Lana has the worst fans, shuts them down for leaking L4L
U little fuckers— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) July 19, 2017
Better be— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) July 19, 2017
Lust for Life leaked a couple hours ago, and Lana called them out on Twitter. The album will be officially released on the 21st. The original link has been deleted but since this is the internet...
Her fans are truly the worst lmao the replies to her tweets...
ilh
Lmaoo
I'm pretty sure Lana is a ONTDer
I'm a bad fan and downloaded it :X lol
same
My Queen.
"13 beaches" "cherry" "heroin" and "get free" omg... and she really lets her features SHINE those songs would suck without them (except lust for life is good regardless)