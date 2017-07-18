July 18th, 2017, 10:41 pm ohofkors Promo + Sneak Peek of Preacher S02E06 - Sokosha The Saint of Killers tries to get the drop on Jesse during breakfast. Don’t miss the next episode of Preacher, Monday, July 24 at 9/8c.Sources: [1] [2] Tagged: dominic cooper, preacher (amc), television, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 99 comments Add comment
all i know is tulip breaks my heart. she's clearly strong af, stronger than all of them, but god, she's dealt with so much abuse from jesse. i know cassidy's also a piece of shit (even though i love him and he's my fave and breaks my heart) but i still want tulip and cassidy to wind up together.
it was sad and all that jesse was trying for a baby while tulip was still on BC and i know i was supposed to feel bad for him or whatever but i just...didn't. oh well, asshole.
poor tulip. :/ and poor her husband what's his name.
... I kinda wasn't feeling the episode as much. The montage part of the episode went on too fucking long and was too repetitive (reminded me of the episode with the montage for the Saint of killers), it could have been done in less time. And I get it's a character flaw, but Jesse stringing a guy up because he was with Tulip when they were broken up? Cassidy being all 'if someone touched my girl?' Fuck off both of you and your possessiveness.
I kinda felt bad for Viktor in the end, when the Saint got him. But I've really not been here for the Saint's killing spree and how many innocent people get hurt (Viktor isn't innocent, but others were).