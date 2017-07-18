I wonder whereis at.... I kinda wasn't feeling the episode as much. The montage part of the episode went on too fucking long and was too repetitive (reminded me of the episode with the montage for the Saint of killers), it could have been done in less time. And I get it's a character flaw, but Jesse stringing a guy up because he was with Tulip when they were broken up? Cassidy being all 'if someone touched my girl?' Fuck off both of you and your possessiveness.I kinda felt bad for Viktor in the end, when the Saint got him. But I've really not been here for the Saint's killing spree and how many innocent people get hurt (Viktor isn't innocent, but others were).