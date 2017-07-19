July 19th, 2017, 09:06 am mistqueens Melissa Joan Hart's Watcher in the Woods Remake Starring Anjelica Huston Gets a Trailer -Sabrina the Teenage Witch is directing. -Premieres October 21st on Lifetime.Source Tagged: film trailer / stills, television - lifetime Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
even icons have dire moments
I shan't pay any mind to this project
I will however,
focus on her glorious contributions
particularly those
that have had a positive impact to me,
personally-
the Witches! the Addams Family! Buffalo '66! Ever After! Royal Tenenbaums! Material Girls!
love U Anjelica
I don't understand... Except for that Hollywood hates women, and even more so when they stop being 22 and ~perfect.
Anjelica on Roman
In the book, she seems not to put Polanski into the same abusive category as O’Neal. “Not at all,” she says. Did he remain a friend? “Oh yeah. I mean, I don’t see him, we don’t live in the same country. I really like Roman. He was a thoughtful… I never saw him be abusive in any way. Just the opposite. I saw him call the paramedics at a party when he noticed a girl who was acting oddly, and was concerned about her. My memories of Roman were always that he was a gentleman.”
Even more bullshit
She [Sam] said a woman -- later identified as Nicholson's then-girlfriend, Anjelica Huston -- came home and Polanski stopped briefly to talk to her through a crack in the door. "I got up and put my underwear on and started walking toward the door. . . . He sat me back down again. . . . Then he started to have intercourse with me again and then he just stopped."
