The häus of Poppy is struggling
The world's favourite Illuminati pop star is ready to release a major follow-up to her iconic bop Lowlife but sadly she has run out of coins. The mastermind behind That Poppy (Titanic Sinclair) uploaded a video to let the world now that they need money to release the music video for their next major release "Bleach Blonde Baby". You can check the kickstarter campaign here.
Before I watched it I thought it was a video of Poppy in drag.
Titanic Reads Your Script on Camera
Titanic Sinclair will read any one-page-script* you send him on camera and upload it to his YouTube channel.
*Scripts must be within YouTube's Community Guidelines and one page maximum.
1 backer
Pledge $5,000 or more
A Documentary About You
Titanic Sinclair will write, produce, and direct a 5-minute long documentary specifically about you.
2 backers
???
If so, I'd like to start a Kickstarter to donate $5000 to the Kickstarter.
I pray for the day the Illuminati Queen gets away from that skeezeball.
Edited at 2017-07-19 03:48 pm (UTC)