I love that poster tbh. I'll probably see that(& hope that everyone excited for Atomic Blonde go see this too) Reply

the atomic blonde poster and title just looks corny af to me. What's it about? Reply

From what I can remember: Charlize is a British spy who has to go to Berlin because other spies are being killed. She has to work with her ex to find the killer(s).



(But despite being female, they still let her do the spy schtick, i.e. seducing the female mark at the bar (who turns out to be the Berlin operative she's supposed to work with) etc etc. Reply

I love Taraji P. Henson so I'm definitely on board. Reply

oh hell YES



Edited at 2017-07-19 01:45 pm (UTC) Reply

now I'm singing Reply

I love this poster. Reply

I got hype off of this poster alone last night. I hope the trailer is good! Reply

stars Taraji P. Henson Yas! as an assassin YAAAAASSSSSSS! who develops maternal feelings towards a little boy. sigh. no. Reply

lmao mte Reply

I'm not thrilled with the last bit but for Action Taraji, I'm willing to put up with it. Reply

But she'll end up giving up her life or her life of killing for him. I'll still watch it (and then complain bitterly). Reply

Gloria looks Reply

LOL Reply

Lmao that was exactly me, omg. Reply

lmao mte Reply

an assassin who develops maternal feelings towards a little boy.



kthkxbye





Oh cool, what is this abo--kthkxbye Reply

I saw this last night. It feels like the project was announced not too long ago but yas to seeing Taraji in an action role. 👏🏾👏🏾 Reply

yess i'm here for this. can't wait for the trailer. Reply

Also, I wonder what sparked all of these female spy movies at about the same time:



This

Atomic Blonde (Charlize Theron)

Red Sparrow (JLaw) coming out March 2018 Reply

I think after Hunger Games Hollywood is finally figuring out that people want to see women in action movies and the spy genre has always been popular. Reply

Oh yeah, I think THG shook up Hollywood in a good way. Jyn from Rogue One gave a lot of people "Katniss ~~~innnn Spaaaaace!" vibes. Reply

The plot could go either way but I love Taraji so I'll see it. Reply

a good bday present Reply

she looks badass Reply

looks cool! eh about the plot. why can't women be badass assassins without all the motherly shit. same shit with kill bill. Reply

Because it's a Gloria remake, pretty much. Reply

