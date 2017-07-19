BBC Reveals Stars’ Salaries Amid Controversy Over Pay for Women
The public broadcaster was forced by the British government to publish the figures with names against them in its annual report, and as expected, the data showed that most of the big earners are men.
- Radio & TV
Chris Evans (£2,220,000 - £2,249,999) // Graham Norton (£850,000 - £899,999)
Claudia Winkelman (£450,000 - £449,000)
- Sports category
Gary Lineker (£1,750,000 - £1,799,999)
Sue Barker (£300,000 - £349,000)
- Entertainment
Alex Jones (£400,000 - £449,000) // Derek Thompson (£350,000 - £399,999)
Amanda Mealing (£250,000 - £299,999)
- News and Current affairs
Eddie Mair (£300,000 - £349,000)
Laura Kuenssberg, Victoria Derbyshire, Martha Kearney, and Mishal Husain (£200,000 - £249,000)
not worth it tbh
And tbh he'd need to be paid more than ten times that per episode just as compensation for having to live in America.
But considering the type of crazy money being laid down, he should be on Chris Evans kinda cash.
They're all vastly overpaid tbh. The disparity is exactly what I'd expect from the BBC.
*small voice* I wonder who makes the most on EastEnders *small voice*
Laurie Brett (Jane Beale), Letitia Dean (Sharon Mitchell), Tameka Empson (Kim Fox), Linda Henry (Shirley Carter), Scott Maslen (Jack Branning), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale) and Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler) - £150,000 and £199,999
Stacey Fowler making less than Ian Beale is fucking insane.
"Why wouldn't everywhere just hire women then if they're cheaperrrrrrr"
idk the others sorry bye
also, alex jones is a woman
... are you implying someone LIKES that ginger twat?
I want to see more representation for my fellow minorities instead of another period drama, considering that we well fucking pay for it as well.
on the other hand, i'm really glad i didn't pay any license fee because what the fuck
I also did not expect Claudia Winkleman to make that much.. I mean.. for the Great British Sewing Bee..?
