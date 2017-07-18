Why is Herman Cain's Site Covered in Random Twin Peaks Stills?





who could forget herman cain Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO i can't handle this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now I can't stop giggling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this fucking gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good ol' black walnut. lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha this gif gets me every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I was just thinking of him today. Reply

Thread

Link

He has a radio show in Atlanta (and probably elsewhere *shrugs*) and the election segment was called PRAY - Presidential Race Analysis, Y'all. -___- Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The "Y'all" takes me out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao this is incredible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I snorted, noooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Strangely relatable.... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so sleepy, i had to read this post a couple times. I should go to bed and stop stress eating.



to answer your question I think i'd use Star Trek or kdrama stills Reply

Thread

Link

I run my work's twitter/Facebook/instagram and I always post the most ridiculous books we've been donated to promote our lending library. Examples: Bitter with Baggage Seeks Same, The Natural Superiority of Women, Porterhouse Major. Reply

Thread

Link









and this







and this







and this







and who can forget



The 2012 election was such a trip between thisand thisand thisand thisand who can forget Reply

Thread

Link

I still find myself saying "gotta go grab my binders full of women" at least once a month for various different reasons.



2012 was a simpler time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to go back to this time...



2016 stole a little bit of my soul Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





also, there was this beautiful photo of Rick Santorum at a black church









Edited at 2017-07-19 06:39 am (UTC) good times, good timesalso, there was this beautiful photo of Rick Santorum at a black church Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the artistry of this still image is inspiring to me. it tells so many stories that need to be heard, but santorum's least of all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone's expressions are killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a thing of beauty. I especially love the woman fanning the child on the left lmao poor bb can't handle the idiocy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CRYING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe things got to a point post-election when people were rooting for Mittens to become President (Not that i blame them) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss these sweet summer child days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please don't taint the good Twin Peaks this way Reply

Thread

Link