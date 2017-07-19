July 19th, 2017, 01:28 am missmandy06 Kevin Jonas thinks this is 'Really Interesting and Amazing' Is he being nice or shady? I can't embed so deal with it. Source Tagged: demi lovato, jonas brothers, miley cyrus, selena gomez, slow news day Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9595 comments Add comment
This made me lol way more than it should....
i think he's being genuinely nice lol, it looks like he bought all the songs
listen here https://youtu.be/en2D_5TzXCA
I think they're all poor efforts from each artist and they have released better.
Fetish is generic & trendy but it works (that prechorus!!!)
Sorry Not Sorry is also generic & trendy but the chorus is just Demi screeching (she has no idea what the fuck she's doing as a popstar/musician)
Malibu is whatever, a weak comeback
I'd say Fetish, Bad Liar, Malibu, then Sorry Not Sorry
I enjoy Bad Liar and that came as a shock to me. You just gotta listen and then you'll know.
You tell 'em, OP!
