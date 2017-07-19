BBC Reveals Stars’ Salaries Amid Controversy Over Pay for Women




The public broadcaster was forced by the British government to publish the figures with names against them in its annual report, and as expected, the data showed that most of the big earners are men.


Chris Evans (£2,220,000 - £2,249,999) // Graham Norton (£850,000 - £899,999)
Claudia Winkelman (£450,000 - £449,000)

Gary Lineker (£1,750,000 - £1,799,999)
Sue Barker (£300,000 - £349,000)

Alex Jones (£400,000 - £449,000) // Derek Thompson (£350,000 - £399,999)
Amanda Mealing (£250,000 - £299,999)

Eddie Mair (£300,000 - £349,000)
Laura Kuenssberg, Victoria Derbyshire, Martha Kearney, and Mishal Husain (£200,000 - £249,000)


