eva1

Teen Wolf...As A Podcast?



-MTV already wants to reboot Teen Wolf as an anthology podcast.
-Will have new cast.
-"We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years.”


What is Teen Wolf without the abs?
