go???? I hate these people

I like that DIY channel or the life hacks and where I can watch Korean shows and movie trailers and music videos. Everything else can go. Reply

Jake Paul who is former Vine star and current famous Youtuber who dropped out of high school to make it in Hollywood



send him to prison imo Reply

What the fuck are teenagers these days? Reply

I can't wait until reality slaps this fucker in the face.



His ego is out of control and it's always those that fall the hardest. Reply

I hope his fall is messy and public. I hope it ends up all over YouTube tbh. Reply

Same. Other people on Youtube tore apart those "prankster parents" (the ones who did that invisible ink "prank" and screamed at that poor kid) and mocked their stupid fake apology.



Ugh, just thinking of those people again makes me so furious. Reply

its going to be great and we can be assured it will happen because this dude has exactly ZERO demonstrable talent in any way, shape or form and doesn't have any sort of actual drive, discipline, artistic vision or motivation to actually work hard.



once his flash in the pan era is over he will not continue on. the only youtubers who make it for a long period of time are the ones who can continue on with talent even after the flash has ended. this dude is not one of those people. Reply

Agreed. His ego is through the roof and I couldn't stand to be near him. Reply

Internet celebs are the worst Reply

dude piss off home owners in LA and you're gonna get sued. and all the little burner teenagers on earth won't spare you that lawsuit. lmao. Reply

Seriously. look at Mohamed hadid he pissed off the wrong people and may go to jail. Reply

But he's not a little white punk. Reply

Especially if one of those neighbors is a lawyer and it's free for them. Reply

lbr his dad or someone in his crews' parent is probably a lawyer lmao so they don't care Reply

i was reading about his team 10 stuff.







idek, man... Reply

white people... come collect your brethren Reply

He looks and sounds like a 40 year old trying too hard but he's 20......... Reply

stop white people. Reply

Parent

omg the secondhand embarrassment is TOO MUCH Reply

This isn't a thing teenagers like, surely? This looks more like 10-12 year old kind of stuff. Reply

Parent

jesus christ this is fucking awful. i gave up a minute in Reply

Parent

I choose to believe he was created by L&O writers Reply

Parent

I'm not gonna click but he looks 45 from that still. Reply

Parent

"i just dropped some merch

and its selling like a god church"



omg.... Reply

Parent

From the screenshot alone, he looks like an older man suffering from mid-life crisis and trying to look like 90s Nick Carter. Reply

Parent

I am not going to watch bc i don't want to give him money and also i am confident it's terrible Reply

Parent

18-25 american white are the WORST when it comes to plagirizing black culture, they're basically culture vampires at this point Reply

Parent

First, Haha funny vine compilations lol XD cry laugh face Emoji... Next, a Grammy!



I don't know who I hate the most in that screencap. Reply

Parent

UUUUUGGGGHHHHHHHHHHH Reply

Parent

even his ex did better lmao



never trust anyone whose last name is a first name Reply

wait a minute, this was that guy! Like, this last weekend, I was was going to the movie theater and right outside my building, there was just hordes of people (mainly young girls) lined up just around the block, completely blocking the side walk. And I asked a lady who was also trying to make it through the crowd, what was going on and she said "some youtuber showed up, jake paul or something?" and it was so wild bc there were so many people. Reply

Yeah, apparently all the crowds of fans hanging out in front of the house is one of the problems. Reply

i would be furious tbh Reply

Parent

I can imagine, ugh. Reply

Parent

OMG FUCK THAT. If I was making that much money and lived in a nice neighborhood I'd be sooo pissed. Reply

Parent

I'd set the damn neighborhood on fire Reply

Parent

Link





I would go Charlie Kelly all over their asses if I lived there. Reply

Parent

Yikes Reply

Parent

Yt ppl... Reply

a white man disregarding other people's safety and concerns and just generally being fucking loud and obnoxious for the sake of being loud and obnoxious. what's new Reply

Yep. If a black person were doing this theyd b dead. Reply

Parent

no fucking question about that. nasty Reply

Parent

i looked at his youtube reel on his front page and thats all i could think the entire time. like the shit white men can get away with is unreal. Reply

Parent

yep Reply

Parent

the unfortunate truth Reply

Parent

oop Reply

Parent

facts Reply

Parent

Same could be said for any race. What's new. Reply

Parent

and an american to boot Reply

Parent

Fucking youtube stars. Waste of space with no discernible talents. Also i still can't wrap my head around the idea of youtube, vine and instagram stars. Reply

with the name jake paul i'd be shocked if he wasn't a complete douche. Reply

