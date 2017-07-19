Shawn and Dana Ashmore welcome first child
Couldn't be more in love with my new baby boy and my incredible wife ❤️😍👶🏻
And with his brother Aaron, his wife Zoë and their daughter Esmé.
Source 1, 2
Congrats to them!
Couldn't be more in love with my new baby boy and my incredible wife ❤️😍👶🏻
don't you usually prefer screeching about how people are Problematic while pretending you're a Good Person yourself
Allegedly
Although i think it was more about the actor who played pyro (which would make sense, since he dropped out of hollywood)
Edited at 2017-07-19 01:19 pm (UTC)
That being said, very happy for Shawn and his wife!!!
his wife looks so young in the first pic. she also looks like drew barrymore's sis in the next pic.
speaking of the other one, i finally got caught up on Killjoys and i'm super disappointed that they haven't done much emotionally w/ the fact that Johnny tried to kill someone? instead it was just "Johnny left bc his girlfriend died" and nothing about how he sees himself now
also I got to see Leslie sing "Wait For It" live when he did some concerts with the Boston Pops and it was EVERYTHING