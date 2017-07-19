Youtuber Jake Paul is a nightmare neighbor


Jake Paul who is former Vine star and current famous Youtuber who dropped out of high school to make it in Hollywood is causing trouble for his neighbors. He lives in a home in West Hollywood with a "rotating cast of fellow influencers" and his stunts and chaos are reportedly "terrorizing" the neighborhood.

A local news crew came to do a segment on it and Jake Paul does a short interview after running and climbing on top of the news van.
When the reporter tells him the neigbors say it's a circus, he responds "yeah, I mean but people like going to circuses right?"


It appears that perhaps a class action lawsuit is the next course of action after ideas like boycotting standing-in-street Youtube videos didn't work but Jake Paul doesn't believe it will happen as he commented on a tweet with a segment from the interviewer where he makes fun of the reporter's shoes and the reporter explains that the neighbors are meeting to discuss a potential lawsuit.



The "Jake Paulers" seem to fully support him and his shenanigans:




