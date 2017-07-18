Shiksa Felicity Jones to Star in Ruth Bader Ginsburg Biopic

its pretty amazing that she's such a hot commodity when she's plain and not talented tbh Reply

it's the accent Reply

I think she's pretty (altho the photo in the post does her no favors lol) but ia about the talent. Like she's not a terrible actress either but bland and replaceable imo Reply

i think she's pretty and i like her bc i like a lot of her movies, but i've never liked those movies because of her. i've never seen a movie that she's in where she's genuinely impressed me or that she didn't feel replaceable, so i also dont understand this sudden spike in her popularity lol Reply

She's a better actor than a lot of people ontd stans for/used to stan for tho (Keira, Scarjo back in the day, Cumberbatch/Hiddles, Henry Cavill etc).



And at the risk of having her stans come for me, Natalie Portman isn't that good an actress either. She just gets by on image+Oscar baiting, Felicity at least can do a fantasy movie without making it feel like she's condescending to the role. Reply

that's a strange choice Reply

...anyone else get a pm from that user who is obsessed with jewish actors? Reply

that person still exists? Reply

seriously awful casting. Reply

this post, with that write up should be a mess.



I'm here for it. Reply

So bland. Reply

I don't hate Felicity but this is a truly terrible casting Reply

Felicity Jones... to play... Ruth Bader Ginsburg... Reply

who asked for this Reply

Kate McKinnon would be better tbh haha I want a comedy RBG movie instead.



Let RBG die, or at least retire, before you go making movies about her...



The internet has created some really strange heroes, the RBG obsession is cool, but also doesn't really make sense in the grand scheme of things haha Reply

I'd love a RBG comedy starring Kate omg Reply

Let RBG die, or at least retire



Don't put that out there right now.

Fuck goyim. Also jewess is a gross term. Reply

I've embraced it but I can change it if it bothers you



Edited at 2017-07-19 03:14 am (UTC)

I wonder why Natalie dropped out.



Nothing against Felicity but she lacks charisma tbh--it was really apparent in Rogue One (which I otherwise loved). Reply

that's probably supposed to be her appeal Reply

Oop my gif wasn't showing up Reply

I don't think I've seen her anything and legitimately thought she was a good actress. Reply

me either lol



I just know she was in movie with Eddie Redmayne and a Star Wars movie so hearing she's bland and a terrible choice for this film is kinda shocking lol Reply

A Monster Calls? Reply

I've seen her in stuff from indies to Rogue One and thought she was good, esp in Like Crazy and Northanger Abbey.



it's a mystery to me why ontd has the knives out for her bc afaik she's literally done nothing offensive other than be white and get jobs, she's not even on social media or doing pap walks. Reply

will be written and directed by a male ofc

pass Reply

I thought Mimi Leder was supposed to direct? What happened? Reply

only reason she was hired was bc Natalie Portman insisted she wouldn't do it otherwise so I just assumed so idk Reply

aww natalie dropped out? :( tho Reply

I was sort of looking forward to this with Natalie but now I have no interest Reply

This movie doesn't need to exist at all but idk only Jewish actors were allowed to play Jewish characters. Reply

