Becky G keeps it steamy in her new music video "Mayores" (ft. Bad Bunny)
Becky G is all grown up! The always up-and-coming pop princess debuts her new music video for "Mayores" ft. Bad Bunny.
Get it, girl. Do you like older men/women, ONTD?
Source
Get it, girl. Do you like older men/women, ONTD?
Source
Not that ages older than that are old, but it'd make me uncomfortable if they were to hit on me.
This is me rn (@22)
ain't got nothing on this sis
& If I didn't hate and distrust 90% of people i'd date someone like 35.
AFAIK shes not really talented, shes a model but not really that pretty, yet shes still makes tons of expensive music videos.
Rich parents?
I do like older, but somehow have always gone out with younger?
I was under the impression she was also a Dr Luke project so I hope she's doing fine, wherever she is.
My spouse is 13 years older than me so I'd say I am into older women.
Edited at 2017-07-19 02:13 am (UTC)
I've always liked older men, even though pretty much everyone I've seriously dated has been around my age or just a bit older.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.