First trailer for Howard Ashman documentary arrives


Don Hahn (producer of Beauty and the Beast, Waking Sleeping Beauty) released the trailer for his upcoming documentary about Howard Ashman, the lyricist who helped bring about the Disney Renaissance in the '90s. With his songwriting partner Alan Menken, Ashman gave us classics like "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Beauty and the Beast," "Friend Like Me," and many more. Ashman died of AIDS in 1991.

Guys, I saw Alan Menken perform at D23 and it was incredible. He talked about Howard and dedicated the last song of the night to him. ; _ ;
