Shawn Mendes supports Jacquie Lee's new single



Shawn Mendes recently tweeted out the link to Jacquie's new single "Am I The Only One?" The song is about the ups and downs of her career, drugs and the isolation of modern-day life. It will appear on a new EP that is slated for release this summer. The video for "Am I The Only One" is expected to drop "soon."



