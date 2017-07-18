Liam Payne Talks Charlie Puth Collaboration
Liam Payne teases Charlie Puth collaboration - https://t.co/3NvDhKv8VY pic.twitter.com/FprMLZjgtJ— ZapGossip (@ZapGossip) July 17, 2017
Lime on Charlie: "Does anybody like Charlie Puth? He’s a very good friend of mine and he may have a song coming at some point, so we’ll see what happens."
Puth also recently spoke about Lime in an interview saying he texts Puth a lot of emojis like peanut and eggplant emojis. hmmmmT.
NEW || @charlieputh talking to @Wild949 about Liam and their single together 👀🎶 (11/7) pic.twitter.com/mNtwXCeJGt— Liam & Cheryl (@CheriamNews) July 12, 2017
what the fu*k Charlie?
ONTD, do you think Charlie added Liam to Charlie and Shawn's exchange of gym selfies?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
