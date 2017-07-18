bflowleather

Liam Payne Talks Charlie Puth Collaboration



Lime on Charlie: "Does anybody like Charlie Puth? He’s a very good friend of mine and he may have a song coming at some point, so we’ll see what happens."

Puth also recently spoke about Lime in an interview saying he texts Puth a lot of emojis like peanut and eggplant emojis. hmmmmT.


what the fu*k Charlie?

ONTD, do you think Charlie added Liam to Charlie and Shawn's exchange of gym selfies?

Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
