The häus of Poppy is struggling


The world's favourite Illuminati pop star is ready to release a major follow-up to her iconic bop Lowlife but sadly she has run out of coins. The mastermind behind That Poppy (Titanic Sinclair) uploaded a video to let the world now that they need money to release the music video for their next major release "Bleach Blonde Baby". You can check the kickstarter campaign here.


ONTD it's time to help our Illuminati queen.

