I've seen them live. It was a small venue, but still the crowd loved them. They're cute Reply

ugh jealous. San Francisco never seems to get the kpop I want to come here! they seem so fun live. Reply

i never doubted them but this song is FIRE, honestly im so happy theyre continuing to kill it



also i love the reference to oh na na lmao Reply

So glad Somin is not part of April anymore. I love her more every release.



Also BM is ideal type. Reply

Also, can we talk about how talented Twice are.



Reply

Don't do this in my post :( Reply

no @ half of them straining to hit notes that are within the same octaves! slay your vocal chords i guess



Edited at 2017-07-19 02:23 pm (UTC) Reply

this is the worst thing i've ever heard :/ Reply

omg girl i love twice but yikes @ this. Reply

Sunny Hill died so Kard could live! 😭 Reply

Lame. I was hoping they were coming out with a full album. Reply

Half an album is better than no album! #BuyHolaHolaOnItunes Reply

I think the songs not for me but it's still good!



I didn't know they were "global ambassadors" for LG that's awesome Reply

How did they get so many Brazilian fans omg I remember when oh nana came out and 90% of the comments on the video were in Portuguese Reply

doesnt Brazil just stan hard for anyone tho? Reply

They do, but their obsession with Kard is another level compared to other k-pop acts.



They even ended up on national tv and got mocked by a popular old broadcaster. Reply

BM's dad is from Brazil or BM has lived there at some point, don't recall.mp3

And they've been marketed to South America in general for some time, they had a YouTube series of them reacting to popular latin music.

Plus their sound is not too different to said music, especially Rumor. Reply

i see you;-) Reply

Not as good as Don't Recall but still cute. They literally have one good singer. Reply

Both the girls are good singers. Reply

this is their worst song tbh. rumor and don't recall >>> Reply

A FUCKING BOP THEY LITERALLY DID THAT, RELEASING BOP AFTER MOTHAFUCKN BOP!!! Reply

STAN TALENT STAN KARD Reply

lmfaooooo at them releasing the same song yet again... i was really ready to stan too because BM kinda looks like... fucken good but its just not happening... im happy for them that they have fans in south america but that doesnt really matter unless they buy the albums (which international fans never do) so um... have fun rising up the k2n charts.... Reply

Prefacing with "I bought the album!", wtf is this??

[HANTEO] @ 170719

KARD — #HolaHola 337 [1st day of sales] — Kpop Charts (@kpopchartsdata) July 19, 2017

lmaooo you didn't liePrefacing with "I bought the album!", wtf is this?? Reply

omg this song YES. BM is so fuckin fine.. god. This shit is good. Reply

