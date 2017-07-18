Angelina Jolie

The Challenge XXX 30x01




The players think they are playing for $350,000 but are actually playing for 1 million dollars.

CT has passport issues, can't enter Colombia.
Ashley M decides to leave the house.

Challenge: The Purge

Eliminating 6 players, last 3 women and last 3 men.

3 rounds
1st round - first 4 men and 4 women are safe, roll barrels to finish line.
2nd round - 2 teams - carry the cannons to the finish line, team to cross finish line is safe.
3rd round - grab cannon balls, take cannon to finish line, shoot cannon. the first man and woman get to choose the eliminated players.


Cory eliminates
Devin

Shane

Darrell


Jenna eliminates
Simone

Amanda

LaToya


Unknown to the safe players, the eliminated players are taken to the Redemption House.


sources
me, castpics, twitter
