Keegan-Michael Key Resurrects Obama's Anger Translator Luther
- KMK talks about starring in Hamlet, as Horatio, currently at the Public Theater
- promotes new Netflix series, Friends From College, featuring a clip that the below gif is from
- resurrects Luther in a bit that includes an angry backwards cartwheel; his interview went so long that they cut the stand-up comedian out of the broadcast lol
I feel bad hating bc I used to stan for Ben and Kate 💀
And as good as he is with accents/dialects means that at least a part of his professional abilities was developed while he was in his marriage. So why the fuck does he have a problem supporting his ex?
He's too fucking smarmy by half. Oh! and he's dating again (another white woman). AND I heard that it was well-known that he was a party guy and cheated on his wife.
Don't @ me. It's a gossip site. I'm here to gossip.
NGL I watched for Fred Savage bc I loved The Wonder Years.
His ex wife was just fine when he was broke too. Of course, she was older than him by 10+ years, and a ~man has to upgrade, doncha know.
In other news I'm happy for Jordan Peele and Chelsea! a new bb boy! I know how terrified Jordan was of being a dad. His nightmare has just begun, because that kid is going to be funnier than both his parents, no doubt.
<3 TWY, tbh. Great show.
Oscar Isaac is getting phenomenal reviews. I love him.