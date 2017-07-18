Naomi Watts Dating Her G*psy Costar Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Is Dating Her Gypsy Costar Billy Crudup https://t.co/e6epL8nOOL— People Magazine (@people) July 18, 2017
- they were spotted strolling in New York City and a source confirms it

she could do better
Lol! That's funny because every time his name pops up I immediately know who his cheating ass is.
Speaking of Gypsy, I feel I'm alone in finding the series so intriguing. Most people I talked to said it was boring with no plot. But I can respect any show revolving around a woman, esp older, and her sexuality. Plus I'm a psych major so lol.
I didn't even know she and Liev had split up.
Just go back to the doing the MasterCard commercials.
Maybe that ugly cry face is enough.
And I got Claire Danes.
Girl needs to love herself.
It all started with Inventing the Abbotts 😍
I still think he's goodlooking even tho I know he has issues lol
Still haven't seen the show. As a therapist, the show looks like it would give me anxiety lol. Like girl...what are you doing?...