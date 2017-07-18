Troian Bellisario's film about her struggle with Anorexia is now available on VOD & iTunes

Does she still post on her LJ Reply

She deleted it a long time ago. Does anyone remember what the username was? There were some screencaps floating around. Reply

Something garden. Dreaming in the garden or something Reply

sleepinthegardn



like her twitter/IG...she had some, er, interesting thoughts there Reply

In my opinion (no spoilers):

The Good -

1) Did not glamorize it like To The Bone

2) Never a sense of comedy

3) Ending that is very true to recovery

4) Focus was not on food, but on control

5) Really showed the ED voice in the painful truth

6) Showed treatment as terrifying as it really is



The Bad -

1) Toooo many shots of Troian's body. Will definitely trigger people

2) I felt too much blame was put on her family, even though that is a common stressor for many with EDs.



If anyone wants to ask/PM any questions/concerns they have about watching, please feel free.



Edited at 2017-07-19 02:40 am (UTC)

And Troian isn't even as skinny as Lilly Collins. She showed up shirtless on PLL a few times and she's thin but looks healthy. Reply

I mean there are scenes where Troian had to lose weight for that are so intense. One scene in particular, I needed to look away because it was too much, but definitely, overall I found Lily to be more triggering. Reply

do you think it was enhanced with makeup, effects, etc, or just weight loss? Reply

I'd definitely say enhanced by makeup and hopefully by effects too. Reply

good. well, not good but i just hate thinking she had to lose any dramatic amount of weight, even if she seems to be in a much better place now. Reply

oh thanks for this! Reply

this for this!



i'd like to watch this film. sounds much better than ttb Reply

TY Reply

I can't wait to watch this. I liked Keegan's post about the movie/Troian, but I'm on my phone so I can't embed it. Reply

unless it's implicit, some talk but not show business, anorexia movies should just not be made imo Reply

I feel like this is the best portrayal of it I've seen, but definitely. I think it's a subject best not portrayed visually. Reply

I know this is her experience and all but i'm over ED films always starring a skinny white girl. I think My Mad Fat Diary is the only time i've see anything related to EDs starring a fat girl. Reply

They have one in To The Bone but she's not the main girl obviously. Reply

A fat girl holding a jar of peanut butter doesn't count Reply

Ugh, that was such a good show. Reply

Tbf Troian is mixed her mom is black Reply

18?! Come now. At least make it 21.

There's a lot more going on with this plot than I expected. Reply

Lol they're supposed to be playing 18 year olds? Reply

pretty little liars had her believing for years she can actually pass for teenager. Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao she looks like she's in her thirties. Her wanting to look like a teenager is just embarrassing. Reply

also, never thought i'd see spencer hastings and draco malfoy playing twins. Reply

Honestly my first thought was that the two of them playing twins sounds like some bizarro Tumblr fancasting. But the fact that she wrote it herself hopefully means it'll have authenticity and will portray the ED issue honestly rather than glamorously or whatever. Though I guess that could happen anyway. idk, this is such a hard issue. You don't want to ignore it and act like it doesn't happen -- mental illnesses deserve representation too -- but it's so easy to cross over into romanticizing. Reply

shes still playing teens? Reply

OP: thanks for the triggering warning for this film! Reply

so is this a supernatural thriller??? with anorexia involved??? ok Reply

books and films on anorexia are never good tbh. Reply

18? seriously?



I hope to see more things about ED being made, because I feel that is under-discussed and misunderstood by the majority of the world. I also hope to see a male example at some point too, since people seem to think it's a female-only thing. Reply

One of the cashiers at my job told me today that she eats 800cals/day. I have struggled with anorexia myself uears ago but I still dont know what to do. I had suspected ot for a while now bc of how she goes on about sugar and cals and it reminded me of my past. I kinda wrote it off though bc we do work in that type of field and it is often a topic of conversation(food content/labels,health). But this was the confirmation. And the scariest thing is she said it with no shame( not that she should be ashamed but most dont tell that to a group of people so casually. You hide it) and like it wasnt a big deal or abnormal. Reply

i thought it was roony mara in that still Reply

18 year old twins, LMAO. Reply

What kind of Hogwarts magic was conspired to make Tom Felton look even remotely close to 18? Reply

i don't understand why she chose to go for 18 at her current age; she's no bianca lawson Reply

Was there ever a discussion on here about how awful To the Bone was? Reply

There was a post yesterday or the day before Reply

I waited several days for a post and I mIsSeD iT Reply

why is this giving me major incest vibes Reply

lmao right?? Reply

didn't she have a livejournal at some point? Reply

