i think he's stanning? he bought all the songs or else it'd say 69cents for fetish and $1.29 for the rest of them.

Shh don't bring logic into this post.

Lol

He's ugly and a likes Trump. DON'T BE NICE BY BRINGING LOGIC!

Ugh Not surprised -_- But I don't really follow the jobros (when they blew up I was college age) but does Nick support Trump? I lowkey have a crush on him and hope he's not complete trash.

Yeah, they just showed a rerun of the ep that Kevin was fired in Celebrity Apprentice. I hate it that he's a Trumpet, I love "Scandinavia" one of the few songs that he sang lead on JONAS :(

ew i did nawt know that sis. let me delete my comment rn

oh at him liking trump...of course he does.

Lmao, bravo on that slick shade, I cannot believe no one caught it

Actually, Malibu is the one that was discounted weeks ago and then started climbing again.



Edited at 2017-07-19 10:31 am (UTC)

I can't embed so deal with it.



This made me lol way more than it should....

Don't care for Nick Jonas but I'm kind of happy for Demi, I prefer Selena's new song overall but I always seem to cheer for the underdog.

True, it's always fun to cheer for the underdog no matter the situation

o man i literally forgot about him!!



i think he's being genuinely nice lol, it looks like he bought all the songs Reply

LMAO

Lol I want the handles to break and 🐍 come slithering after that ONTDer envisioned this.

bit i'm shook! she's going for the kill

Holy shit even as a snake lover this gif is giving me nightmares.

I fucking snorted, hahaha!

Kev plz

which song of these is the best? I only want to try to listen to one of them

listen here





Edited at 2017-07-19 05:43 am (UTC) malibulisten here https://youtu.be/en2D_5TzXCA

PROMOTE HA!

biiitch i thought this was gonna be cuttothefeeling.m4a

tbh I love Bad Liar, it's a cool song to go out on a walk under the sun~

I would say Malibu, bad liar is ok but that's not Selena. Demi's sounds outdated imo

Malibu imo

Fetish is the most tolerable.



I think they're all poor efforts from each artist and they have released better. Reply

Fetish

i hate that i like fetish

Give them all a shot except malibu

Bad Liar is art

Fetish is generic & trendy but it works (that prechorus!!!)

Sorry Not Sorry is also generic & trendy but the chorus is just Demi screeching (she has no idea what the fuck she's doing as a popstar/musician)

Malibu is whatever, a weak comeback



Edited at 2017-07-19 06:55 am (UTC)

Definitely NOT Malibu like omg at these suggestions

FETISH >>>>>>>>

Malibu > everything else

bad liar tbh but i also love malibu

ignore all the ppl with bad taste saying malibu...fetish is the best of the bunch.

malibu

Listen to them and choose.



I'd say Fetish, Bad Liar, Malibu, then Sorry Not Sorry Reply

Malibu

I enjoy Bad Liar and that came as a shock to me. You just gotta listen and then you'll know.

is she getting ready for ha debut?

Lol Oh, Rosie! That was such a random appearance on RHONJ.

I can't embed so deal with it.



You tell 'em, OP!

isn't it more work to screencap, upload and then embed here than to just copy the twitter embed code? 🤔

No.



nO.



NO.



N

O. Reply

ok ok

its crazy to me how fast the jonas brothers came and went

right?? but I actually like some of DNCE's songs

Justin Bieber demolished them its so weird

Remember when this happened

Seaux Hawt.

honestly life was so simple then

Came looking for this, thx

at trump soho no less

I'm impressed that Demi has managed to stay in the top 10 this long. I like the song.

