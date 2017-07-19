Andrew Garfield Clarifies His "Gay Man" Comments
Andrew Garfield Clarifies His "Gay Man" Comments
following up this post
"That's of course not what I meant at all. That discussion was about this play and how deeply grateful I am that I get to work on something so profound. It's a love letter to the LGBTQ community. We were talking about, 'How do you prepare for something so important and big?' and basically I was saying, 'I dive in as fully as I possibly can.'"
"My longing is to serve and to keep the world spinning forward for the LGBTQ community in whatever way I'm meant to. It's important to a community that I feel so welcomed by. The intention in my comments was to speak to that, speak to my desire to play this part to the best of my ability and to fully immerse myself in a culture that I adore."
