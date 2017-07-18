Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Season 4 Supertrailer
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Recently wrapped up its 6th season- and things aren't looking good for the Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez.
But with the end of LHHATL, comes a new season of the Hollywood franchise- and it's looking to make up for the lackluster season of LHHATL.
Notable additions include
K. Michelle Keyshia Cole, her baby daddy Booby, and Brooke Valentine (known for her 2005 summer hit "Girl Fight")
Other additions include AD Diggs (Moniece's girlfriend), Alexis Sky, Chanel West Coast, and some other flops including some fighting gheighs...
Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuPrVI3
KKKQ
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiGAhe3
oUns&t=253s
This season looks so good! I love Keyshia (knee high boots and all) and Brooke has had a special place in my heart since I laid eyes on the "Girl Fight" music video on BET 12 years ago- around the same time they kept playing Teairra Mari's "Make her Feel Good" and "No Daddy". The music from the Summer of 2005 was so lit!!!!!
Lol, you got that right about flops.
They did a special on the Hollywood one and they kept calling the people celebrity/stars and I was like bitch where?!?!
And for a minute there I thought she was changing because of the baby. Guess I was wrong.
But oh heck yeah at Keyshia and Brooke<3
Chanel West Coast??? WHY???
I read the name and still didn't compute that it was the girl from ridiculous. I don't get it either.
I'm hoping that Safaree gives us more gifs. I dunno why Princess is in a rush to have kids. Actually, he's I do. More reason to believe she'll have Day on lock. Good luck with that, girl. I'm ready for Hollywood.
I wish we could have discussion posts about the LHH series but ONTD isn't the audience for that.
I hope Chanel gets beat up. I am so tired of white girls from the bay thinking they are about anything other than bullshit. You dont have hands and you never have.
Anyway, I prefer Hollywood to ATL now. I love Safaree,Nikki and even Monique. Hell Fizz and Ray J are funny too.
EDIT: Oh, and they had me at Keyshia Cole for the new Hollywood season. That woman is a mess and a half and is perfect for this triflin but I can never let her go her for giving me ALBUMS back in the day. Me struggling to sing "Love" as she struggled right along with me is a cherished memory of my teen years.
2. I'm sick of the bad wigs, weaves, parts, and lace frontals. Y'all have too many connections to be on tv looking like you just got done shooting a V for Vivica by Vivica Fox Luxury Wig Collection campaign ad.
Lmao at the Vivica drag.