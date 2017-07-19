H - Dunkirk 1

Lana has the worst fans, shuts them down for leaking L4L







Lust for Life leaked a couple hours ago, and Lana called them out on Twitter. The album will be officially released on the 21st. The original link has been deleted but since this is the internet...

source: 1 2
Her fans are truly the worst lmao the replies to her tweets...
