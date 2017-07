How dare they not even put charlotte gainsbourg in the trailer??? if her part is microscopic this movie is cancelled Reply

LMAO I CAME HERE TO RANT ABOUT THE LACK OF MY QUEEN HERE! WTF! THESE BASTARDS! Reply

if she's playing Rakel, her part will deff be small Reply

this iconic af username tho Reply

when I see this, but I'm here for Fassy + Tomas I will never not think of, you know,when I see this, but I'm here for Fassy + Tomas Reply

i fucking love this movie Reply

Came in here intending to post this! I watched it every Christmas as a kid, even though the ending was a life-ruiner, it's still incredibly magical. Reply

Rebecca looks good with bangs Reply

WOMAN BEATER Reply

UGLY Reply

ALCOHOLIC Reply

STILL UGLY Reply

i recently read the book. excited for this! Reply

book was great Reply

Looks good. Think I'll go download the book. Reply

Someone please spoil me, who is the killer? Fassy, Rebecca Ferguson, JK Simmons? Reply

whoever does this please use spoiler tags ty Reply

None of them. Reply

so sick of these ~thrillers that use extreme violence against women as a plot device Reply

not like it doesn't happen in reality... oh wait!! Yeah, goon youtube and true crimes and serial killers... women are typical victims already.



But yeah it would be good to see HW reverse the dynamic Reply

I can't wait for this!! Even if she's not in the trailer (SIN!), Charlotte Gainsbourg is in this movie and I'm soo excited to see her!! Reply

Just watched Alien Covenant, and it's good to see Fassy in a non-indie non-creepy role (I won't bother with Assassin Creed) Reply

I might have to read this, it looks like it works better as a book Reply

Can't say, if it's better, but it's definitely a very good, very solid thriller book with a heart. Reply

ooo Jakob Oftebro is in this, will watch Reply

This looks bad and there isn't one person in the trailer who isn't white. Reply

This looks silly as shit. Is it supposed to be a black comedy? Reply

Nothing about this trailer piqued my interest in the movie - seems pretty standard psychological thriller and I'm ambivalent about the actors - but it did give me something new to read so at least it succeeds on that front. Reply

lol thats not how i imagined harry hole. i prefer the book already. Reply

there's a lot here that's hard to take seriously Reply

