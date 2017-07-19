The Shape of Water - Official Trailer

I saw this in front of Apes and man it was beautiful.



It looks like it's diving (hur) into kind of predictable territory but I will give it a chance.

I'm so excited. It looks gorgeous and I need more Michael Shannon in my life.

(except, you know, "movie," not "bar.") I just saw Maudie a few weeks ago and Sally was so so great. Why doesn't America appreciate her more?!

Because she is not skinny, model type generic plastic beauty. She is too real and European, talent is irrelevant unfortunately....

>>> scarlett Johansson e.g.



>>> scarlett Johansson e.g. Reply

She's skinny af, though?

It looks gorgeous and it's nice to see a captive merman (type thing) instead of a mermaid.

Octavia and Guillermo? Yes please

I am so here for this. Looks a little predictable but Del Toro's been satisfying all my aesthetic needs and I love the cast so idc.

It looks beautiful

This looks cool but all I can see is Thane Krios. They found the drell y'all.

I need it now.

I saw this before Apes last night (which by the way was awfully booooooring, dragged so fucking much) and I'm kinda into it, the cast is fantastic.

ugh right? apes started dragging after 10 minutes and it was bleak AF

I seriously contemplated walking out. There was no need for it to be soooo long.

Honestly, the movie did nothing to further the franchise.

I thought I was going crazy with so many people absolutely loving Apes. It was just all right for me and much too long

I completely disagree. I can't believe so many people here hated it 😭

Crimson Peak was so bad

A lot of second hand embarrassment

it had the potential to be so good but it was just so mediocre :(



visuals were stunning though. everything else....ugh Reply

it had it's moments. the promise of something more.



honestly, i found mia to be the weakest link which surprised me since i've seen things she's been in and thought she could act. but i think also everyone, me included, was expect more horror and not a gothic romance.



Reply

The writing let Mia down, there were some really cringe lines and the character just wasn't developed enough, it was a sketch in a night dress.

It was a lazy, predictable CGI mess with no atmosphere whatsoever

I hated that fucking movie, it was an insult to all the things it was supposed to homage

looks great!

looks great, sally is brilliant

Holy shit this looks amazing.

Michael Shannon + Stuhlbarg?? It's a Boardwalk Empire reunion! They are both great.

When Shannon was yelling about being made in God's image in the trailer he was giving major Van Alden déjà vu lmao

