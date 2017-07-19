July 19th, 2017, 09:35 am ms_mmelissa Poster for Proud Mary starring Taraji P. Henson The film opens January 18 and stars Taraji P. Henson as an assassin who develops maternal feelings towards a little boy.source Tagged: black celebrities, film poster, taraji p. henson Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5151 comments Add comment
(But despite being female, they still let her do the spy schtick, i.e. seducing the female mark at the bar (who turns out to be the Berlin operative she's supposed to work with) etc etc.
Edited at 2017-07-19 01:45 pm (UTC)
kthkxbye
This
Atomic Blonde (Charlize Theron)
Red Sparrow (JLaw) coming out March 2018