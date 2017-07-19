2 New Harry Potter Books Will Be Published in October
2 new Harry Potter books will be published in October | @businessinsider https://t.co/upriv9k8Xm— Publishers Weekly (@PublishersWkly) July 18, 2017
"Harry Potter: A History of Magic, The Book of the Exhibition" (about the subjects at Hogwarts) and "Harry Potter, A Journey Through a History of Magic" (history of wizards and witches etc)
-These books will accompany a Harry Potter exibition at the British Library.
source
who's running this brand, lord fucking valumart?
lord fucking valumart?
Lmao.
Lmao
The only HP book I'd buy now is the Life and Lies Of Albus Dumbledore cause any gossip is always more than welcome. JKR better get her Rita Skeeter on soon.
Yayyy, I want this. I wonder if they'll include more classes/subjects that weren't mentioned?
Kind of OT but it's related to witches so... I just did an anxiety helping spell. I made the tea and I added in all the ingredients. I hope it works. I guess I'll just have to wait and see.
If it works, try casting something that helps Tinashe chart pls
like she could've given a profile on goddamn merlin (who, apparently, is a slytherin alum in this universe) but no we had to get "did you know lord voldemort and harry's wands share a core?!?!" and i'm like "yes. it is mentioned literally 200 pages before this stupid page."
I used to get so excited about midnight release parties but the reality never even lived up to expectations. when I was a kid I went to the midnight release party for Eclipse by Stephenie Meyer and I was like "yasss! I get to go be among my kind, other Twilight fans!" then I got there and I realized I hate other Twilight fans.
I need all kinds of Ravenclaw goodies like yesterday.
i think the only truly new info in the ravenclaw edition
i got suckered into buying because it was prettywas that flitwick and sprout used to be in a long-term relationship, so like...okay??? lol
TELL US HOW TO MAKE A HORCRUX!
But lbr. They're gonna pg13 it 😳