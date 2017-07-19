Lana has the worst fans, shuts them down for leaking L4L

lmaoooooo





I can't stop laughing at the first tweet omg

Her responses are killing me for some reason. Is that how she always tweets?

I am a Hater



Lmaoo

Does she honestly believe that people are going to believe she hasn't touched her face?

I talk like her. Insane.

are these FR!?

didn't have a house to live in? for some reason I thought she was from a really wealthy family

that reminds me, gotta dl it 👀



Edited at 2017-07-19 01:38 pm (UTC)

iconic

lmfao

it this real?

yep

is Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortés) a Bop? yes.

lmao yesss

LOL I love her.

LMFAOOOO

truly iconique

bahahaha

I'm pretty sure Lana is a ONTDer

my favorite

Always makes me giggle.

Lmfao. That first tweet is funny.

lmao i laughed so hard when i saw that first tweet this morning

lol I just submitted the same post.



I'm a bad fan and downloaded it :X lol Reply

U little fucker.

same



same Reply

same but then i preordered bc billboard is expecting a 3-way battle between her, tyler and meek mill? what is 2017?

Buy Scum Fuck Flower Boy on iTunes

My Queen. My Queen.

I didn't know this side of her. Now stanning

omg

iconic. i'm "i'll pray for you kathi"

Brb printing my stan card out

Was just wondering what I should listen to while I get ready. Looks like it's LDR.

She didn't lie - lip fillers aren't surgery!

the kathi one always gets me lol

goddamn @ "i'll pray for you kathi" 😂

lmaooo the kathi one

sure you didn't fuck with your face, her dumb obvious lies preventing me from stanning lmfao just own it girl

So gracious with her time!

jesus

Hahahaha

lmao

haahahha tbf anything is better than "lanatics"

HAHAHAHAHA

haha it's pretty cute

YES

They should run with Little Fuckers. Its catchy and it works!

i love how deadpan she is

can we talk about dis bitch having last minute london show when i'm trying to save for a nice summer holiday??? smh

lmaoooo how do her fans keep getting a hold of all her shit?

mte her password is probably marilyn69 or s/t is2g. they've been leaking her shit for years......

Somebody should try reddress, daddy69 or palemoonlight

I know with this one, a store in Canada put them out last night.

Lmfao "u little fuckers" is killing me

i downloaded and immediately preordered, the album has duds but her songwriting is at its highest level omg queen



"13 beaches" "cherry" "heroin" and "get free" omg... and she really lets her features SHINE those songs would suck without them (except lust for life is good regardless) Reply

also "get free" sounds unfinished omfg imagine it gets even better???

Sis, if this leak came from the physical release, it for sure won't

