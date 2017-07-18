First trailer for Howard Ashman documentary arrives

Nope, that's ok documentary, I don't need my feelings. Reply

Omg I remember it saying 'He gave a mermaid her voice and a beast his soul' RIP Howard Ashman on my Aladdin music cassette jacket.

That's also the special dedication during the end credits of B&tB

Link

Howard Ashman had such a gift with words. Those Disney lyrics really helped expand my vocabulary as a child.

Wow, that bit where they talk about him having AIDS and how he translates that into a song, this is probably one of the songs in Beauty and the Beast...

This made me both nostalgic and emotional :(

Paige is so pretty

You can see how Disney (as in, Disney people like Alan and the directors etc) is still so thankful to Howard, because they don't let his memory die. It's honest endearing.

It was so heartwarming to hear how much Alan still thinks of Howard. UGH. So many tears.

Link

I went to the Alan Menken concert too OP, my heart was breaking from the beginning with the story behind the Prince Ali song. I was blown away by how great it was. :*

ahhh yay im so glad you liked it! i legit started tearing up 5 minutes in and then was all-out sobbing during the song about his and howard's friends succumbing to AIDS

Link

No doubt I'll watch this and cry. :(

I wish I could have gone to D23! A couple of years ago Menken did a benefit concert for some wealthy school in the city and through a friend of a friend I got to go. It was so amazing to see/ hear him in person. Both he and Ashman created the songs to so many of our childhoods. This documentary is definitely going to be a tear jerker :(

Childhood hero :')

ugh, this made me tear up.



what a ridiculously talented person he was.

Waking Sleeping Beauty absolutely wrecked me, so I'm sure this will, too.

I hope you had fun at d23, OP! I'm so upset I missed this year. Reply

OMG Waking Sleeping Beauty is SO GOOD - like, not only is it a fascinating look at Disney in the '90s with the whole animation resurgence, but it's an amazing character study of egos lol



I'm sorry you missed D23! It was a long weekend (I had to work it) but tbh it was all worth it due to the Alan Menken concert! Reply

Link

this looks great, fuck me up disney

OP, I'm so jealous you got to see Menken perform, what an incredible experience!



My period is rearin' to go and I know this trailer is going to send me into a puddle of emotions, but HERE I GO Reply

If you ever have a chance to see him live you should definitely go. It seems like he performs at every D23, so if you're into Disney you might consider going in 2 years.

Have you watched "Waking Sleeping Beauty"? SO GOOD! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!



Have you watched "Waking Sleeping Beauty"? SO GOOD! HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Reply

Link

Tearing up rn

I miss him immensely. What a talent. :(

To our friend Howard,



Who gave a mermaid her voice and a Beast his soul.



We will be forever grateful.







Edited at 2017-07-19 05:33 am (UTC) Reply

Oh, wow! I knew Hahn said he was working on a Howard Ashman documentary, but I thought it was still in the conceptual phase - I didn't realize it was far enough along for a trailer.

I love Ashman's work and I'll probably be sobbing through this movie.



I love Ashman's work and I'll probably be sobbing through this movie. Reply

i can't believe how many broadway talents were lost to AIDS, it's such a shame

