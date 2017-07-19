The Shape of Water - Official Trailer
From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER - an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.
source
It looks like it's diving (hur) into kind of predictable territory but I will give it a chance.
(except, you know, "movie," not "bar.") I just saw Maudie a few weeks ago and Sally was so so great. Why doesn't America appreciate her more?!
>>> scarlett Johansson e.g.
visuals were stunning though. everything else....ugh
honestly, i found mia to be the weakest link which surprised me since i've seen things she's been in and thought she could act. but i think also everyone, me included, was expect more horror and not a gothic romance.