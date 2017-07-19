2 New Harry Potter Books Will Be Published in October

i gave up on my "hp fan" card a very long time ago because of this. it feels like milking a cow over and over and over and over again, and i'm not here for this.



who's running this brand, lord fucking valumart?

lord fucking valumart?

Lol ya i checked out ages ago, i hated the movies so that helped. I still wanna go to hp at universal but enough!!! Reply

this is pm what I came here to say. somewhere along the line hp lost its spark for me bc it just won't end. i was excited about pottermore, but it was such a dud, and pm everything else that's followed has been the same. i watched fantastic beasts and was bored to death. the magic that was in the original books and movies is missing from everything that's been put out since Reply

i almost had a HEART ATTACK fucking hell Reply

lmao when it came up on my timeline on fb i almost did too ngl

Same. I was like, how tf was she sitting on this for so long???? Reply

oh, that doesn't sound too bad



lmfao my comment coming after all the above ones that totally were not there when i first started to write my comment LOL Reply

idc, I'm excited too Reply

lol Reply

Lmao

The only HP book I'd buy now is the Life and Lies Of Albus Dumbledore cause any gossip is always more than welcome. JKR better get her Rita Skeeter on soon. Reply

that, also maybe a marauders book, voldemort's life, or hogwarts: a history. i might have given up on being a fan, but damn i would read the living fuck out of these. Reply

I skimmed that part of the book because I thought it was kind of slow and I just KNEW it wouldn't be featured in the movie. I was right. Reply

god, can you just imagine how awesome that book would be? Especially if she wrote it as Rita Skeeter. Reply

She needs to make this happen. Reply

That article she wrote as Rita reporting from the Quidditch world cup gave me hope that she was practicing writing as her. Reply

Aberforth fucks goats Reply

Meh, after Cursed Child and keeping Depp in FB I'm not excited about anything HP related. Reply

same which sucks because it was my life Reply

"Harry Potter: A History of Magic, The Book of the Exhibition" (about the subjects at Hogwarts)



Yayyy, I want this. I wonder if they'll include more classes/subjects that weren't mentioned? Reply

Luna Lovegood is my favorite Harry Potter character.



Kind of OT but it's related to witches so... I just did an anxiety helping spell. I made the tea and I added in all the ingredients. I hope it works. I guess I'll just have to wait and see. Reply

wutt Reply

my spell is antidepressants Reply

lmao same Reply

If it works, try casting something that helps Tinashe chart pls Reply

I hope it works for you. I have some spell candles I bought in Salem a year ago but I never used them, I probably should tho. Reply

holy fuck, I work at a bookstore and I swear to god if the publishers want us to do ANOTHER midnight release event I'll burn the place down.......... LET IT GO PEOPLE. We just had an ~event~ for the 20th anniversary, and also had a midnight release last year for cursed child. My coworkers get so excited and I just get angry about it haha Reply

ugh i share your anger re: overrated enthusiasm. speaking of the 20th anniversary -- i got a copy of the 20th anniversary books (the slytherin edition) and jfc what a fucking disappointment aside from looking pretty as hell.



like she could've given a profile on goddamn merlin (who, apparently, is a slytherin alum in this universe) but no we had to get "did you know lord voldemort and harry's wands share a core?!?!" and i'm like "yes. it is mentioned literally 200 pages before this stupid page." Reply

Are you in the UK or did they make worldwide editions of those? I wanted the Slytherin cover. Reply

smh at midnight releases.



I used to get so excited about midnight release parties but the reality never even lived up to expectations. when I was a kid I went to the midnight release party for Eclipse by Stephenie Meyer and I was like "yasss! I get to go be among my kind, other Twilight fans!" then I got there and I realized I hate other Twilight fans. Reply

Parent

I love Harry Potter and would probably check this out, but at this point we're kinda beating a dead horse. Reply

I need books detailing each house. Reply

THISTHISTHISTHIS.



I need all kinds of Ravenclaw goodies like yesterday. Reply

+1 for that Ravenclaw goodies! <3 Reply

mte lol Reply

they sort of did that with the 20th anniversary house editions, but other than the illustrations, there was next to no new content. they just reused the original house welcome messages from when you got sorted way back on the first version of pottermore and facts we already knew for the character profiles.



i think the only truly new info in the ravenclaw edition i got suckered into buying because it was pretty was that flitwick and sprout used to be in a long-term relationship, so like...okay??? lol Reply

Parent

Hmm Reply

A HIstory of Magic, fucking finally!!!!!



TELL US HOW TO MAKE A HORCRUX! Reply

Icon checks out. Reply

Lol Reply

Oh shit I didn't even think about Horcruxes!



But lbr. They're gonna pg13 it 😳 Reply

JK. Stop. It's time to let it go. Reply

LOL Reply

So who's writing these books? No mention here of JK Rowling. Reply

