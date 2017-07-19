anjelica.... why Reply

I loved this movie as a kid, baby kyle richards writing the name backwards on the window always got me. Reply

so scary!!!!!! Reply

a candle 4 queen anjelica's career :( Reply

What happened to Anjelica's career? Is it because Hollywood casts away women of a certain age? Reply

I did not expect to see Gwen from Gavin & Stacey in that trailer 😂 Reply

...why the fuck is Anjelica Huston doing Lifetime movies? Reply

she def doesn't need the money Reply

IDK about this one but I think sometimes these people film something and then lifetime picks it up, like that nicole kidman movie, you don't necessarily know where it's going beforehand. Reply

she's an oscar winner, be more choosy! Reply

40 years ago people were probably like "why is bette davis doing cheesy horror flicks?" Reply

That looks like a Plague Doctor in her book and a mask, too, so now I am kind of interested... Reply

Anjelica is an icon

even icons have dire moments

I shan't pay any mind to this project

I will however,

focus on her glorious contributions

particularly those

that have had a positive impact to me,

personally-



the Witches! the Addams Family! Buffalo '66! Ever After! Royal Tenenbaums! Material Girls!



love U Anjelica





I don't understand... Except for that Hollywood hates women, and even more so when they stop being 22 and ~perfect. Reply

I just got really confused because I thought this was a remake of the Are You Afraid of The Dark story about the girls in the woods who lost their whistles at camp. I think I need some coffee. Reply

I seem to remember reading that episode of AYAOTD is heavily inspired by the original Watcher in the Woods, but I could be wrong! Reply

lol watcher's woods! with the cannibal witches threatening to eat jewel staite! that would make a good movie tbh. Reply

I just watched Ever After, she's the g.o.a.t Reply

Anjelica sucks. Reading about her youth she seemed like a petulant brat who got where she was due to nepotism, plus all the Polanski stuff. Sorry about it, but I'm not too bent out of shape that she is relegated to lifetime.



Edited at 2017-07-19 03:13 pm (UTC)

"Not to mention literally walking in on Polanski drugging and raping an underage girl."



jesus f christ whaaaaaaaaaaaT Reply

Hey sorry I edited my comment cus I wasn't 100% sure about that exact statement's accuracy (not sure if she witnessed the drugging). She did walk in on Polanski and his victim in the hot tub together on the evening the assault occurred. She talks about it in her book, and Sam (the teen) wrote about seeing Anjelica that evening.



Anjelica on Roman

In the book, she seems not to put Polanski into the same abusive category as O’Neal. “Not at all,” she says. Did he remain a friend? “Oh yeah. I mean, I don’t see him, we don’t live in the same country. I really like Roman. He was a thoughtful… I never saw him be abusive in any way. Just the opposite. I saw him call the paramedics at a party when he noticed a girl who was acting oddly, and was concerned about her. My memories of Roman were always that he was a gentleman.”



Even more bullshit

She [Sam] said a woman -- later identified as Nicholson's then-girlfriend, Anjelica Huston -- came home and Polanski stopped briefly to talk to her through a crack in the door. "I got up and put my underwear on and started walking toward the door. . . . He sat me back down again. . . . Then he started to have intercourse with me again and then he just stopped."



Edited at 2017-07-19 03:29 pm (UTC)

Wow wow woooooow trash!!!! Reply

god this movie scared the shit out of me when I was a kid. Definitely NOT a kids movie, thanks Disney Reply

Doesn't look bad for a lifetime movie for the Halloween era. Also, obligatory:



that blue-grey filter over everything is awful. i love a good gothic horror, but this looks distinctly NOT good...and cheap, but that's probably a given for lifetime movies. Reply

why the fuck is this even being remade, the original is HORRIFYING! I can't believe my mom would let my sister and I watch this all the time, Bette Davis was so scary! Reply

I love the original. Disappointed it's a cheesy lifetime remake, though I'll watch it I'm sure Reply

this was my mom's favorite movie and she'd always show it to her 5thgrade class. Kids would get so scared haha. Reply

was this made specifically for lifetime? or just picked up because no one else would take it? Reply

i dont like that republican witch she has been cancellledT for some time now Reply

