The Challenge XXX 30x01

So many irrelevant people!



Of course Ashley has a meltdown but I didn't expect first episode... like... ask the 14 other women in the house to borrow a sports bra Reply

yeah that was so dumb/weird, maybe there was something else going on and she just used this as an excuse? Reply

I'm surprised production allowed someone to have passport problems. I figured they would've taken care of everything.



I legit gasped when I saw Cory eliminated Darrell. Praise Jesus Ashley & Amanda are already gone. Fucking can't stand those two.



Edited at 2017-07-19 04:32 am (UTC) Reply

I will take as little of those too as possible on my tv. Throw in Simone as well. Reply

i'm actually surprised ashley left this time Reply

She already won her money last season Reply

i was salty for latoya and darrell. lmaooo at ashley leaving, good riddance bbgirl. Reply

so i kept staring at tj trying to figure out why he looked different. he wasn't wearing a hat. Reply

I used to be into these challenges, but Johnny Bananas is repulsive and it bums me out that so many of these dolts want to work with him and further his game :/ Reply

I concur. I just cannot care anymore about these garbage people. Reply

Oh. I guess I don't care so much we have ps vue now and therefore no mtv. Reply

There is already a new season?? I feel like the last season ended like a month ago lol Reply

champs vs pros special ended in june and season 29 invasion of the champions ended in may Reply

lol at Corey being diq shamed by Aneesa. Reply

Oh aneesa is on this season? Yass Reply

Sad about Darrell :/

Plus this elimination system was such bs, they should've made the three people battle it out, not just have one person choose who stays, that's ridiculous. Reply

I hate Tony but he brings the drama Reply

Losing Latoya and Darrell (seriously what in the fucking hell. Embarrassing tbh) first go is BULLSHIT. I'll struggle to care now tbh. Reply

SAME Reply

