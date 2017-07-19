gorl

Keegan-Michael Key Resurrects Obama's Anger Translator Luther



  • KMK talks about starring in Hamlet, as Horatio, currently at the Public Theater

  • promotes new Netflix series, Friends From College, featuring a clip that the below gif is from



  • resurrects Luther in a bit that includes an angry backwards cartwheel; his interview went so long that they cut the stand-up comedian out of the broadcast lol


source 1 2
