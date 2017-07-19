Keegan-Michael Key Resurrects Obama's Anger Translator Luther



Also FYI it's #RussiaWeek on the Late Show and Stephen visits the pee tape room:

I expected it to be more over the top

I heard that new Netflix movie is fucking awful. Has anyone seen it yet? I really like KMK but I think I'll pass on it.

it looks really awful. And so so white.

It's unbearable to watch. I like a lot of the actors, but it's AWFUL.

Friends From College is getting a lot of bad reviews but I liked it and thought it and funny. I'd watch another season if it got renewed.

Me too. I don't get the hate. I found it pretty funny.

Same

Idk I liked his netflix show. Was more annoyed there were only 8 episodes.

Nat Faxon's teeth make no sense.

His face was the worst part of friends from college..

He legit looks like a preppie from the 80s. Honestly, idgi he went to prep schools and his teeth are this jacked up?



I feel bad hating bc I used to stan for Ben and Kate 💀

i didn't know he was in Friends from college. I'll watch it.

ugh. I'm kinda cancelling KMK for myself. He was married for 17 years and refuses to support his wife, who left her position in education (as a dialect coach) to move to LA with him.



And as good as he is with accents/dialects means that at least a part of his professional abilities was developed while he was in his marriage. So why the fuck does he have a problem supporting his ex?



He's too fucking smarmy by half. Oh! and he's dating again (another white woman). AND I heard that it was well-known that he was a party guy and cheated on his wife.



Don't @ me. It's a gossip site. I'm here to gossip.

So he's his character from Friends from College only not broke? I guess that's what attracted him to the character.



NGL I watched for Fred Savage bc I loved The Wonder Years.

lol, yeah, in the trailer I watched (for the netflix show) he was cheating on his wife with one of her friends. I.... just, no thanks.



His ex wife was just fine when he was broke too. Of course, she was older than him by 10+ years, and a ~man has to upgrade, doncha know.



In other news I'm happy for Jordan Peele and Chelsea! a new bb boy! I know how terrified Jordan was of being a dad. His nightmare has just begun, because that kid is going to be funnier than both his parents, no doubt.



<3 TWY, tbh. Great show.



men really ain't shit

god I really want to see Hamlet at the Public in September, but all the available tickets are for pairs ;_; I'm single af and can only pay for a single



Oscar Isaac is getting phenomenal reviews. I love him.

They only sell tickets in pairs? Wtf!

The show is sold out so the only tickets I can find are resellers and they're all sold in pairs. At least for September which is when I'm in nyc :(

His Luther character kills me omg

