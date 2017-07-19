Teen Wolf...As A Podcast?
Teen Wolf: MTV president announces future reboot with new cast https://t.co/vdCA235mvQ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 19, 2017
-MTV already wants to reboot Teen Wolf as an anthology podcast.
-Will have new cast.
-"We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years.”
Source
What is Teen Wolf without the abs?
A podcast apparently
