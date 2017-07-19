Shawn Mendes supports Jacquie Lee's new single
Shawn Mendes recently tweeted out the link to Jacquie's new single "Am I The Only One?" The song is about the ups and downs of her career, drugs and the isolation of modern-day life. It will appear on a new EP that is slated for release this summer. The video for "Am I The Only One" is expected to drop "soon."
. @jacquieleemusic https://t.co/4eJK7OjJQ2 !!!— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 16, 2017
Edited at 2017-07-19 03:46 pm (UTC)