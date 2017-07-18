that's jlo's ex in that gif right? he looks like a stocky rat Reply

Thread

Link

I was like, whew? I didn't realize they made him up to look like an old man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At my age (22), I could only imagine dating at a limit of 2 years younger than myself and 4 years older.



Not that ages older than that are old, but it'd make me uncomfortable if they were to hit on me. Reply

Thread

Link

This is me rn (@22) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guys who hit on girls 10+ years older than them are creepy af. I'd be calling the popo on them tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this sucks. i need more "todo cambio" bops Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, I like older men/women. But they probably hate me. Reply

Thread

Link





& If I didn't hate and distrust 90% of people i'd date someone like 35. Reply

Thread

Link

Can someone explain her fame to me?



AFAIK shes not really talented, shes a model but not really that pretty, yet shes still makes tons of expensive music videos.



Rich parents? Reply

Thread

Link

Sis this just leaves me with more questions! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow Wendy better stan!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean being up-and-coming for like 8 years now isn't really "famous" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh that's Casper? I thought that was a really bad Gomez Addams lookalike.



I do like older, but somehow have always gone out with younger? Reply

Thread

Link

I was under the impression she was also a Dr Luke project so I hope she's doing fine, wherever she is. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised TMZ hasn't picked this video up yet, since they are so far up Dr. Luke's ass... Reply

Thread

Link

She saved the video with that ending. I know I'm not trying to be with no abuelo. Reply

Thread

Link

Idk ha music, but I'm not over how terrible she was in Power Rangers. Trini was like my first-ever TV crush, too. 😩 Reply

Thread

Link

i think that she was good with what they gave her. i'm all for fleshing out these characters but i didn't like how she was too angsty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Making Trini into this wannabe hardass...she was the best one before she left and deserved more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dr luke fucked her over. first he forces her to mainstream pop, now this...(is he still even involved wit her?) Reply

Thread

Link

i prefer this pop en espanol sound over bachata or reggaeton. also idk i think she's still on his label but idk if he has creative control over her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is good tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How old is she because I am scandalized right now Reply

Thread

Link

20 lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's cute.



My spouse is 13 years older than me so I'd say I am into older women. Reply

Thread

Link

Im 22 and I can't do older than 4 years I've had my 32 year old and a 37 year old coworker drop hints and it's weird. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like Freddie Mercury in that gif. Reply

Thread

Link

not with bad bunny's wearing-socks-with-sandals ass nothx Reply

Thread

Link

she stealing rihannas GGGB look Reply

Thread

Link

She cute and her boyfriend can get it. I haven't listened to much of any of her recent stuff but Can't stop dancin' and sola are bops.



Edited at 2017-07-19 02:13 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My husband is 3 years younger than me and when I was in my mid 20s I thought that was a bad idea to date somebody that much younger than me but as I reached the end of my 20s I was like eh, he's really mature for 26. We started dating when I was 29. So we pretty much know all each other's pop references. So I'd say my husband likes older women. haha Reply

Thread

Link

Yassss reina!!! This is a cute lil banger! Reply

Thread

Link

are there any pop girls who aren't over sexualized? getting tired of this crap it's all the same Reply

Thread

Link

... taylor swift? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bad Bunny ay papi!!! His mannerisms tho, es jotito, si?? ^__^ Reply

Thread

Link

Gay because he can dance? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









mannerisms! like his cute little limp wrists, plus i went to stalk him on twitter and omg my gender fluid papi! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my bf is 8 years older than me. people side-eye us but i'm 26 so idgaf Reply

Thread

Link

I'll be 29 in a few weeks. A couple of weeks ago I met a friend of a friend at a show and we were hitting it off, and then he casually mentioned he graduated college LAST YEAR. so he's maaaaybe 23?? he had a beard and beard can hide babyface. oh lord, I was turned off so fast. But he gave me a ride home so I didn't have to pay for an Uber, so props to the baby.



I've always liked older men, even though pretty much everyone I've seriously dated has been around my age or just a bit older. Reply

Thread

Link

i support ha but i do not support the ugly rat she was climbing on!! Reply

Thread

Link

I really like her and think she is very talented. I want all good things for her career. But i am just not feeling this song, nor video. I like how she moves in it, I guess. Maybe the song will grow on me... Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link