Troian Bellisario's film about her struggle with Anorexia is now available on VOD & iTunes
Written by and Starring: Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars)
Synopsis: Olivia (Troian Bellisario) and Matthew Grey (Tom Felton), are 18-year-old twins born into a world of privilege and high expectations. There are almost no boundaries between them; even their dreams are connected. As the twins prepare for their last year of school together, an unexpected tragedy splits them apart, leaving the one survivor to learn how to live without their other half - or test how far they are willing to go to bring them back.
From Troian's Instagram today:
The day is here @feedthemovie Is available to watch in the US (link in bio)! I am so grateful to the incredibly talented cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream a reality. Thank you for your work, for your support and for the beautiful memories I will always cherish. I know that this is a complicated film (it could potentially trigger some people so I hope you take the time to assess if you want to watch it or feel ready to watch it.) But hopefully it starts a conversation that I think is important to have. Hopefully it inspires connection and understanding. And hopefully you enjoy watching it. I have loved making it and I'm so grateful I get to share it with you now. Xx T
Note from OP: As someone who is about a year into recovery from an ED, this was hard to watch because it was so fucking real and true when it came what my ED voice sounds like. Please consider how it will affect you before watching.
The Good -
1) Did not glamorize it like To The Bone
2) Never a sense of comedy
3) Ending that is very true to recovery
4) Focus was not on food, but on control
5) Really showed the ED voice in the painful truth
6) Showed treatment as terrifying as it really is
The Bad -
1) Toooo many shots of Troian's body. Will definitely trigger people
2) I felt too much blame was put on her family, even though that is a common stressor for many with EDs.
If anyone wants to ask/PM any questions/concerns they have about watching, please feel free.
i'd like to watch this film. sounds much better than ttb
There's a lot more going on with this plot than I expected.
I hope to see more things about ED being made, because I feel that is under-discussed and misunderstood by the majority of the world. I also hope to see a male example at some point too, since people seem to think it's a female-only thing.
