July 19th, 2017, 02:46 pm dynamite_state Global K-Pop Faves KARD Debut with 'Hola Hola' source: KARD YouTubeBrazil is already stanning this co-ed group! Are you?
also i love the reference to oh na na lmao
Also BM is ideal type.
Edited at 2017-07-19 02:23 pm (UTC)
I didn't know they were "global ambassadors" for LG that's awesome
They even ended up on national tv and got mocked by a popular old broadcaster.
And they've been marketed to South America in general for some time, they had a YouTube series of them reacting to popular latin music.
Plus their sound is not too different to said music, especially Rumor.
don't recall.mp3
Prefacing with "I bought the album!", wtf is this??
i was a bit scary as i didnt enjoy the hola hola on teaser butthe song is still good,
it does seems two songs together.
dont recall is my fave but they are giving consistent bop.