Promo, synopsis and stills for 'Killjoys' 03 x 04 "The Lion, the Witch & the Warlord"
An ambush sends Dutch and Johnny running to Pree's warlord past for help, as D'avin tries to get to the bottom of a Black Warrant that hits unexpectedly close to home.
I am so ready for a Pree heavy episode! New episode airs on Space and SyFy on Friday at 8/7c
I'm probably gonna wait for the season to end before I catch up on everything but how present is Fancy Lee this season? He's one of the highlights of the show but he's like in two eps per season usually.
Next up, bring back Fancy Lee.
I liked that last episode gave the brothers a moment alone, I do feel like their relationship is often an afterthought compared to (the superior) Dutch-Johnny.
Boy, Aneela didn't take well to the news daddy dearest is dead.
At least we got an answer about D'avin going into that ship. I loved Johnny's line about the 'D'avin magical pony scale' or however he phrased it.
I can't find anything online and I dunno if this is a rude question or not, but is the actress who plays Delle Seyah pregnant? I thought her face looked fuller and in one of the stills it looks like she has a bit of a stomach.
Judging by the stills for this one we're going to get some more Johnny and D'av moments as well this week.
I didn't hear anything about Mayko but I'm not her resident stan.
Yeah I saw they have scenes together (dunno if they'll have 'moments' or just share screen time, but I'm hoping for the former).
LOL, I was just curious, doesn't matter to me either way. I'm just happy to have her back and with Aneela, trying to steer that crazy in a direction that benefits her.
But fun fact, she worked with Ollie before.
I also noticed her fuller face and wondered if it was because she had her hair down now when it used to be up all the time that it looked pronounced. Being pregnant would explain the style of dress they have her in. I miss her tight buns and sharp dresses though. Her and Aneela rolling into the Quad looking fierce is all I want.
Oh yeah? What did they work on before? I'm too lazy to look.
I'm so here for her and Aneela to wreck havoc on the Quad.
Bring on more Fancy asap tbqh!
And shipping #Delleela like woah.
They're going to have to work hard to convince me how Team Rac is going to take out that fleet.
I'm happy DSK got a Hullen upgrade so she keeps her personality and is stronger and I hope she gets to kill Gander for disrespecting her. How dare he push her down. I hope Aneela teaches her to fight and it gets steamy.
I have to hand it to Hannah JK, she sells Aneela as a different person really well. It's mostly the baby voice and lipstick but I had no trouble thinking of her as entirely different from Dutch.
Johnny is becoming my least fave of the group. I still like him and his funny moments, but he's annoying me. I guess this is how more people felt about D'av in S1? His telling off of Zef made no sense to me, he's the one that needs to get over his ego. He's the one being all uneccesarily alpha male and being funny about being back. Especially now that it was never about running away from possible prosecution.
i'm just happy my bbs are all back together again