BBC Reveals Stars’ Salaries Amid Controversy Over Pay for Women

Graham's worth every penny.

idk why he doesnt come to america where he'd get ten times that per episode

He likes the UK and this is enough?

bc then he'd have to live in america

not worth it tbh



not worth it tbh Reply

We don't deserve him.

not everyone wants to go to america.

If his life and home and friends are all in the UK and he is happy with his career here, then why move?



And tbh he'd need to be paid more than ten times that per episode just as compensation for having to live in America. Reply

Mte he's a treasure

He deserves more tbh

Ita. I really thought he'd be the highest paid. He's Mr BBC! He needs Chris Evans' agent clearly



Edited at 2017-07-19 04:16 pm (UTC)

mte none of us are worthy of him

ikr, like all the other men i'm over here like "wtf?!?!?!" And tbh not a single person there should be earning more than 150-200k a year other than Graham Norton.



But considering the type of crazy money being laid down, he should be on Chris Evans kinda cash. Reply

We had a similar controversy here in Holland, although it was slightly more about the amount. I dont know that much about these people but I assume they have a similar workload/position? because the differences are massive.

Goblin fucker Alex Jones?

if by goblin fucker you mean Welsh lady, then yes

I wouldn't give Laura Kuennsberg the steam off my shite.



They're all vastly overpaid tbh. The disparity is exactly what I'd expect from the BBC. Reply

I was really expecting Graham and Claudia to be making more than that. I wonder how the pay disparities at the other broadcasters are like (because from the BBC, this is almost expected)

*small voice* I wonder who makes the most on EastEnders *small voice*



*small voice* I wonder who makes the most on EastEnders *small voice* Reply

I wonder how much the channel 4 news team gets, esp considering it's reasonably diverse. I bet the women get muuuuch less than the men.

lbr jon snow probably gets more than everyone else put together

Same, I assumed that Graham would be making the most, not Chris Evans?!

Graham gets way more than that. The rest of his salary comes from the production company of his show, which ultimately is licence fee money. No hate on him though, as said before he's worth every penny...Chris Evans not so much!

Probably Danny Dyer lol

Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale) and Danny Dyer (Mick Carter) - £200,000 and £249,999 in the year to April 2017



Laurie Brett (Jane Beale), Letitia Dean (Sharon Mitchell), Tameka Empson (Kim Fox), Linda Henry (Shirley Carter), Scott Maslen (Jack Branning), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale) and Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler) - £150,000 and £199,999





Stacey Fowler making less than Ian Beale is fucking insane.

Edited at 2017-07-19 12:04 pm (UTC) but, but... THE PAY GAP IS A MYTH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!11

i've been watching this gif loop at least 10 times now trying to figure out what card game this is lmao

I thought it was Magic.

magic the gathering

"but it's illegal to pay people different amounts for the same jobbbbbbbb"

"Why wouldn't everywhere just hire women then if they're cheaperrrrrrr" Reply

This powerful colossus omg

why is this killing me lmao

U can pay Chris freakin Evans that much money but not spend 5p on renewing House of Fools? Okay

Chris Evans, wasn't he fired within the past year?

from a tv show.. he still has a radio show :/

graham deserves more



idk the others sorry bye Reply

i hope chris evans salary is v much reduced now. obviously there shouldn't be such a ridiculous pay gap between the genders but also he's way less relevant and well liked than graham anyway, and idk how his salary got so comparatively high considering graham is in so much bbc content on tv and radio. i guess we should just be glad those 3 car driving knobs from before aren't scraping away at the licence fee anymore.

also, alex jones is a woman



also, alex jones is a woman Reply

chris evans's salary is just obscene

"way less relevant and well liked"



... are you implying someone LIKES that ginger twat? Reply

ofc most of my twitter feed were complaining about how much they got paid, not one word about pay gap. fucking leftists, never change.

The very well-deserved pay gap controversy aside, what the fuck do they spend nearly 4 billion quid on a year?

I want to see more representation for my fellow minorities instead of another period drama, considering that we well fucking pay for it as well. Reply

dear god, wish trt (turkish government funded tv/radio) did a similar thing as well. we have a fucking tax for them on EVERYTHING (including cars, computers, smartphones without radios, and shower cabins with radios jfc) and none of their productions are as high quality as bbc's.

on the other hand, i'm really glad i didn't pay any license fee because what the fuck



on the other hand, i'm really glad i didn't pay any license fee because what the fuck Reply

Chris Evans is the worst.. he shouldn't be paid more than 2 quid..



I also did not expect Claudia Winkleman to make that much.. I mean.. for the Great British Sewing Bee..? Reply

Claudia also has Strictly and she's always involved in events like Children in Need. And she has a radio show.

Hers is the most expected to me, purely straight from her Strictly pay.

Strictly is their biggest show. What's suprises me is that she earns so much more than Tess whose actually been the presenter of Striclty for longer. I prefer Claudia to Tess but that suprised me.

Parent

It's the discrepancy between the BBC Breakfast presenters I can't get over...they do the same job, in fact the woman presenter has been there 10 years LONGER than the male one.

Edited at 2017-07-19 12:50 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-19 12:50 pm (UTC) Reply

And the fact that he is terrible and she's actually pretty good is shocking, I'm sure they'll try and say it's due to his sports show stuff but that shouldn't warrant that much of a difference.

Parent

