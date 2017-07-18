First trailer for Howard Ashman documentary arrives
Don Hahn (producer of Beauty and the Beast, Waking Sleeping Beauty) released the trailer for his upcoming documentary about Howard Ashman, the lyricist who helped bring about the Disney Renaissance in the '90s. With his songwriting partner Alan Menken, Ashman gave us classics like "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Beauty and the Beast," "Friend Like Me," and many more. Ashman died of AIDS in 1991.source.
Guys, I saw Alan Menken perform at D23 and it was incredible. He talked about Howard and dedicated the last song of the night to him. ; _ ;
what a ridiculously talented person he was.
I hope you had fun at d23, OP! I'm so upset I missed this year.
I'm sorry you missed D23! It was a long weekend (I had to work it) but tbh it was all worth it due to the Alan Menken concert!
My period is rearin' to go and I know this trailer is going to send me into a puddle of emotions, but HERE I GO
Have you watched "Waking Sleeping Beauty"? SO GOOD! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
Who gave a mermaid her voice and a Beast his soul.
We will be forever grateful.
Edited at 2017-07-19 05:33 am (UTC)
I love Ashman's work and I'll probably be sobbing through this movie.