Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Season 4 Supertrailer

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Recently wrapped up its 6th season- and things aren't looking good for the Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez.



But with the end of LHHATL, comes a new season of the Hollywood franchise- and it's looking to make up for the lackluster season of LHHATL.



Notable additions include K. Michelle Keyshia Cole, her baby daddy Booby, and Brooke Valentine (known for her 2005 summer hit "Girl Fight")

Other additions include AD Diggs (Moniece's girlfriend), Alexis Sky, Chanel West Coast, and some other flops including some fighting gheighs...

This season looks so good! I love Keyshia (knee high boots and all) and Brooke has had a special place in my heart since I laid eyes on the "Girl Fight" music video on BET 12 years ago- around the same time they kept playing Teairra Mari's "Make her Feel Good" and "No Daddy". The music from the Summer of 2005 was so lit!!!!!
