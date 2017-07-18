World of Dance: The Cuts
There were 15 acts left in World of Dance (5 from each division). After the cuts there will only be 6 acts left (the top 2 scorers from each division). In this episode the 2 acts going through from the junior division were decided. Misty Copeland was a guest judge. Two acts from the team divison will be shown. The rest of the acts and who makes it through will be in the next episode.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
The Lab was robbed! They should have gone through instead of Diana. I can't believe she scored 92, while they only scored 86. And Jlo gave her a 94 and them an 84... Eva was great and I hope she wins the junior division over Diana. The show's production is terrible. There are only 15 acts left, yet Immabeast still got clipped???
How the judges are shown is a bit odd to me. It reminds me of the episode of Black Mirror "Fifteen Million Merrits" where it's all a fake studio. lol