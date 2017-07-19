I wonder if Bryan Singer sent them anything Reply

Thread

Link

omg that gif is everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what in the actual fuck is your problem



don't you usually prefer screeching about how people are Problematic while pretending you're a Good Person yourself Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wait what I thought he was gay lol oop Reply

Thread

Link

I think that's because he was rumored to be preyed upon by brian singer



Allegedly



Although i think it was more about the actor who played pyro (which would make sense, since he dropped out of hollywood)



Edited at 2017-07-19 01:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He didn't drop out of Hollywood. He's the star of his own series and had a series before that as well... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aaron's character was gay on Warehouse 13 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did they name him tho Reply

Thread

Link

Oliver Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay that's not awful and I think Olly is a cute nickname Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've got an Oliver too, flawless taste obv. 👌 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww good for them. I've got 7 more weeks and it's so hard. I can't reeeeeally complain bc I've had like zero problems with me or with the baby but man, this part is really hard. Reply

Thread

Link

omg congrats, you're so close! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These are the longest weeks unfortunately, but you're almost there! They'll feel like forever right now but will be a blur looking back. Good luck with everything! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So cute! A couple weeks ago I was going into a Shoppers and this dude was standing outside with a stroller. I did a double-take as I walked past him and realized it was Aaron lol I was so impressed with myself for being able to differentiate between the two Reply

Thread

Link

I think they're pretty easy to tell apart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm good when they're side by side, but I do think it's impressive to know who's who when you're just seeing one of them and especially in a situation where you're just passing one quickly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On the fly though?? I've passed Shawn in the street a few times (pretty sure we live in the same neighborhood) and they look pretty damn similar - it was the smaller build that gave it away for me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not that I'll ever be in a situation where I'll need a sonogram in any way, shape or form, but even if I did I would much rather go with the old "this looks like a bean" ones instead of those freaky 3D ones... I don't need to know what a baby looks like until it's being birthed, thank you.



That being said, very happy for Shawn and his wife!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I'm not a big fan of the 3D ones either. I've only ever seen like one that I didn't find creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this Killjoys Ashmore? Congrats on his wrinkly baby! Reply

Thread

Link

No that's Aaron. Shawn is from X-Men. Aaron's baby just turned one last month. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is helpful. I feel like I need a Know Your Ashmores graphic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which one is the one with the supposed attitude problem? Shawn? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Diana <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats to them!!



his wife looks so young in the first pic. she also looks like drew barrymore's sis in the next pic. Reply

Thread

Link

She's 34 but definitely looks younger in that pic. I can sort of see the Drew thing too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwww, a baby



speaking of the other one, i finally got caught up on Killjoys and i'm super disappointed that they haven't done much emotionally w/ the fact that Johnny tried to kill someone? instead it was just "Johnny left bc his girlfriend died" and nothing about how he sees himself now Reply

Thread

Link