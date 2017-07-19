Promo, synopsis and stills for 'Killjoys' 03 x 04 "The Lion, the Witch & the Warlord"

I'm probably gonna wait for the season to end before I catch up on everything but how present is Fancy Lee this season? He's one of the highlights of the show but he's like in two eps per season usually. Reply

He's only had one episode so far this season (which he was amazing in) but he supposedly has a bigger part these season so I'm expecting to see more of him in later episodes. Reply

I'm so here for a Pree heavy episode and Dutch-Johnny adventure.



Next up, bring back Fancy Lee.



I liked that last episode gave the brothers a moment alone, I do feel like their relationship is often an afterthought compared to (the superior) Dutch-Johnny.



Boy, Aneela didn't take well to the news daddy dearest is dead.



At least we got an answer about D'avin going into that ship. I loved Johnny's line about the 'D'avin magical pony scale' or however he phrased it.



I can't find anything online and I dunno if this is a rude question or not, but is the actress who plays Delle Seyah pregnant? I thought her face looked fuller and in one of the stills it looks like she has a bit of a stomach. Reply

Fingers crossed that we get more Fancy soon but I'm definitely looking forward to Friday's episode.



Judging by the stills for this one we're going to get some more Johnny and D'av moments as well this week.



I didn't hear anything about Mayko but I'm not her resident stan. Reply

Fingers crossed. I'm so happy to explore Pree's warlock backstory.



Yeah I saw they have scenes together (dunno if they'll have 'moments' or just share screen time, but I'm hoping for the former).



LOL, I was just curious, doesn't matter to me either way. I'm just happy to have her back and with Aneela, trying to steer that crazy in a direction that benefits her. Reply

u rang? Reply

I can't remember when Killjoys filmed, but she definitely wasn't pregnant around TIFF 2016/Fall/Winter 2016. If they started filming this year, maybe, but she's super private so who knows. She doesn't post pics or mention life stuff or seem to have an instagram.

But fun fact, she worked with Ollie before.



I also noticed her fuller face and wondered if it was because she had her hair down now when it used to be up all the time that it looked pronounced. Being pregnant would explain the style of dress they have her in. I miss her tight buns and sharp dresses though. Her and Aneela rolling into the Quad looking fierce is all I want. Reply

The fuller face and flowy dresses are definitely what got me wondering, but maybe it's just having her hair down and not up.



Oh yeah? What did they work on before? I'm too lazy to look.



I'm so here for her and Aneela to wreck havoc on the Quad. Reply

A Pree plot line it's about time. Reply

Bring on more Fancy asap tbqh!



And shipping I never really found Aaron Ashmore hot before but that promo pic of him in his bondagey fight get-up from behind?!?! LORDDTTTTT imma go lie down real quick.Bring on more Fancy asap tbqh!And shipping #Delleela like woah. Reply

You may be asking yourself, why is John wearing this Lingerie in Fri new episode of #killjoys? As was I. Only @juliandoucet has the answer. pic.twitter.com/O8OrBoHl2L — Aaron Ashmore (@AaronRAshmore) July 19, 2017



When I saw this costume I actually said "Hannah will look fantastic in that but what am I wearing?" Thank god for self tanner.😬 — Aaron Ashmore (@AaronRAshmore) July 19, 2017



Anti dad bod courtesy of the one and only Micheal Okumura! And please @lovretta you can objectify all you like! — Aaron Ashmore (@AaronRAshmore) July 19, 2017

I'm sure you saw this thread but in case you missed it Reply

He's looking so unexpectedly fooiiinnnneeeeee!!! D'AVIN HEW?! Reply

While I'm still here for a late-in-the-day Dutch/Delle hookup, I'm full speed ahead with Team Deleela! Lesbian Space Queens That Look Like My Original OTP is all I could ask for. That ending scene 'kimkardashiangrinchsmile.gif

They're going to have to work hard to convince me how Team Rac is going to take out that fleet.



I'm happy DSK got a Hullen upgrade so she keeps her personality and is stronger and I hope she gets to kill Gander for disrespecting her. How dare he push her down. I hope Aneela teaches her to fight and it gets steamy.

I have to hand it to Hannah JK, she sells Aneela as a different person really well. It's mostly the baby voice and lipstick but I had no trouble thinking of her as entirely different from Dutch.





Johnny is becoming my least fave of the group. I still like him and his funny moments, but he's annoying me. I guess this is how more people felt about D'av in S1? His telling off of Zef made no sense to me, he's the one that needs to get over his ego. He's the one being all uneccesarily alpha male and being funny about being back. Especially now that it was never about running away from possible prosecution. Reply

