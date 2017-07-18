Shiksa Felicity Jones to Star in Ruth Bader Ginsburg Biopic
Felicity Jones to star as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in biopic "On the Basis of Sex" https://t.co/62V1WmKphI pic.twitter.com/O2KnHsENqm— Variety (@Variety) July 18, 2017
Hollywood's only Jewish American actress Natalie Portman was going to portray the first Jewish female Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but she pulled out of the biopic for unknown reasons. They replaced her with some goy named Felicity Jones. I guess she wants an Oscar for playing a Jewish icon in a historical biopic.
And at the risk of having her stans come for me, Natalie Portman isn't that good an actress either. She just gets by on image+Oscar baiting, Felicity at least can do a fantasy movie without making it feel like she's condescending to the role.
Let RBG die, or at least retire, before you go making movies about her...
The internet has created some really strange heroes, the RBG obsession is cool, but also doesn't really make sense in the grand scheme of things haha
Don't put that out there right now.
Nothing against Felicity but she lacks charisma tbh--it was really apparent in Rogue One (which I otherwise loved).
I just know she was in movie with Eddie Redmayne and a Star Wars movie so hearing she's bland and a terrible choice for this film is kinda shocking lol
it's a mystery to me why ontd has the knives out for her bc afaik she's literally done nothing offensive other than be white and get jobs, she's not even on social media or doing pap walks.
Y'all and your White saviors. Stew in your caskets of mayo and hominy.
Though, I'd have cast Emmy Rossum, Alicia Vikander, Oona Chaplin, Riley Keough,
Keira Knightley, or Gaby Hoffmann.