Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Season 4 Supertrailer

Lol, you got that right about flops.



They did a special on the Hollywood one and they kept calling the people celebrity/stars and I was like bitch where?!?!



Edited at 2017-07-19 02:34 am (UTC)

Joseline is such a fucking mess. I cant believe i ever liked her.

And for a minute there I thought she was changing because of the baby. Guess I was wrong.

Thread



She was an entertaining mess at first and collected all the judgmental folks but she is far too gross.

Thread



I fell off of LHHH last season but that trailer looks legit

Atlanta was a bore, but Hollywood looks interesting. I didn't finish watching last season but I'm gonna tune in for this one

Is this show good/where can I watch it

Chanel West Coast??? WHY??? Why ruin this show with that trash



But oh heck yeah at Keyshia and Brooke<3



Edited at 2017-07-19 03:22 am (UTC)

Chanel West Coast??? WHY???

I read the name and still didn't compute that it was the girl from ridiculous. I don't get it either.

Thread



hm, trailer was meh tbh. but as always, i will still be watching lmao.

I'm hoping that Safaree gives us more gifs. I dunno why Princess is in a rush to have kids. Actually, he's I do. More reason to believe she'll have Day on lock. Good luck with that, girl. I'm ready for Hollywood.



I'm hoping that Safaree gives us more gifs. I dunno why Princess is in a rush to have kids. Actually, he's I do. More reason to believe she'll have Day on lock. Good luck with that, girl. I'm ready for Hollywood.

I wish we could have discussion posts about the LHH series but ONTD isn't the audience for that. Joseline is gonna find herself stripping again in no time. Sure, she will be paid for club appearances, but for now long, especially with her disgusting, over-the-top attitude and accusations? #TeamBonnieBella So sorry for that girl. She's going to need it. I just wish they would hurry up and give us the damn paternity test results for Kirk. I get dragging it out but enough already.I'm hoping that Safaree gives us more gifs. I dunno why Princess is in a rush to have kids. Actually, he's I do. More reason to believe she'll have Day on lock. Good luck with that, girl. I'm ready for Hollywood.I wish we could have discussion posts about the LHH series but ONTD isn't the audience for that.

I hope Chanel gets beat up. I am so tired of white girls from the bay thinking they are about anything other than bullshit. You dont have hands and you never have.

Anyway, I prefer Hollywood to ATL now. I love Safaree,Nikki and even Monique. Hell Fizz and Ray J are funny too.

She's from LA. The bay don't claim her.

Thread



I wonder if Joseline ever looks at Cardi B's come up and just stews about it. Cardi was on 1 season, hustled her ass off and now has a viable hip hop career. Joseline has been on 6 fuckin' seasons, "married" a producer and I still haven't heard a damn thing from her musically. Granted, I feel blessed about that, but still.



EDIT: Oh, and they had me at Keyshia Cole for the new Hollywood season. That woman is a mess and a half and is perfect for this triflin but I can never let her go her for giving me ALBUMS back in the day. Me struggling to sing "Love" as she struggled right along with me is a cherished memory of my teen years.



Edited at 2017-07-19 04:03 am (UTC)

Lol shes def mad at cardi

Thread



1. Nikki, PLEASE stop with the bad plastic surgery. It's upsetting me and my homegirls.

2. I'm sick of the bad wigs, weaves, parts, and lace frontals. Y'all have too many connections to be on tv looking like you just got done shooting a V for Vivica by Vivica Fox Luxury Wig Collection campaign ad.

Lmao at the Vivica drag.

Thread



