The Challenge XXX 30x01
The players think they are playing for $350,000 but are actually playing for 1 million dollars.
CT has passport issues, can't enter Colombia.
Ashley M decides to leave the house.
Challenge: The Purge
Eliminating 6 players, last 3 women and last 3 men.
3 rounds
1st round - first 4 men and 4 women are safe, roll barrels to finish line.
2nd round - 2 teams - carry the cannons to the finish line, team to cross finish line is safe.
3rd round - grab cannon balls, take cannon to finish line, shoot cannon. the first man and woman get to choose the eliminated players.
Cory eliminates
Devin
Shane
Darrell
Jenna eliminates
Simone
Amanda
LaToya
Unknown to the safe players, the eliminated players are taken to the Redemption House.
sources
me, castpics, twitter
Of course Ashley has a meltdown but I didn't expect first episode... like... ask the 14 other women in the house to borrow a sports bra
I legit gasped when I saw Cory eliminated Darrell. Praise Jesus Ashley & Amanda are already gone. Fucking can't stand those two.
Edited at 2017-07-19 04:32 am (UTC)
Plus this elimination system was such bs, they should've made the three people battle it out, not just have one person choose who stays, that's ridiculous.