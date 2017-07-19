The häus of Poppy is struggling

we're all broke af there's no money to send you Reply

this meme is finally over Reply

What the fuck is that video. Reply

who Reply

His name is NAWT Titanic Sinclaire. Reply

It's Corey Mixter and he's actually an emotionally abusive bf from Michigan who wants to be Andy Warhol. Trash. Doesn't deserve anyone's money. Reply

wot. isnt she signed to Islad Def Jam, why is she asking us for money Reply

Before I watched it I thought it was a video of Poppy in drag. Reply

lmao they raised 18k for 1 music video. Reply

Kickstarters like this are honestly pathetic Reply

Agreed. If the record studios don't want to help you, don't bother. Reply

Pledge $1,000 or more

Titanic Reads Your Script on Camera

Titanic Sinclair will read any one-page-script* you send him on camera and upload it to his YouTube channel.

*Scripts must be within YouTube's Community Guidelines and one page maximum.

1 backer



Pledge $5,000 or more

A Documentary About You

Titanic Sinclair will write, produce, and direct a 5-minute long documentary specifically about you.

2 backers





??? Reply

Will Poppy appear in the documentary?



If so, I'd like to start a Kickstarter to donate $5000 to the Kickstarter. Reply

lol cult of poppy indeed. i do like her newest song tho Reply

Every song after her EP has sucked :( Reply

Sadly yes Reply

IA Reply

Hdu, Computer Boy is super cute. Reply

IA. What the hell? Even though I don't think Computer Boy is that bad. Reply

All the money they make from YouTube can't pay for this? Reply

It can. Since going super viral, they're gone to Japan at least twice and Titanic Sinclair is open that he does acid near daily. Maybe they need to allocate their funds better?? Reply

I wanted her too succeed. Oh well. Reply

I pray for the day the Illuminati Queen gets away from that skeezeball.



Now is your chance Poppy girl, RUN.I pray for the day the Illuminati Queen gets away from that skeezeball. Reply

She needs to dump him, making ambient fap videos for reddit weirds cannot be what she had in mind Reply

Nevermind. I see she is dating Titanic Sinclair. I thought maybe that was her real name.

Edited at 2017-07-19 03:48 pm (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-07-19 03:48 pm (UTC) Reply

