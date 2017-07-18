......isn't he the guy who left his pregnant wife for the Homeland chick



Yes, justice for Mary Louise!!!

They were engaged, but yeah, Mary-Louise Parker was 6 months pregnant with Billy's child when he dumped her for Claire

Oh yeah, I was staring at that pic trying to remember what bullshit I remembered him by.

Lol same, I knew he was somehow shady.

Lol! That's funny because every time his name pops up I immediately know who his cheating ass is.

yeah the story about breaking down in a cab after he left her was crushing to read, even if it was published years later

yeah that was so fucked up

She must know he's a POS and I side-eye her for giving him the time of day.

Ew, Naomi, he's a sleaze and aged like crap. Do better

She deserves better.



Speaking of Gypsy, I feel I'm alone in finding the series so intriguing. Most people I talked to said it was boring with no plot. But I can respect any show revolving around a woman, esp older, and her sexuality. Plus I'm a psych major so lol. Reply

I didn't find it boring and the chemistry between her and whoever played Sidney was really good. Overall it was a solid watch, like I'd re-watch it.

Agreed. I'd be interested in seeing another season of her and Sidney together, fully and what becomes of the relationship. Or if Gene's feelings for her were even real.

Parent

is she stalking clients?

i thought it was sexy and intriguing in moments, but the quality of the writing itself is questionable. boring and having no plot isn't the problem though, by any stretch.

i did too. also the slowness worked for that type of character ~craziness on the inside~ reveal tbh

mess

Did you make that Lil' Poundcake icon or get it somewhere? I want one of the puppet so badly.

I made it!

I didn't even know she and Liev had split up.

many don't remember it because they announced they split a day after Angie filled for divorce from Brad



Edited at 2017-07-19 03:03 am (UTC)

there were seperation rumors for years before they confirmed their split.

idky i always get liev and that guy married to maggie g confused...

Me too! And one of the husbands had constant cheating rumors and I still can't remember which.

Same

I always had a crush on him until he left Mary Louise Parker. And of course Claire left him for Hugh Dancy, so I love that karma.

Just go back to the doing the MasterCard commercials.



Just go back to the doing the MasterCard commercials. Reply

Just waiting for that Claire karma.



Maybe that ugly cry face is enough.



Edited at 2017-07-19 03:00 am (UTC)

lmao it kills me because I love Stardust but I can't fucking stand her, she almost ruins the movie for me. Especially when they first looked at people like Jessica Alba and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

And I got Claire Danes.



And I got Claire Danes. Reply

Tell it, Nancy.

fr

She deserves all the best, tbh. hope she's doing well <3

So she went from a rumored cheater to a confirmed cheater.

Girl needs to love herself.



Girl needs to love herself. Reply

Only thing I have to say is he was really good in Sleepers since the other two movies I've seen him in (The Good Shepherd & Spotlight) I can't remember him or his characters

Aw man, Sleepers was devastating to watch but so so good.

NAOMI HE IS PROBLEMATIC!

lmao this comment is killing me

Lol same

is this an anna and the king gif??

Ew wtf girl???

good for them. important question: will this sad old people dating buzz get me a g**** season 2?

girl I hope so

I'll never stop thirsting for that Dr. Manhattan dick.

It all started with Inventing the Abbotts 😍 Reply

I loved him in watchmen



I still think he's goodlooking even tho I know he has issues lol Reply

I talk shit because of how he left Mary Louise Parker, but damn he is a pretty decent actor compared to most of these bland white guys. He really was amazing in Watchmen.

I still find him very attractive in his earlier work, can't lie.

Eww he's gross.



Still haven't seen the show. As a therapist, the show looks like it would give me anxiety lol. Like girl...what are you doing?... Reply

lol it probably would, I'm not even a therapist and there were many times I was all ~oh no baby what is you doing~ at her.

lmfao right. esp when she'd have a moment of clarity and be like "wtf am i doing" and then i'd be like "IDK WHAT /ARE/ YOU DOING" and then she'd just go ahead and do it and it's even more "girl no what are you doooing"

