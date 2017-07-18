raz

Shiksa Felicity Jones to Star in Ruth Bader Ginsburg Biopic



Hollywood's only Jewish American actress Natalie Portman was going to portray the first Jewish female Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but she pulled out of the biopic for unknown reasons. They replaced her with some goy named Felicity Jones. I guess she wants an Oscar for playing a Jewish icon in a historical biopic.



