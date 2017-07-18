World of Dance: The Cuts





There were 15 acts left in World of Dance (5 from each division). After the cuts there will only be 6 acts left (the top 2 scorers from each division). In this episode the 2 acts going through from the junior division were decided. Misty Copeland was a guest judge. Two acts from the team divison will be shown. The rest of the acts and who makes it through will be in the next episode.











